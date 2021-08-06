Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 6m of 2021 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2021 compared to 6 months of 2020 and 30.06.2021 compared to 31.12.2020 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 06m 2021 06m 2020 Change Revenue 23 225 17 731 31.0% Gross Profit 13 661 10 575 29.2% Operating profit 7 941 3 983 99.4% EBITDA 9 533 5 931 60.7% Net profit for the period 6 696 870 669.7% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 6 031 745 709.5% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,17 0,02 750.0% Operating cash flow for the period 8 055 2 742 193.8% in thousands of EUR 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Change Total assets 49 446 42 256 17.0% Total current assets 36 381 29 597 22.9% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 30 497 24 504 24.5% Cash and cash equivalents 14 022 8 980 56.1% Margin analysis, % 06m 2021 06m 2020 Change Gross profit 58.8 59.6 -1.3% Operating profit 34.2 22.5 52.0% EBITDA 41.0 33.4 22.8% Net profit 28.8 4.9 487.8% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 26.0 4.2 519.0% Financial ratios, % 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Change ROA 23.7 3.2 640.6% ROE 40.2 5.6 617.9% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 5.5 41.7 -86.8% Current ratio 4.0 3.4 17.6% Quick ratio 1.8 1.3 38.5%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 23 225 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2021, representing a 31.0% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale increased by 40.1%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 6 months of 2021 amounted to 13 661 thousand EUR and increase by 29.2% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 6 months of 2021 decreased to 58.8%, from 59.6% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 33.7%.

Consolidated operating profit for 6 months of 2021 amounted to 7 941 thousand EUR, compared to 3 983 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2020, increase by 99.4%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 34.2% for 6 months of 2021 (22.5% in 6 months of 2020). Consolidated EBITDA for 6 months of 2021 increased by 60.7% and amounted to 9 533 thousand EUR, which is 41.0% in margin terms (5 931 thousand EUR and 33.4% for 6 months of 2020).

Story continues

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2021 amounted to 6 031 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 745 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2020, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2021 was 26.0% against 4.2% in 6 months of 2020.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2021 consolidated assets amounted to 49 446 thousand EUR representing increase by 17.0% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2020.

Trade and other receivables increased by 273 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2020 and amounted to 2 361 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2021. Inventory balance increased by 1 469 thousand EUR and amounted to 19 996 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2021.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 5 993 thousand EUR and amounted to 30 497 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2021. Current liabilities increased by 255 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2021.

Investments

During 6 months of 2021 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 120 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 133 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2021, the Group employed 1 696 employees, including 518 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2020 there were 1 744 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 6 months of 2021 amounted to 4 745 thousand EUR (5 008 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2020). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 293 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.06.2021 31.12.2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 14 022 8 980 Current loans granted 2 2 Trade and other receivables 3 2 361 2 088 Inventories 4 19 996 18 527 Total current assets 36 381 29 597 Non-current assets Long-term receivables 268 249 Investments in associates 59 57 Investments in other shares 250 238 Deferred tax asset 1 091 1 032 Intangible assets 462 374 Investment property 1 053 1 018 Property, plant and equipment 5 9 882 9 691 Total non-current assets 13 065 12 659 TOTAL ASSETS 49 446 42 256 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 0 400 Short-term lease liabilities 1 283 2 121 Trade and other payables 6 5 815 5 583 Goverment Grants 56 0 Tax liabilities 1 880 675 Total current liabilities 9 034 8 779 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 584 500 Long-term borrowings 0 400 Long-term lease obligations 5 707 4 707 Long-term provisions 55 52 Total non-current liabilities 6 346 5 659 Total liabilities 15 380 14 438 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Revaluation reserve 0 355 Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 547 -18 864 Retained earnings 39 171 33 140 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 30 497 24 504 Non-controlling interest 3 569 3 314 Total equity 34 066 27 818 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 49 446 42 256

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 06m 2021 06m 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 12 960 6 185 23 225 17 731 Cost of goods sold -5 541 -2 756 -9 564 -7 156 Gross Profit 7 419 3 429 13 661 10 575 Distribution expenses -2 094 -1 713 -4 204 -4 447 Administrative expenses -903 -811 -1 788 -1 933 Other operating income 385 70 566 129 Other operating expenses -151 -144 -294 -341 Operating profit 4 656 831 7 941 3 983 Currency exchange income/(expense) 605 2 174 1 060 -2 556 Other finance income/(expenses) -106 -109 -216 -234 Net financial income 499 2 065 844 -2 790 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 5 0 -1 0 Profit before tax 5 160 2 896 8 784 1 193 Income tax expense -1 028 -586 -2 088 -323 Profit for the period 4 132 2 310 6 696 870 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 3 770 2 151 6 031 745 Non-controlling interest 362 159 665 125 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,10 0,06 0,17 0,02

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 06m 2021 06m 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 4 132 2 310 6 696 870 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods : Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 40 166 269 -2 059 Total other comprehensive income for the period 40 166 269 -2 059 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 4 172 2 476 6 965 -1 189 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 3 829 2 331 5 993 -1 652 Non-controlling interest 343 145 972 463

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR 06m 2021 06m 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 6 696 870 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 592 1 948 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 1 0 (Gains)/ losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 0 3 Net finance income / costs -596 212 Provision for inventories 4 1 Receipt of government grants 450 0 Movements in provisions and government grants -394 0 Income tax expense 2 088 323 Change in inventories -1 469 1 114 Change in trade and other receivables -289 219 Change in trade and other payables 639 -1 210 Interest paid -2 0 Income tax paid -665 -738 Net cash from operating activities 8 055 2 742 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 9 7 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 18 28 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -120 -133 Acquisition of intangible assets -82 -67 Net cash flow from investing activities -175 -165 Cash flow from financing activities Acquisition of non-controlling interests 0 -26 Proceeds from borrowings 0 200 Repayment of borrowings -800 0 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 135 -1 006 Interest paid on finance lease -224 -255 Dividends paid -717 -474 Net cash flow from financing activities -2 876 -1 561 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 5 004 1 016 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 8 980 5 152 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 38 184 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 14 022 6 352

Jarek Särgava

AS Silvano Fashion Group

Member of the Board

Phone: +372 6845 000

Email: info@silvanofashon.com

Attachment



