Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 6 months of 2022 (unaudited)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- SFG1T.TL
Selected Financial Indicators
Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2022 compared to 6 months of 2021 and 30.06.2022 compared to 31.12.2021 were as follows:
in thousands of EUR
06m 2022
06m 2021
Change
Revenue
26 370
23 225
13.5%
Gross Profit
12 885
13 661
-5.7%
Operating profit
5 685
7 941
-28.4%
EBITDA
7 355
9 533
-22.9%
Net profit for the period
9 827
6 696
46.8%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company
9 346
6 031
55.0%
Earnings per share (EUR)
0,26
0,17
52.9%
Operating cash flow for the period
5 070
8 055
-37.1%
in thousands of EUR
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Change
Total assets
63 778
53 753
18.7%
Total current assets
48 491
40 331
20.2%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
42 604
34 148
24.8%
Cash and cash equivalents
20 491
17 098
19.8%
Margin analysis, %
06m 2022
06m 2021
Change
Gross profit
48.9
58.8
-16.8%
Operating profit
21.6
34.2
-36.8%
EBITDA
27.9
41.0
-32.0%
Net profit
37.3
28.8
29.5%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
35.4
26.0
36.2%
Financial ratios, %
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Change
ROA
22.4
17.9
25.1%
ROE
34.4
28.7
19.9%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)
2.6
7.8
-66.7%
Current ratio
5.7
4.3
32.6%
Quick ratio
2.8
2.1
33.3%
Financial performance
The Group`s sales amounted to 26 370 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2022, representing a 13.5% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 21.3%, measured in EUR.
The Group’s gross profit during 6 months of 2022 amounted to 12 885 thousand EUR and decrease by 5.7% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 6 months of 2022 decreased to 48.9%, from 58.8% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 41.0%.
Consolidated operating profit for 6 months of 2022 amounted to 5 685 thousand EUR, compared to 7 941 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2021, decrease by 28.4%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 21.6% for 6 months of 2022 (34.2% in 6 months of 2021). Consolidated EBITDA for 6 months of 2022 decreased by 22.9% and amounted to 7 355 thousand EUR, which is 27.9% in margin terms (9 533 thousand EUR and 41.0% for 6 months of 2021).
Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2022 amounted to 9 346 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 6 031 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2021, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2022 was 35.4% against net profit 26.0% in 6 months of 2021.
Financial position
As of 30 June 2022 consolidated assets amounted to 63 778 thousand EUR representing increase by 18.7% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2021.
Trade and other receivables increased by 897 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2021 and amounted to 3 222 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2022. Inventory balance increased by 3 861 thousand EUR and amounted to 24 767 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2022.
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 8 456 thousand EUR and amounted to 42 604 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2022. Current liabilities decreased by 839 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2022.
Investments
During 6 months of 2022 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 100 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 120 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.
Personnel
As of 30 June 2022, the Group employed 1 607 employees, including 503 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2021 there were 1 602 employees, including 485 people in retail operations.
Total salaries and related taxes during 6 months of 2022 amounted to 5 641 thousand EUR (4 745 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2021). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 319 thousand EUR.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of EUR
Note
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2
20 491
17 098
Current loans granted
11
2
Trade receivables and other assets
3
3 222
2 325
Inventories
4
24 767
20 906
Total current assets
48 491
40 331
Non-current assets
Non-current receivables
410
262
Investments in associates
101
80
Investments in other shares
283
262
Deferred tax asset
1 616
1 226
Intangible assets
599
535
Investment property
1 158
1 086
Property, plant and equipment
5
11 120
9 971
Total non-current assets
15 287
13 422
TOTAL ASSETS
63 778
53 753
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current lease liabilities
1 701
2 193
Trade and other payables
6
4 795
6 504
Tax liabilities
2 033
671
Total current liabilities
8 529
9 368
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
2 152
1 746
Non-current lease liabilities
6 073
4 727
Non-current provisions
55
51
Total non-current liabilities
8 280
6 524
Total liabilities
16 809
15 892
Equity
Share capital
7
3 600
3 600
Share premium
4 967
4 967
Statutory reserve capital
1 306
1 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences
-19 141
-18 251
Retained earnings
51 872
42 526
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
42 604
34 148
Non-controlling interest
4 365
3 713
Total equity
46 969
37 861
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
63 778
53 753
Consolidated Income Statement
in thousands of EUR
Note
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
06m 2022
06m 2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue from contracts with customers
9
15 334
12 960
26 370
23 225
Cost of goods sold
-8 967
-5 541
-13 485
-9 564
Gross Profit
6 367
7 419
12 885
13 661
Distribution expenses
-2 776
-2 094
-5 027
-4 204
Administrative expenses
-1 090
-903
-2 042
-1 788
Other operating income
129
385
219
566
Other operating expenses
-166
-151
-350
-294
Operating profit
2 464
4 656
5 685
7 941
Currency exchange income/(expense)
8 455
605
5 985
1 060
Other finance income/(expenses)
-126
-106
-230
-216
Net finance income (loss)
8 329
499
5 755
844
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method
2
5
-11
-1
Profit (loss) before tax
10 795
5 160
11 429
8 784
Income tax expense
-775
-1 028
-1 602
-2 088
Profit (loss) for the period
10 020
4 132
9 827
6 696
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Parent company
9 612
3 770
9 346
6 031
Non-controlling interest
408
362
481
665
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)
8
0,27
0,10
0,26
0,17
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
in thousands of EUR
Note
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
06m 2022
06m 2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Profit for the period
10 020
4 132
9 827
6 696
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
576
40
-719
269
Total other comprehensive income(loss) for the period
576
40
-719
269
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
10 596
4 172
9 108
6 965
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Parent company
10 294
3 829
8 456
5 993
Non-controlling interest
302
343
652
972
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
in thousands of EUR
Note
06m 2022
06m 2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit for the period
9 827
6 696
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets
1 670
1 592
Share of profit of equity accounted investees
11
1
Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment
1
0
Net finance income / costs
-2 000
-596
Provision for inventories
3
4
Receipt of government grants
0
450
Movements in provisions and government grants
0
-394
Income tax expense
1 602
2 088
Change in inventories
-3 861
-1 469
Change in trade and other receivables
-897
-289
Change in trade and other payables
-347
639
Interest paid
0
-2
Income tax paid
-939
-665
Net cash flow from operating activities
5 070
8 055
Cash flow from investing activities
Interest received
12
9
Dividends received
3
0
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
8
18
Loans granted
-9
0
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-100
-120
Acquisition of intangible assets
-42
-82
Net cash flow from investing activities
-128
-175
Cash flow from financing activities
Repayment of borrowings
0
-800
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
-1 137
-1 135
Interest paid on lease liabilities
-246
-224
Dividends paid
0
-717
Net cash flow from financing activities
-1 383
-2 876
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
3 559
5 004
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
17 098
8 980
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
-166
38
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
20 491
14 022
AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashon.com
Attachment