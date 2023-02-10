U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,068.33
    -13.17 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,731.25
    +31.37 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,648.22
    -141.36 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,910.99
    -4.34 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.72
    +1.66 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.90
    -10.60 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    -0.19 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0675
    -0.0069 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7280
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    -0.0057 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4870
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,637.44
    -887.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.77
    -4.86 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Silver Bullet Mines discovers new vein structure at Buckeye Mine in Arizona

·1 min read

Vancouver --News Direct-- Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Silver Bullet Mines vice president of capital markets Peter Clausi joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company discovered a new sulphide vein structure during its ongoing platinum group metals study at its Buckeye Mine development in Arizona.

Clausi told Proactive the assay results were positive from its Black Copper occurrence and the discovery of a new gold occurrence on its Black Diamond property. The development drift at the Buckeye Mine has advanced about 116 metres from the adit alongside the main vein with ongoing bolting and screening.

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/silver-bullet-mines-discovers-new-vein-structure-at-buckeye-mine-in-arizona-133082040

Recommended Stories