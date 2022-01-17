Silvano Announces Token Sale on P2PB2B For its Innovative Beef Management System

Silvano, a Brazilian cattle producer's online management system, announced its token sale would go live on the P2PB2B exchange.

Manaus, Brazil, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvano, a Brazilian cattle producer's online management system, announced its token sale would go live on the P2PB2B exchange. The token sale will be live until Feb 15, following the token sale, the P2PB2B exchange will list the token. Silvano can greatly enhance beef production thanks to its cutting-edge technologies. It also aids in the monitoring of the cattle's weight. Cattle farmers can apply it at any point in their animals' lives.

Silvano's product line is aimed at increasing farm productivity. This device gathers weight data, analyses it, and makes recommendations for modifications to assist farmers to boost production and profits. Silvano's method is based on empirical data that indicates when the optimal time to sell cattle is. SVR, a utility token, is also available. According to the royalty finance contract, token holders will earn 1% of gross revenue from hardware and software. Some of the key features of the Silvano management system include:





Cost-effective : Best value for money with an easy installation designed by employees;

Weighing: No need to stress the animal every day or use employees to collect cattle weights.

Web synchronization : Mobile data access and better management of the farm from anywhere.

Statistical Analysis: To help make better decisions, it displays the GMD (Average Daily Gain) of the animal's weight;

Safe Storage: Back up the data and ensure it reaches the smartphone.

Own solar panel and battery: With full autonomy, the system turns itself off and on automatically when cattle are present.



The primary goal of tokenization is to raise revenue for the project's launch and operation. According to the royalty financing agreement, the native token gives royalties rights over 1% of gross sales from hardware and software. This project will be able to perform smart contracts thanks to a token that has been distributed on the Binance Smart Chain.

To provide similar Royalty Financing, the project is issuing tokens. Each Purchaser of the token will have the opportunity to be a part of this unique and innovative enterprise. The native token holders may get periodic airdrop payouts in the form of BUSD, BNB, or a combination of the two. Silvano’s royalty financing agreement specifies the terms of the airdrop. The total quantity of tokens is ten million (10,000,000). In Brazil, there is a big and untapped market, and the more units sold, the more royalties the projects can pay. In 2022, it is expected to sell 340 units. Following that, there could be around 3000 units every year. Royalties are expected to be distributed at a rate of $40 per unit sold.

How Silvano Aims to Help Brazilian Cattle Farmers?

Farming and environmental conservation can coexist with the use of cutting-edge technologies. Increasing supply chain visibility can aid Brazil's meat sector in reducing deforestation and habitat conversion, expanding its market share, and maintaining economic sustainability. Farmers benefit from intelligent farm management technologies. Silvano's gear helps farmers attain better results by providing relevant weight monitoring solutions for cattle. Silvano’s approach is based on the most effective cattle management principles, which can help users produce more meat in less space.

Silvano is a Brazilian livestock farmer's online beef management system. Its cutting-edge technology aids cattle ranchers in considerably increasing beef production. It was created to aid in the monitoring of the cattle's weight. Cattle farmers can put it to good use throughout their animals' lives. Silvano offers a cutting-edge solution that focuses on increasing farm output. The technology captures weights and transmits them to a cloud database for analysis and improvement ideas, allowing farmers to increase output and profit. Silvano’s approach is based on real-world data that indicates when the best moment is to sell cattle.

Silvano aims to revamp the Cattle market with its services

Cattle ranching has exploded in popularity in the Brazilian Amazon during the last decade. According to studies, the herd grew by 200 percent between 1993 and 2013, reaching a population of approximately 60 million people. During that time, an area the size of Italy was cleared of forest. Brazil is at the forefront of a market that is predicted to increase by 35% over the next two decades. Brazil is the world leader in this field due to factors such as its strong cattle ranching culture, suitable climate, and wide terrain.

Beef demand is increasing both at home and abroad, and it is past time for Brazil to increase its beef output in order to enhance the country's economy. Brazil must address its deforestation problem in addition to increasing meat production. To become an environmentally conscious country, Brazil must adopt sustainable practices and Silvano aims to help the country achieve that with its expertise.

To learn more about Silvano visit Silvano.io

