U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,280.00
    -100.00 (-2.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,564.00
    -430.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,800.00
    -380.50 (-2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.60
    -47.40 (-2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.68
    +5.09 (+5.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.50
    +25.90 (+1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.57 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1174
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    27.59
    -2.73 (-9.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3352
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6880
    +0.2110 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,508.20
    -1,576.79 (-4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.70 (+1.95%)
     

Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12m of 2021 (unaudited)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Silvano Fashion Group
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SFG1T.TL
Silvano Fashion Group
Silvano Fashion Group

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2021 compared to 12 months of 2020 and 31.12.2021 compared to 31.12.2020 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR

12m 2021

12m 2020

Change

Revenue

46 686

38 479

21.3%

Gross Profit

25 410

23 209

9.5%

Operating profit

13 005

10 544

23.3%

EBITDA

16 242

14 111

15.1%

Net profit for the period

9 924

1 667

495.3%

Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company

9 031

1 347

570.5%

Earnings per share (EUR)

0.25

0.04

525.0%

Operating cash flow for the period

12 996

6 356

104.5%

in thousands of EUR

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Change

Total assets

53 753

42 256

27.2%

Total current assets

40 331

29 597

36.3%

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company

34 148

24 504

39.4%

Cash and cash equivalents

17 098

8 980

90.4%

Margin analysis, %

12m 2021

12m 2020

Change

Gross profit

54.4

60.3

-9.8%

Operating profit

27.9

27.4

1.8%

EBITDA

34.8

36.7

-5.2%

Net profit

21.3

4.3

395.3%

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company

19.3

3.5

451.4%

Financial ratios, %

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Change

ROA

17.9

3.2

459.4%

ROE

28.7

5.6

412.5%

Price to earnings ratio (P/E)

7.8

41.7

-81.3%

Current ratio

4.3

3.4

26.5%

Quick ratio

2.1

1.3

61.5%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 46 686 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2021, representing a 21.3% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale increased by 24.5%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 12 months of 2021 amounted to 25 410 thousand EUR and increase by 9.5% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2021 decreased to 54.4%, from 60.3% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 39.3%.

Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2021 amounted to 13 005 thousand EUR, compared to 10 544 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020, increase by 23.3%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 27.9% for 12 months of 2021 (27.4 in 12 months of 2020). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2021 increased by 15.1% and amounted to 16 242 thousand EUR, which is 34.8% in margin terms (14 111 thousand EUR and 36.7% for 12 months of 2020).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2021 amounted to 9 031 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 1 347 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2021 was 19.3% against 3.5% in 12 months of 2020.

Financial position

As of 31 December 2021 consolidated assets amounted to 53 753 thousand EUR representing increase by 27.2% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2020.

Trade and other receivables increased by 237 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2020 and amounted to 2 325 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021. Inventory balance increased by 2 379 thousand EUR and amounted to 20 906 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 9 644 thousand EUR and amounted to 34 148 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2021. Current liabilities increased by 589 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2021.

Investments

During 12 months of 2021 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 312 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 289 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 31 December 2021, the Group employed 1 602 employees, including 485 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2020 there were 1 744 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2021 amounted to 9 388 thousand EUR (9 854 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2020). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 598 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR

Note

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2

17 098

8 980

Current loans granted

2

2

Trade and other receivables

3

2 325

2 088

Inventories

4

20 906

18 527

Total current assets

40 331

29 597

Non-current assets

Long-term receivables

262

249

Investments in associates

80

57

Investments in other shares

262

238

Deferred tax asset

1 226

1 032

Intangible assets

535

374

Investment property

1 086

1 018

Property, plant and equipment

5

9 971

9 691

Total non-current assets

13 422

12 659

TOTAL ASSETS

53 753

42 256

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

0

400

Short-term lease liabilities

2 193

2 121

Trade and other payables

6

6 504

5 583

Tax liabilities

671

675

Total current liabilities

9 368

8 779

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liability

1 746

500

Long-term borrowings

0

400

Long-term lease liabilities

4 727

4 707

Long-term provisions

51

52

Total non-current liabilities

6 524

5 659

Total liabilities

15 892

14 438

Equity

Share capital

7

3 600

3 600

Share premium

4 967

4 967

Statutory reserve capital

1 306

1 306

Revaluation reserve

0

355

Unrealised exchange rate differences

-18 251

-18 864

Retained earnings

42 526

33 140

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company

34 148

24 504

Non-controlling interest

3 713

3 314

Total equity

37 861

27 818

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

53 753

42 256

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR

Note

4Q 2021

4Q 2020

12m 2021

12m 2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Revenue from contracts with customers

9

9 795

8 720

46 686

38 479

Cost of goods sold

-5 480

-3 608

-21 276

-15 270

Gross Profit

4 315

5 112

25 410

23 209

Distribution expenses

-2 120

-1 940

-8 573

-8 548

Administrative expenses

-892

-911

-3 555

-3 779

Other operating income

-407

113

406

336

Other operating expenses

-216

-200

-683

-674

Operating profit

680

2 174

13 005

10 544

Currency exchange income/(expense)

158

324

1 565

-6 062

Other finance income/(expenses)

