Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q3 and 9 months of 2022 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 9 months of 2022 compared to 9 months of 2021 and 30.09.2022 compared to 31.12.2021 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR

09m 2022

09m 2021

Change

Revenue

43 974

36 891

19.2%

Gross Profit

22 066

21 095

4.6%

Operating profit

10 611

12 325

-13.9%

EBITDA

13 180

14 744

-10.6%

Net profit for the period

12 516

10 518

19.0%

Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company

11 835

9 562

23.8%

Earnings per share (EUR)

0,33

0,27

22.2%

Operating cash flow for the period

12 493

12 910

-3.2%

 

 

 

 

in thousands of EUR

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

Change

Total assets

69 731

53 753

29.7%

Total current assets

52 795

40 331

30.9%

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company

48 093

34 148

40.8%

Cash and cash equivalents

26 263

17 098

53.6%

 

 

 

 

Margin analysis, %

09m 2022

09m 2021

Change

Gross profit

50.2

57.2

-12.2%

Operating profit

24.1

33.4

-27.8%

EBITDA

30.0

40.0

-25.0%

Net profit

28.5

28.5

0.0%

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company

26.9

25.9

3.9%

 

 

 

 

Financial ratios, %

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

Change

ROA

19.0

17.9

6.1%

ROE

28.8

28.7

0.3%

Price to earnings ratio (P/E)

2.9

7.8

-62.8%

Current ratio

6.4

4.3

48.8%

Quick ratio

3.5

2.1

66.7%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted to 43 974 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2022, representing a 19.2% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 32.3%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 9 months of 2022 amounted to 22 066 thousand EUR and increase by 4.6% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 9 months of 2022 decreased to 50.2%, from 57.2% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 38.7%.

Consolidated operating profit for 9 months of 2022 amounted to 10 611 thousand EUR, compared to 12 325 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2021, decrease by 13.9%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 24.1% for 9 months of 2022 (33.4% in 9 months of 2021). Consolidated EBITDA for 9 months of 2022 decreased by 10.6% and amounted to 13 180 thousand EUR, which is 30.0% in margin terms (14 744 thousand EUR and 40.0% for 9 months of 2021).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2022 amounted to 11 835 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 9 562 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2021, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2022 was 26.9% against net profit 25.9% in 9 months of 2021.

Financial position

As of 30 September 2022 consolidated assets amounted to 69 731 thousand EUR representing increase by 29.7% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2021.

Trade and other receivables increased by 266 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2021 and amounted to        2 591 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2022. Inventory balance increased by 3 022 thousand EUR and amounted to 23 928 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2022.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 13 945 thousand EUR and amounted to            48 093 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2022. Current liabilities decreased by 1 148 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2022.

Investments

During 9 months of 2022 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 228 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 177 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 September 2022, the Group employed 1 601 employees, including 501 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2021 there were 1 602 employees, including 485 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 9 months of 2022 amounted to 8 938 thousand EUR (7 158 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2021). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 497 thousand EUR.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR

Note

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

 

 

Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

2

26 263

17 098

Current loans granted

 

13

2

Trade and other receivables

3

2 591

2 325

Inventories

4

23 928

20 906

Total current assets

 

52 795

40 331

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Long-term receivables

 

406

262

Investments in associates

 

111

80

Investments in other shares

 

315

262

Deferred tax asset

 

1 575

1 226

Intangible assets

 

683

535

Investment property

 

1 276

1 086

Property, plant and equipment

5

12 570

9 971

Total non-current assets

 

16 936

13 422

TOTAL ASSETS

 

69 731

53 753

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Short-term lease liabilities

 

1 136

2 193

Trade and other payables

6

4 343

6 504

Tax liabilities

 

2 741

671

Total current liabilities

 

8 220

9 368

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Deferred tax liability

 

2 259

1 746

Long-term lease liabilities

 

7 309

4 727

Long-term provisions

 

61

51

Total non-current liabilities

 

9 629

6 524

Total liabilities

 

17 849

15 892

 

 

 

 

Equity

7

 

 

Share capital

 

3 600

3 600

Share premium

 

4 967

4 967

Statutory reserve capital

 

1 306

1 306

Unrealised exchange rate differences

 

-16 141

-18 251

Retained earnings

 

54 361

42 526

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company

 

48 093

34 148

Non-controlling interest

 

3 789

3 713

Total equity

 

51 882

37 861

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

 

69 731

53 753

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR

Note

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

09m 2022

09m 2021

 

 

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenue from contracts with customers

9

17 604

13 666

43 974

36 891

Cost of goods sold

 

-8 423

-6 232

-21 908

-15 796

Gross Profit

 

9 181

7 434

22 066

21 095

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution expenses

 

-3 093

-2 249

-8 120

-6 453

Administrative expenses

 

-1 094

-875

-3 136

-2 663

Other operating income

 

130

247

349

813

Other operating expenses

 

-198

-173

-548

-467

Operating profit

 

4 926

4 384

10 611

12 325

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currency exchange income/(expense)

 

-949

347

5 036

1 407

Other finance income/(expense)

 

127

-100

-103

-316

Net finance income/(expense)

 

-822

247

4 933

1 091

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit (loss) from associates using equity method

10

7

-1

6

Profit before tax

 

4 114

4 638

15 543

13 422

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

-1 425

-816

-3 027

-2 904

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit for the period

 

2 689

3 822

12 516

10 518

Attributable to :

 

 

 

 

 

Equity holders of the Parent company

 

2 489

3 531

11 835

9 562

Non-controlling interest

 

200

291

681

956

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)

8

0,07

0,10

0,33

0,27

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR

Note

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

09m 2022

09m 2021

 

 

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit for the period

 

2 689

3 822

12 516

10 518

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

2 894

439

2 175

708

Total other comprehensive income for the period

2 894

439

2 175

708

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

 

5 583

4 261

14 691

11 226

Attributable to :

 

 

 

 

 

Equity holders of the Parent company

 

5 489

4 004

13 945

9 997

Non-controlling interest

 

94

257

746

1 229

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR

Note

09m 2022

09m 2021

 

 

Unaudited

Unaudited

Cash flow from operating activities

 

 

 

Profit for the period

 

12 516

10 518

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets

 

2 569

2 419

Share of profit of equity accounted investees

 

1

-6

Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment

 

9

11

Net finance income / costs

 

-522

-395

Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables

 

0

1

Provision for inventories

 

5

5

Receipt of government grants

 

0

550

Movements in provisions and government grants

 

0

-550

Income tax expense

 

3 027

2 904

Change in inventories

 

-3 022

-1 231

Change in trade and other receivables

 

-266

32

Change in trade and other payables

 

-91

330

Interest paid

 

0

-2

Income tax paid

 

-1 733

-1 676

Net cash flow from operating activities

 

12 493

12 910

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from investing activities

 

 

 

Interest received

 

29

14

Dividends received

 

3

0

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

31

60

Loans granted

 

-11

0

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

 

-228

-177

Acquisition of intangible assets

 

-74

-121

Net cash flow from investing activities

 

-250

-224

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from financing activities

 

 

 

Repayment of borrowings

 

0

-800

Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities

 

-1 879

-1 761

Interest paid on lease liabilities

 

-356

-326

Dividends paid

 

-670

-739

Net cash flow from financing activities

 

-2 905

-3 626

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

9 338

9 060

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

 

17 098

8 980

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held

 

-173

57

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

 

26 263

18 097

