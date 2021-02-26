Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q4 and 12 months of 2020 (unaudited)
Selected Financial Indicators
Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 12 months of 2020 compared to 12 months of 2019 and 31.12.2020 compared to 31.12.2019 were as follows:
in thousands of EUR
12m 2020
12m 2019
Change
Revenue
38 479
56 943
-32.4%
Gross Profit
23 209
29 651
-21.7%
Operating profit
10 544
12 712
-17.1%
EBITDA
14 111
17 004
-17.0%
Net profit for the period
2 551
11 149
-77.1%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company
2 231
10 663
-79.1%
Earnings per share (EUR)
0,06
0,30
-80.0%
Operating cash flow for the period
6 356
15 086
-57.9%
in thousands of EUR
31.12.2020
31.12.2019
Change
Total assets
42 256
46 309
-8.8%
Total current assets
29 597
27 123
9.1%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
24 504
26 324
-6.9%
Cash and cash equivalents
8 980
5 152
74.3%
Margin analysis, %
12m 2020
12m 2019
Change
Gross profit
60,3
52,1
15.7%
Operating profit
27,4
22,3
22.9%
EBITDA
36,7
29,9
22.7%
Net profit
6,6
19,6
-66.3%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
5,8
18,7
-69.0%
Financial ratios, %
31.12.2020
31.12.2019
Change
ROA
5,3
22,2
-76.1%
ROE
9,3
38,9
-76.1%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)
25,2
7,3
245.2%
Current ratio
3,4
2,7
25.9%
Quick ratio
1,3
0,8
62.5%
Financial performance
The Group`s sales amounted to 38 479 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2020, representing a 32.4% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail decreased by 32.4%, measured in EUR.
The Group’s gross profit during 12 months of 2020 amounted to 23 209 thousand EUR and decrease by 21.7% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 12 months of 2020 increased to 60.3%, from 52.1% in the respective period of previous year.
Consolidated operating profit for 12 months of 2020 amounted to 10 544 thousand EUR, compared to 12 712 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2019, decrease by 17.1%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 27.4% for 12 months of 2020 (22.3% in 12 months of 2019). Consolidated EBITDA for 12 months of 2020 decreased by 17.0% and amounted to 14 111 thousand EUR, which is 36.7% in margin terms (17 004 thousand EUR and 29.9% for 12 months of 2019).
Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2020 amounted to 2 231 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 10 663 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2019, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 12 months of 2020 was 5.8% against 18.7% in 12 months of 2019.
Financial position
As of 31 December 2020 consolidated assets amounted to 42 256 thousand EUR representing decrease by 8.8% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2019.
Trade and other receivables decreased by 522 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2019 and amounted to 2 088 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2020. Inventory balance decreased 832 thousand EUR and amounted to 18 527 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2020.
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company decreased by 1 820 thousand EUR and amounted to 24 504 thousand EUR as of 31 December 2020. Current liabilities decreased by 1 371 thousand EUR during 12 months of 2020.
Investments
During 12 months of 2020 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 289 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 1 216 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.
Personnel
As of 31 December 2020, the Group employed 1 744 employees, including 500 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2019 there were 1 888 employees, including 503 people in retail operations.
Total salaries and related taxes during 12 months of 2020 amounted 9 854 thousand EUR (13 195 thousand EUR in 12 months of 2019). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 710 thousand EUR.
Decisions made by governing bodies during 12 months 2020
On June 30, 2020 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting adopted the following decisions.
The Meeting approved the 2019 Annual Report.
The Meeting decided leave the net profit undistributed and include the net profit of the financial year 2019 in retained earnings.
The Meeting decided: To annul Article 5.7 of the Articles of Association which includes: The public limited company may be represented in all legal transactions only by two members of the Management Board jointly. To approve the new Articles of Association of the Company.
