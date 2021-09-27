U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.11
    -12.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.37
    +71.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.97
    -77.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    +1.44 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0000
    +0.3150 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,906.99
    -563.61 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.43
    -39.09 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Silver Bull Announces Completion of Distribution of Arras Minerals Shares to Silver Bull Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Silver Bull Resources, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: SVBL, TSX: SVB) (“Silver Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced distribution of shares of Arras Minerals Corp. (“Arras”) to Silver Bull shareholders (the “Distribution”).

The Distribution was effective as of September 24, 2021. Pursuant to the Distribution, shareholders of Silver Bull common stock as of September 10, 2021 were entitled to receive one common share of Arras for each share of Silver Bull common stock held as of that date.

In connection with the Distribution, Silver Bull’s shareholders were issued a total of 34,547,838 common shares of Arras, collectively representing approximately 84% of Arras, on a non-diluted basis. Silver Bull continues to own approximately 4% of Arras, on a non-diluted basis. The remaining approximately 12% of Arras is held by those who participated in Arras’ private placement in April 2021.

Registered Silver Bull shareholders holding physical share certificates or shares in book-entry form with the Company’s transfer agent (Olympia Trust Company) were issued Arras shares in book-entry form. Silver Bull shareholders who hold their shares of Silver Bull stock through a bank, broker or other nominee had or will have their Arras shares credited to their accounts by their bank, broker or other nominee. For questions relating to the transfer or mechanics of the Distribution, please contact Olympia Trust Company by telephone at 1-833-684-1546 (toll free in North America) or by online inquiry at cssinquiries@olympiatrust.com.

Arras is not currently listed on a public stock exchange but will report under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), as a non-U.S. company with foreign private issuer status. The Arras shares distributed to Silver Bull shareholders, though freely transferable in the United States, may be illiquid until such time as the shares are listed or a trading market develops, if at all. The Distribution of Arras shares by Silver Bull constitutes a distribution of securities that is exempt from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities legislation. As such, the first trade in Arras shares in Canada will be a distribution for the purposes of Canadian securities laws and subject to prospectus requirements unless certain conditions are satisfied. Until such conditions are satisfied, Arras shares may only be resold in Canada pursuant to an exemption from prospectus requirements. Silver Bull warrants and options will also be adjusted pursuant to the Distribution. For further details regarding the Canadian resale restrictions on the Arras shares distributed by Silver Bull and the adjustments being made to Silver Bull warrants and options in connection with the Distribution, please refer to the Registration Statement on Form 20-F of Arras filed on September 1, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar (the “20-F”).

Tax Implications

The following discussion is qualified in its entirety by the discussion of tax matters set forth in the 20-F. Silver Bull shareholders who were entitled to receive the Distribution of Arras shares should make reference to that discussion for further details regarding the tax consequences of the Distribution.

For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the receipt of Arras common shares by Silver Bull shareholders should be treated as a distribution of property in an amount equal to the fair market value of the common shares received. The Distribution of Arras common shares should be treated as dividend income to the extent considered paid out of Silver Bull’s current and accumulated earnings and profits. Distributions in excess of Silver Bull’s current and accumulated earnings and profits will be treated as a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of the holder’s basis in its Silver Bull shares and thereafter as capital gain. Silver Bull will not be able to determine the amount of the Distribution that will be treated as a dividend until after the close of the taxable year of the Distribution because its current year earnings and profits will be calculated based on its income for the entire taxable year in which the Distribution occurs. However, based on current projections, it is reasonably expected that a portion of the Distribution of Arras common shares should be treated as a return of capital rather than a dividend. Silver Bull’s tax year-end is October 31, and as such, the Company expects to advise shareholders of these determinations by no later than January 31, 2022.

For Canadian tax purposes, the Distribution of Arras shares is considered a dividend in kind on the Silver Bull shares to shareholders resident in Canada. Such shareholders will be required to include in computing their income for a taxation year the amount of such dividend (equal to the fair market value of the Arras shares received). A dividend in kind of the Arras shares paid in respect of the Silver Bull shares to a shareholder who is not a resident of Canada will not be subject to Canadian withholding tax or other income tax under the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Management Focus

Silver Bull is continuing to focus on the Sierra Mojada asset and surrounding area in Mexico and managing the joint venture option with South32. It continues to trade under the symbol “SVB” on the TSX and “SVBL” on the OTCQB. The current management and board are remaining in place to continue to run the Company.

Arras is focused on the Beskauga deposit located in Kazakhstan along with additional exploration licenses held or under application in the country. In addition, current Silver Bull management and directors have been appointed as management and directors of Arras, along with G. Wesley Carson as an additional independent director.

Both companies remain headquartered in Vancouver.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
“Tim Barry”

Tim Barry, CPAusIMM
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
+1 604 687 5800 info@silverbullresources.com

Cautionary note regarding forward looking statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Silver Bull’s future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act, and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected income tax consequences and other aspects of the Distribution and expected management focus. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Silver Bull’s exploration projects, the industry in which Silver Bull operates and the beliefs and assumptions of Silver Bull’s management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “continues,” “may,” variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including such factors as whether some or all of the expected benefits of the Distribution will be achieved, the impact of the Distribution on Silver Bull shareholders, whether management’s focus will be as described in this news release following the Distribution, the results of exploration activities and whether the results continue to support continued exploration activities, unexpected variations in ore grade, types and metallurgy, volatility and level of commodity prices, the availability of sufficient future financing, and other matters discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the interim periods ended January 31, 2021, April 30, 2021, and July 31, 2021 and our other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC and available on www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities commissions available on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why Are the Nasdaq's Top Growth Stocks Freaking Out Monday?

    The stock market was deeply divided on Monday, with certain sectors doing far better than others. In a relatively unusual development, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) found itself on the short end of the stick, with the index falling almost half a percent in mid-afternoon trading even as other stock market benchmarks were up on the day. Overarching the Nasdaq's underperformance on Monday was one factor.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • Why Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Soaring Today

    Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is trading significantly higher Monday after the company announced its subsidiary, Skypersonic Inc, won a 5-year NASA contract. NASA is preparing a series of analog missions that will simulate year-long stays on the surface of Mars. The crew will conduct simulated operations by remote piloting Skypersonic drones and rovers in a simulated martian environment. Skypersonic's Dronebox real-time transoceanic remote piloting platform will drive the piloting of both

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Aurora Cannabis sales shrink more than expected, stock falls in late trading

    Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s sales continued to decline while losses mounted in the final three months of the Canadian company's fiscal year, sending shares lower Monday afternoon.

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3D Printing Done Right - How SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Gives a Better and Cost-Effective Dental Service

    SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDC ) share price declined 50% over the last year. Some investors view this as a failing business, while others love the product and see this as an opportunity to buy low. In this article, we will analyze both the fundamentals and the business of SmileDirectClub.

  • Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    Does the September share price for QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Healthcare Sector

    Investors love healthcare stocks in both bull markets and times of uncertainty, but not all investments are slam-dunks. The following three healthcare-related stocks have a handful of specific characteristics that make them great candidates to fulfill different roles in your investment portfolio. CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is a diverse healthcare company that operates a chain of drugstores, a pharmacy benefits management business, and a major health insurance carrier since its 2017 acquisition of Aetna.

  • 3 Great Stocks That Pay You Each Month

    You can not only earn monthly income from these stocks but also expect fatter dividends from time to time.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.