-116

-83

-432

-428

Net finance income

42

241

1 133

-6 490

Profit (loss) from associates using equity method

13

4

19

1

Profit before tax

735

2 419

14 157

4 055

Income tax expense

-1 329

-1 950

-4 233

-2 388

Profit for the period

-594

469

9 924

1 667

Attributable to :

Equity holders of the Parent company

-531

347

9 031

1 347

Non-controlling interest

-63

122

893

320

Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)

8

-0.01

0.01

0.25

0.04

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR

Note

4Q 2021

4Q 2020

12m 2021

12m 2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Profit for the period

-594

469

9 924

1 667

Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

161

-437

869

-3 187

Total other comprehensive income for the period

161

-437

869

-3 187

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-433

32

10 793

-1 520

Attributable to :

Equity holders of the Parent company

-353

318

9 644

-1 820

Non-controlling interest

-80

-286

1 149

300

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR

Note

12m 2021

12m 2020

Unaudited

Audited

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit for the period

9 924

1 667

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets

3 237

3 567

Share of profit of equity accounted investees

-19

-1

Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment

24

9

Net finance income / costs

-1 133

450

Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables

-1

20

Provision for inventories

187

202

Provision for benefits to employees

0

52

Income tax expense

4 233

2 388

Change in inventories

-1 979

832

Change in trade and other receivables

-237

427

Change in trade and other payables

917

-1 512

Interest paid

-2

-9

Income tax paid

-2 155

-1 736

Net cash flow from operating activities

12 996

6 356

Cash flow from investing activities

Interest received

19

13

Dividends received

0

46

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

143

75

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

-312

-289

Acquisition of intangible assets

-147

-110

Net cash flow from investing activities

-297

-265

Cash flow from financing activities

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

0

-26

Proceeds from borrowings

0

800

Repayment of borrowings

-800

0

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

-2 402

-2 003

Interest paid on lease liabilities

-450

-492

Dividends paid

-750

-413

Net cash flow from financing activities

-4 402

-2 134

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

8 297

3 957

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

8 980

5 152

Effect of translation to presentation currency

75

0

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

-254

-129

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

17 098

8 980


AS Silvano Fashion Group
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashon.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Reversal As Russia Bank Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • Stocks set for a painful week as conflict intensifies; bonds to gain

    World markets were set for another tumultuous week after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and as fighting intensified for a fourth day. U.S. stocks have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, on track for the worst annual start since 2009, and worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine has shaken markets across the world. "Nobody likes uncertainty, investors certainly dislike uncertainty and we are looking at a pretty protracted conflict," said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP.

  • Currencies Roiled as Russia Sanctions Ripple in Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies slumped and Australian bonds soared as global markets opened in Asia Monday, in some of the first signs of the growing financial fallout from Russia’s assault on Ukraine and the West’s response via sanctions.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT,

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could keep stocks sliding for weeks before the market finally hits bottom

    U.S. stocks staged an impressive reversal on Feb. 24 — including a 950-point intraday move to the upside for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — but there’s too much eagerness to declare that the U.S. market has bottomed. Read: Nasdaq Composite turns a 3.5% loss into 3.3% gain as stock market stages epic turnaround after Russia invaded Ukraine. Market bottoms more typically are made when despondent investors throw in the towel.

  • Here's why Putin won't win

    I am no Kremlinologist, armchair or otherwise, but I’ve seen enough of Vlad and his authoritarian ilk to have a feel for his M.O.

  • SWIFT Ban Means the Fed May Need to Be Ready With Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cu

  • ‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

    Hungry and running low on supplies, some Russian soldiers are said to be confused about what they are doing in Ukraine

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy or Sell? 7 Stocks to Consider During Turbulent Times.

    We screened for companies that are 30% to 50% off their highs and that now sport more reasonable price/earnings ratios.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Here are three cheap stocks to consider for those looking for dividend stocks. Since its founding in 1968, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been a prominent player in the technology space. Intel's dividend yield is 3.24% ($1.46 per share annually), almost 2% higher than Vanguard's S&P 500 fund.

  • These 5 Stocks Will Make Me More Than $3,000 in Passive Income This Year

    Easy money. It might seem like an elusive dream. However, investors actually have plenty of opportunities to make money without expending a lot of effort. Dividend stocks especially stand out as an easy way to generate recurring income.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Miss Exxon's Run-Up? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks To Like More

    2020 was a tough year for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and the broader oil and gas industry. Supply outpaced demand as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on energy prices. In 2020, energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, and ExxonMobil stock reached its lowest levels since 2003.

  • BP to Exit Rosneft Stake and May Take a $25 Billion Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc moved to dump its shares in oil giant Rosneft PJSC, taking a financial hit of as much as $25 billion by joining the campaign to isolate Russia’s economy. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Fru

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • BP to Exit 20% Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    British oil giant said it would exit its 20% stake in Russia's Rosneft, while UPS and FedEx halted deliveries in Russia, and Norway's Sovereign Wealth fund set plans to divest.

  • EU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Oil Soars: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Kyiv will meet Russian counterparts at the Belarus border, hours after President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear forces on higher alert and even as fighting continues inside Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Race

  • Russia braced for 'free fall' in rouble

    Russia is braced for a collapse in the rouble after Western governments cut much of the country's financial system off from the global Swift payments network and pledged to freeze central bank assets in the most punishing sanctions to date.