The Meeting decided: To recall Toomas Tool, Mart Mutso, Risto Mägi, Triin Nellis and Stephan David Balkin from the Supervisory Board of SFG. To elect Toomas Tool as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Mari Tool as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Risto Mägi as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Triin Nellis as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025. To elect Stephan David Balkin as member of the Supervisory Board of SFG for the next 5-year period until June 30, 2025.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of EUR
Note
31.12.2020
31.12.2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
8 980
5 152
Current loans granted
2
2
Trade and other receivables
2
2 088
2 610
Inventories
3
18 527
19 359
Total current assets
29 597
27 123
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
249
334
Investments in associates
57
82
Available-for-sale investments
238
321
Deferred tax asset
1 032
905
Intangible assets
374
423
Investment property
1 018
869
Property, plant and equipment
4
9 691
16 252
Total non-current assets
12 659
19 186
TOTAL ASSETS
42 256
46 309
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current borrowings
400
0
Short-term finance lease obligations
2 121
2 362
Trade and other payables
5
5 583
6 899
Tax liabilities
675
889
Total current liabilities
8 779
10 150
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
500
14
Long-term borrowings
400
0
Long-term finance lease obligations
4 707
6 333
Long-term provisions
52
61
Total non-current liabilities
5 659
6 408
Total liabilities
14 438
16 558
Equity
Share capital
6
3 600
3 600
Share premium
4 967
4 967
Statutory reserve capital
1 306
1 306
Revaluation reserve
355
355
Unrealised exchange rate differences
-19 748
-15 697
Retained earnings
34 024
31 793
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
24 504
26 324
Non-controlling interest
3 314
3 427
Total equity
27 818
29 751
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
42 256
46 309
Consolidated Income Statement
in thousands of EUR
Note
4Q 2020
4Q 2019
12m 2020
12m 2019
Revenue
8
8 720
12 132
38 479
56 943
Cost of goods sold
-3 608
-5 138
-15 270
-27 292
Gross Profit
5 112
6 994
23 209
29 651
Distribution expenses
-1 940
-2 958
-8 548
-11 714
Administrative expenses
-911
-1 181
-3 779
-4 582
Other operating income
113
81
336
300
Other operating expenses
-200
-314
-674
-943
Operating profit
2 174
2 622
10 544
12 712
Currency exchange income/(expense)
214
144
-6 172
3 057
Other finance income/(expenses)
-83
-223
-428
-590
Net financial income
131
-79
-6 600
2 467
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method
4
5
1
8
Profit before tax
2 309
2 548
3 945
15 187
Income tax expense
-956
-1 163
-1 394
-4 038
Profit for the period
1 353
1 385
2 551
11 149
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Parent company
1 231
1 371
2 231
10 663
Non-controlling interest
122
14
320
486
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)
0,03
0,04
0,06
0,30
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
in thousands of EUR
Note
4Q 2020
4Q 2019
12m 2020
12m 2019
Profit for the period
1 353
1 385
2 551
11 149
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
-1 321
-1 035
-4 071
-699
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Parent company
-913
-1 035
-4 051
-1 001
Non-controlling interest
-408
0
-20
302
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
32
350
-1 520
10 450
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Parent company
318
336
-1 820
9 662
Non-controlling interest
-286
14
300
788
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
in thousands of EUR
Note
12m 2020
12m 2019
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit for the period
2 551
11 149
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets
3 567
4 292
Share of profit of equity accounted investees
-1
-8
(Gains)/ losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment
9
50
Net finance income / costs
560
-2 467
Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables
20
45
Provision for inventories
202
263
Provision for long-term benefits
52
0
Provision for deferred tax asset
0
678
Income tax expense
1 394
4 038
Change in inventories
832
-1 714
Change in trade and other receivables
427
944
Change in trade and other payables
-1 512
114
Interest paid
-9
0
Income tax paid
-1 736
-2 298
Net cash from operating activities
6 356
15 086
Cash flow from investing activities
Interest received
13
12
Dividends received
46
0
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
75
84
Proceeds from repayments of loans granted
0
6
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-289
-1 216
Acquisition of intangible assets
-110
-219
Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired
-26
0
Net cash used in/from investing activities
-291
-1 333
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
800
0
Repayment of finance lease
-2 495
-2 988
Interest paid on finance lease
-492
-636
Dividends paid
-413
-7 710
Reduction of share capital
0
-10 800
Net cash used in/ from financing activities
-2 600
-22 134
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
3 465
-8 381
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
5 152
13 603
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
363
-70
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
8 980
5 152
Jarek Särgava
AS Silvano Fashion Group
Member of the Board
Phone: +372 6845 000
Email: info@silvanofashon.com
