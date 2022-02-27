Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12m of 2021 (unaudited)

Silvano Fashion Group

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2021 compared to 12 months of 2020 and 31.12.2021 compared to 31.12.2020 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 12m 2021 12m 2020 Change Revenue 46 686 38 479 21.3% Gross Profit 25 410 23 209 9.5% Operating profit 13 005 10 544 23.3% EBITDA 16 242 14 111 15.1% Net profit for the period 9 924 1 667 495.3% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 9 031 1 347 570.5% Earnings per share (EUR) 0.25 0.04 525.0% Operating cash flow for the period 12 996 6 356 104.5% in thousands of EUR 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Change Total assets 53 753 42 256 27.2% Total current assets 40 331 29 597 36.3% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 34 148 24 504 39.4% Cash and cash equivalents 17 098 8 980 90.4% Margin analysis, % 12m 2021 12m 2020 Change Gross profit 54.4 60.3 -9.8% Operating profit 27.9 27.4 1.8% EBITDA 34.8 36.7 -5.2% Net profit 21.3 4.3 395.3% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 19.3 3.5 451.4% Financial ratios, % 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Change ROA 17.9 3.2 459.4% ROE 28.7 5.6 412.5% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 7.8 41.7 -81.3% Current ratio 4.3 3.4 26.5% Quick ratio 2.1 1.3 61.5%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 46 686 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2021, representing a 21.3% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale increased by 24.5%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 12 months of 2021 amounted to 25 410 thousand EUR and increase by 9.5% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2021 decreased to 54.4%, from 60.3% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 39.3%.

Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2021 amounted to 13 005 thousand EUR, compared to 10 544 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020, increase by 23.3%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 27.9% for 12 months of 2021 (27.4 in 12 months of 2020). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2021 increased by 15.1% and amounted to 16 242 thousand EUR, which is 34.8% in margin terms (14 111 thousand EUR and 36.7% for 12 months of 2020).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2021 amounted to 9 031 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 1 347 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2021 was 19.3% against 3.5% in 12 months of 2020.

Financial position

As of 31 December 2021 consolidated assets amounted to 53 753 thousand EUR representing increase by 27.2% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2020.

Trade and other receivables increased by 237 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2020 and amounted to 2 325 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021. Inventory balance increased by 2 379 thousand EUR and amounted to 20 906 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 9 644 thousand EUR and amounted to 34 148 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021. Current liabilities increased by 589 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2021.

Investments

During 12 months of 2021 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 312 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 289 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 December 2021, the Group employed 1 602 employees, including 485 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2020 there were 1 744 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2021 amounted to 9 388 thousand EUR (9 854 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 598 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 17 098 8 980 Current loans granted 2 2 Trade and other receivables 3 2 325 2 088 Inventories 4 20 906 18 527 Total current assets 40 331 29 597 Non-current assets Long-term receivables 262 249 Investments in associates 80 57 Investments in other shares 262 238 Deferred tax asset 1 226 1 032 Intangible assets 535 374 Investment property 1 086 1 018 Property, plant and equipment 5 9 971 9 691 Total non-current assets 13 422 12 659 TOTAL ASSETS 53 753 42 256 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 0 400 Short-term lease liabilities 2 193 2 121 Trade and other payables 6 6 504 5 583 Tax liabilities 671 675 Total current liabilities 9 368 8 779 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 1 746 500 Long-term borrowings 0 400 Long-term lease liabilities 4 727 4 707 Long-term provisions 51 52 Total non-current liabilities 6 524 5 659 Total liabilities 15 892 14 438 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Revaluation reserve 0 355 Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 251 -18 864 Retained earnings 42 526 33 140 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 34 148 24 504 Non-controlling interest 3 713 3 314 Total equity 37 861 27 818 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 53 753 42 256

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 12m 2021 12m 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 9 795 8 720 46 686 38 479 Cost of goods sold -5 480 -3 608 -21 276 -15 270 Gross Profit 4 315 5 112 25 410 23 209 Distribution expenses -2 120 -1 940 -8 573 -8 548 Administrative expenses -892 -911 -3 555 -3 779 Other operating income -407 113 406 336 Other operating expenses -216 -200 -683 -674 Operating profit 680 2 174 13 005 10 544 Currency exchange income/(expense) 158 324 1 565 -6 062 Other finance income/(expenses) -116 -83 -432 -428 Net finance income 42 241 1 133 -6 490 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 13 4 19 1 Profit before tax 735 2 419 14 157 4 055 Income tax expense -1 329 -1 950 -4 233 -2 388 Profit for the period -594 469 9 924 1 667 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -531 347 9 031 1 347 Non-controlling interest -63 122 893 320 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 -0.01 0.01 0.25 0.04

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 4Q 2021 4Q 2020 12m 2021 12m 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Profit for the period -594 469 9 924 1 667 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods : Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 161 -437 869 -3 187 Total other comprehensive income for the period 161 -437 869 -3 187 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -433 32 10 793 -1 520 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company -353 318 9 644 -1 820 Non-controlling interest -80 -286 1 149 300

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 12m 2021 12m 2020 Unaudited Audited Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 9 924 1 667 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 3 237 3 567 Share of profit of equity accounted investees -19 -1 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 24 9 Net finance income / costs -1 133 450 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables -1 20 Provision for inventories 187 202 Provision for benefits to employees 0 52 Income tax expense 4 233 2 388 Change in inventories -1 979 832 Change in trade and other receivables -237 427 Change in trade and other payables 917 -1 512 Interest paid -2 -9 Income tax paid -2 155 -1 736 Net cash flow from operating activities 12 996 6 356 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 19 13 Dividends received 0 46 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 143 75 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -312 -289 Acquisition of intangible assets -147 -110 Net cash flow from investing activities -297 -265 Cash flow from financing activities Acquisition of non-controlling interests 0 -26 Proceeds from borrowings 0 800 Repayment of borrowings -800 0 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -2 402 -2 003 Interest paid on lease liabilities -450 -492 Dividends paid -750 -413 Net cash flow from financing activities -4 402 -2 134 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8 297 3 957 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 8 980 5 152 Effect of translation to presentation currency 75 0 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -254 -129 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 17 098 8 980



