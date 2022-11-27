Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q3 and 9 months of 2022 (unaudited)
Selected Financial Indicators
Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 9 months of 2022 compared to 9 months of 2021 and 30.09.2022 compared to 31.12.2021 were as follows:
in thousands of EUR
09m 2022
09m 2021
Change
Revenue
43 974
36 891
19.2%
Gross Profit
22 066
21 095
4.6%
Operating profit
10 611
12 325
-13.9%
EBITDA
13 180
14 744
-10.6%
Net profit for the period
12 516
10 518
19.0%
Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company
11 835
9 562
23.8%
Earnings per share (EUR)
0,33
0,27
22.2%
Operating cash flow for the period
12 493
12 910
-3.2%
in thousands of EUR
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
Change
Total assets
69 731
53 753
29.7%
Total current assets
52 795
40 331
30.9%
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
48 093
34 148
40.8%
Cash and cash equivalents
26 263
17 098
53.6%
Margin analysis, %
09m 2022
09m 2021
Change
Gross profit
50.2
57.2
-12.2%
Operating profit
24.1
33.4
-27.8%
EBITDA
30.0
40.0
-25.0%
Net profit
28.5
28.5
0.0%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
26.9
25.9
3.9%
Financial ratios, %
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
Change
ROA
19.0
17.9
6.1%
ROE
28.8
28.7
0.3%
Price to earnings ratio (P/E)
2.9
7.8
-62.8%
Current ratio
6.4
4.3
48.8%
Quick ratio
3.5
2.1
66.7%
Financial performance
The Group`s sales amounted to 43 974 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2022, representing a 19.2% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 32.3%, measured in EUR.
The Group’s gross profit during 9 months of 2022 amounted to 22 066 thousand EUR and increase by 4.6% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 9 months of 2022 decreased to 50.2%, from 57.2% in the respective period of previous year. The cost of sold goods increased by 38.7%.
Consolidated operating profit for 9 months of 2022 amounted to 10 611 thousand EUR, compared to 12 325 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2021, decrease by 13.9%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 24.1% for 9 months of 2022 (33.4% in 9 months of 2021). Consolidated EBITDA for 9 months of 2022 decreased by 10.6% and amounted to 13 180 thousand EUR, which is 30.0% in margin terms (14 744 thousand EUR and 40.0% for 9 months of 2021).
Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2022 amounted to 11 835 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 9 562 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2021, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2022 was 26.9% against net profit 25.9% in 9 months of 2021.
Financial position
As of 30 September 2022 consolidated assets amounted to 69 731 thousand EUR representing increase by 29.7% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2021.
Trade and other receivables increased by 266 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2021 and amounted to 2 591 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2022. Inventory balance increased by 3 022 thousand EUR and amounted to 23 928 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2022.
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 13 945 thousand EUR and amounted to 48 093 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2022. Current liabilities decreased by 1 148 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2022.
Investments
During 9 months of 2022 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 228 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 177 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.
Personnel
As of 30 September 2022, the Group employed 1 601 employees, including 501 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2021 there were 1 602 employees, including 485 people in retail operations.
Total salaries and related taxes during 9 months of 2022 amounted to 8 938 thousand EUR (7 158 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2021). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 497 thousand EUR.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of EUR
Note
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2
26 263
17 098
Current loans granted
13
2
Trade and other receivables
3
2 591
2 325
Inventories
4
23 928
20 906
Total current assets
52 795
40 331
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
406
262
Investments in associates
111
80
Investments in other shares
315
262
Deferred tax asset
1 575
1 226
Intangible assets
683
535
Investment property
1 276
1 086
Property, plant and equipment
5
12 570
9 971
Total non-current assets
16 936
13 422
TOTAL ASSETS
69 731
53 753
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term lease liabilities
1 136
2 193
Trade and other payables
6
4 343
6 504
Tax liabilities
2 741
671
Total current liabilities
8 220
9 368
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
2 259
1 746
Long-term lease liabilities
7 309
4 727
Long-term provisions
61
51
Total non-current liabilities
9 629
6 524
Total liabilities
17 849
15 892
Equity
7
Share capital
3 600
3 600
Share premium
4 967
4 967
Statutory reserve capital
1 306
1 306
Unrealised exchange rate differences
-16 141
-18 251
Retained earnings
54 361
42 526
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company
48 093
34 148
Non-controlling interest
3 789
3 713
Total equity
51 882
37 861
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
69 731
53 753
Consolidated Income Statement
in thousands of EUR
Note
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
09m 2022
09m 2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenue from contracts with customers
9
17 604
13 666
43 974
36 891
Cost of goods sold
-8 423
-6 232
-21 908
-15 796
Gross Profit
9 181
7 434
22 066
21 095
Distribution expenses
-3 093
-2 249
-8 120
-6 453
Administrative expenses
-1 094
-875
-3 136
-2 663
Other operating income
130
247
349
813
Other operating expenses
-198
-173
-548
-467
Operating profit
4 926
4 384
10 611
12 325
Currency exchange income/(expense)
-949
347
5 036
1 407
Other finance income/(expense)
127
-100
-103
-316
Net finance income/(expense)
-822
247
4 933
1 091
Profit (loss) from associates using equity method
10
7
-1
6
Profit before tax
4 114
4 638
15 543
13 422
Income tax expense
-1 425
-816
-3 027
-2 904
Profit for the period
2 689
3 822
12 516
10 518
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Parent company
2 489
3 531
11 835
9 562
Non-controlling interest
200
291
681
956
Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR)
8
0,07
0,10
0,33
0,27
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
in thousands of EUR
Note
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
09m 2022
09m 2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Profit for the period
2 689
3 822
12 516
10 518
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods :
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
2 894
439
2 175
708
Total other comprehensive income for the period
2 894
439
2 175
708
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
5 583
4 261
14 691
11 226
Attributable to :
Equity holders of the Parent company
5 489
4 004
13 945
9 997
Non-controlling interest
94
257
746
1 229
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
in thousands of EUR
Note
09m 2022
09m 2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit for the period
12 516
10 518
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets
2 569
2 419
Share of profit of equity accounted investees
1
-6
Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment
9
11
Net finance income / costs
-522
-395
Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables
0
1
Provision for inventories
5
5
Receipt of government grants
0
550
Movements in provisions and government grants
0
-550
Income tax expense
3 027
2 904
Change in inventories
-3 022
-1 231
Change in trade and other receivables
-266
32
Change in trade and other payables
-91
330
Interest paid
0
-2
Income tax paid
-1 733
-1 676
Net cash flow from operating activities
12 493
12 910
Cash flow from investing activities
Interest received
29
14
Dividends received
3
0
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
31
60
Loans granted
-11
0
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-228
-177
Acquisition of intangible assets
-74
-121
Net cash flow from investing activities
-250
-224
Cash flow from financing activities
Repayment of borrowings
0
-800
Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
-1 879
-1 761
Interest paid on lease liabilities
-356
-326
Dividends paid
-670
-739
Net cash flow from financing activities
-2 905
-3 626
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
9 338
9 060
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
17 098
8 980
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
-173
57
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
26 263
18 097
