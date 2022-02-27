Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12m of 2021 (unaudited)
Selected Financial Indicators
Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2021 compared to 12 months of 2020 and 31.12.2021 compared to 31.12.2020 were as follows:
in thousands of EUR
12m 2021
12m 2020
Change
Revenue
46 686
38 479
21.3%
Gross Profit
25 410
23 209
9.5%
Operating profit
13 005
10 544
23.3%
EBITDA
16 242
14 111
15.1%
Net profit for the period
9 924
1 667
495.3%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company
9 031
1 347
570.5%
Earnings per share (EUR)
0.25
0.04
525.0%
Operating cash flow for the period
12 996
6 356
104.5%
in thousands of EUR
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Change
Total assets
53 753
42 256
27.2%
Total current assets
40 331
29 597
36.3%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
34 148
24 504
39.4%
Cash and cash equivalents
17 098
8 980
90.4%
Margin analysis, %
12m 2021
12m 2020
Change
Gross profit
54.4
60.3
-9.8%
Operating profit
27.9
27.4
1.8%
EBITDA
34.8
36.7
-5.2%
Net profit
21.3
4.3
395.3%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
19.3
3.5
451.4%
Financial ratios, %
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Change
ROA
17.9
3.2
459.4%
ROE
28.7
5.6
412.5%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)
7.8
41.7
-81.3%
Current ratio
4.3
3.4
26.5%
Quick ratio
2.1
1.3
61.5%
Financial performance
The Group`s sales amounted to 46 686 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2021, representing a 21.3% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale increased by 24.5%, measured in EUR.
The Group’s gross profit during 12 months of 2021 amounted to 25 410 thousand EUR and increase by 9.5% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2021 decreased to 54.4%, from 60.3% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 39.3%.
Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2021 amounted to 13 005 thousand EUR, compared to 10 544 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020, increase by 23.3%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 27.9% for 12 months of 2021 (27.4 in 12 months of 2020). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2021 increased by 15.1% and amounted to 16 242 thousand EUR, which is 34.8% in margin terms (14 111 thousand EUR and 36.7% for 12 months of 2020).
Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2021 amounted to 9 031 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 1 347 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2021 was 19.3% against 3.5% in 12 months of 2020.
Financial position
As of 31 December 2021 consolidated assets amounted to 53 753 thousand EUR representing increase by 27.2% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2020.
Trade and other receivables increased by 237 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2020 and amounted to 2 325 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021. Inventory balance increased by 2 379 thousand EUR and amounted to 20 906 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021.
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 9 644 thousand EUR and amounted to 34 148 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021. Current liabilities increased by 589 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2021.
Investments
During 12 months of 2021 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 312 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 289 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.
Personnel
As of 31 December 2021, the Group employed 1 602 employees, including 485 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2020 there were 1 744 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.
Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2021 amounted to 9 388 thousand EUR (9 854 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 598 thousand EUR.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of EUR
Note
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2
17 098
8 980
Current loans granted
2
2
Trade and other receivables
3
2 325
2 088
Inventories
4
20 906
18 527
Total current assets
40 331
29 597
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
262
249
Investments in associates
80
57
Investments in other shares
262
238
Deferred tax asset
1 226
1 032
Intangible assets
535
374
Investment property
1 086
1 018
Property, plant and equipment
5
9 971
9 691
Total non-current assets
13 422
12 659
TOTAL ASSETS
53 753
42 256
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
0
400
Short-term lease liabilities
2 193
2 121
Trade and other payables
6
6 504
5 583
Tax liabilities
671
675
Total current liabilities
9 368
8 779
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
1 746
500
Long-term borrowings
0
400
Long-term lease liabilities
4 727
4 707
Long-term provisions
51
52
Total non-current liabilities
6 524
5 659
Total liabilities
15 892
14 438
Equity
Share capital
7
3 600
3 600
Share premium
4 967
4 967
Statutory reserve capital
1 306
1 306
Revaluation reserve
0
355
Unrealised exchange rate differences
-18 251
-18 864
Retained earnings
42 526
33 140
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
34 148
24 504
Non-controlling interest
3 713
3 314
Total equity
37 861
27 818
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
53 753
42 256
Consolidated Income Statement
in thousands of EUR
Note
4Q 2021
4Q 2020
12m 2021
12m 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Revenue from contracts with customers
9
9 795
8 720
46 686
38 479
Cost of goods sold
-5 480
-3 608
-21 276
-15 270
Gross Profit
4 315
5 112
25 410
23 209
Distribution expenses
-2 120
-1 940
-8 573
-8 548
Administrative expenses
-892
-911
-3 555
-3 779
Other operating income
-407
113
406
336
Other operating expenses
-216
-200
-683
-674
Operating profit
680
2 174
13 005
10 544
Currency exchange income/(expense)
158
324
1 565
-6 062
Other finance income/(expenses)
-116
-83
-432
-428
Net finance income
42
241
1 133
-6 490
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method
13
4
19
1
Profit before tax
735
2 419
14 157
4 055
Income tax expense
-1 329
-1 950
-4 233
-2 388
Profit for the period
-594
469
9 924
1 667
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Parent company
-531
347
9 031
1 347
Non-controlling interest
-63
122
893
320
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)
8
-0.01
0.01
0.25
0.04
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
in thousands of EUR
Note
4Q 2021
4Q 2020
12m 2021
12m 2020
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Profit for the period
-594
469
9 924
1 667
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
161
-437
869
-3 187
Total other comprehensive income for the period
161
-437
869
-3 187
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-433
32
10 793
-1 520
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Parent company
-353
318
9 644
-1 820
Non-controlling interest
-80
-286
1 149
300
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
in thousands of EUR
Note
12m 2021
12m 2020
Unaudited
Audited
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit for the period
9 924
1 667
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets
3 237
3 567
Share of profit of equity accounted investees
-19
-1
Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment
24
9
Net finance income / costs
-1 133
450
Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables
-1
20
Provision for inventories
187
202
Provision for benefits to employees
0
52
Income tax expense
4 233
2 388
Change in inventories
-1 979
832
Change in trade and other receivables
-237
427
Change in trade and other payables
917
-1 512
Interest paid
-2
-9
Income tax paid
-2 155
-1 736
Net cash flow from operating activities
12 996
6 356
Cash flow from investing activities
Interest received
19
13
Dividends received
0
46
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
143
75
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-312
-289
Acquisition of intangible assets
-147
-110
Net cash flow from investing activities
-297
-265
Cash flow from financing activities
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
0
-26
Proceeds from borrowings
0
800
Repayment of borrowings
-800
0
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
-2 402
-2 003
Interest paid on lease liabilities
-450
-492
Dividends paid
-750
-413
Net cash flow from financing activities
-4 402
-2 134
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
8 297
3 957
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
8 980
5 152
Effect of translation to presentation currency
75
0
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
-254
-129
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
17 098
8 980
AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashon.com
