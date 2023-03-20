Silver Bullet Mines provides positive update on processing at Buckeye Mine pilot plant

Vancouver --News Direct-- Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Silver Bullet Mines vice president of capital markets Peter Clausi joined Steve Darling from Proactive with an update on processing that is ongoing at its Buckeye Mine pilot plant.

Clausi tells Proactive the crushing circuit of the mill is running at optimal efficiency and the company continues to produce an initial batch of dore bars to be sent to a third-party lab for analysis and to potential purchasers for their analysis.

