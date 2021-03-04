Silpada Announces Charitable Partnership with The Loveland Foundation

40% of Proceeds from the Charitable Jewelry Collection to Support Empowerment and Opportunities for Black Women and Girls

The Loveland Foundation, established by Rachel Cargle, has provided therapy support for Black women and girls since 2018. thelovelandfoundation.org

Silpada Designs NEW Energy Collection. Each sterling silver necklace includes a stone that carries specific meaning to support healing and self care like Lapis for truth and wisdom or Agate to balance mind, body and spirit.

New York, NY, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To commemorate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Silpada, the online destination for artisan sterling silver jewelry created by women for women, has partnered with The Loveland Foundation to help bring opportunities and healing to Black Women and girls across the country. Silpada will donate 40% of March proceeds from a specialty curated collection to The Loveland Foundation with a goal of raising $20,000. Through this partnership, Silpada is eager to connect its own social community with women in underserved communities, helping to provide financial support and access to therapy without stigma. In celebration of female strength and spirit, the charity collection will feature a new energy-inspired line of sterling silver designs featuring colorful stones. Each stone carries a unique meaning, such as Amazonite, a symbol of healing and good fortune, or Lapis, a symbol of wisdom and truth. The stones’ properties are meant to inspire and empower female wellness, self-care, and mental health in support of The Loveland Foundation’s mission. "Silpada is honored to be partnering with The Loveland Foundation on such an important cause that affects so many women and girls around the world. At the essence of Silpada’s mission and community we believe strongly in the issues plaguing women from feeling empowered, connected, accepted, and beautiful. Mental health is a topic that needs a lot more attention, and particularly within our world’s most underserved communities. We strive every day to lift people up through fabulous jewelry and partnerships with organizations like The Loveland Foundation that are focused on richening communities and empowering women from diverse backgrounds. We’re thrilled for this partnership and can’t wait to see what kind of difference we can make together." Kayla Sirkin, VP Richline Digital About Silpada: Silpada was founded in 1997 by two friends with a mission to unite silver with sisterhood, celebrating uniqueness with artisan collaborations and jewelry finished with handmade details, built to last. In 2016, Silpada joined Richline Group, a Berkshire Hathaway Company and the largest jewelry manufacturer in the U.S., enabling the brand to bring more jewelry to more people around the world. Today, the predominantly female-driven Silpada team remains committed to building upon its founders’ original vision: remaining the destination for unique, sterling silver jewelry while leading by example as a platform for community building and female empowerment. For more information, visit silpada.com. About The Loveland Foundation: The Loveland Foundation was established in 2018 by Rachel Cagle in response to her widely successful birthday wish fundraiser, Therapy for Black Women and Girls. Her enthusiastic social media community raised over $250,000, which made it possible for Black women and girls nationally to receive therapy support. Black women and girls deserve access to healing, and that healing will impact generations. The Loveland Foundation is the official continuation of this effort to bring opportunity and healing to communities of color, and especially to Black women and girls. Through fellowships, residency programs, listening tours and more, ultimately, we hope to contribute to both the empowerment and the liberation of the communities we serve. For information, visit thelovelandfoundation.org.

