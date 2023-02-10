Silver Bullet Mines discovers new vein structure at Buckeye Mine in Arizona

Vancouver --News Direct-- Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Silver Bullet Mines vice president of capital markets Peter Clausi joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company discovered a new sulphide vein structure during its ongoing platinum group metals study at its Buckeye Mine development in Arizona.

Clausi told Proactive the assay results were positive from its Black Copper occurrence and the discovery of a new gold occurrence on its Black Diamond property. The development drift at the Buckeye Mine has advanced about 116 metres from the adit alongside the main vein with ongoing bolting and screening.

