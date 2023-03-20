U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,944.88
    +28.24 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,180.81
    +318.83 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,660.68
    +30.17 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.57
    +16.68 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.31
    +0.57 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.40
    +12.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.19 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0950 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2281
    +0.0106 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3650
    -0.4380 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,999.33
    -238.72 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.29
    +8.62 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.85
    +68.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Silver Bullet Mines provides positive update on processing at Buckeye Mine pilot plant

News Direct
·1 min read

Vancouver --News Direct-- Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Silver Bullet Mines vice president of capital markets Peter Clausi joined Steve Darling from Proactive with an update on processing that is ongoing at its Buckeye Mine pilot plant.

Clausi tells Proactive the crushing circuit of the mill is running at optimal efficiency and the company continues to produce an initial batch of dore bars to be sent to a third-party lab for analysis and to potential purchasers for their analysis.

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/silver-bullet-mines-provides-positive-update-on-processing-at-buckeye-mine-pilot-plant-778755610

Recommended Stories