Silver Falls School District told to cut current budget by $1.2M, next year's by $8.M

The Silver Falls School District board was told Monday night it needs to cut $1.2 million in expenses from the current budget year that ends June 30 and reduce next year's buget by $8.8 million.

A financial analysis shows the Silver Falls School District is facing a $4 million shortfall for the current budget year that ends June 30, far worse than they originally believed, school board members were told Monday night.

Jackie Olsen, executive director of the Oregon Association of School Business, recommended the district immediately cut $1.2 million from the current budget, adopt a budget for 2024-25 that reduces $8.8 million from expenditures, and take out a short-term loan from the state.

The short-term loan from the state, a Tax Anticipation Note, is necessary to resolve an anticipated cash shortfall of nearly $1.3 million which would leave the district without funds by June 30.

Olsen's presentation renewed confirmation of a looming budget shortfall that board members first heard in March. Board members were originally told the district faced a nearly $1 million budget shortfall. They were told in a later meeting that the deficit was likely much worse.

“I'm sick to my stomach when I think about the future here," Tom Buchholz said Monday evening. He asked Olsen if the analysis from OASB revealed criminal mismanagement of school funds.

Olsen told the board no crimes were committed.

"In all of my analysis, I did not find anything — no crimes were committed. This is just a revenues are down, expenditures are up. It's a miscalculation," Olsen said.

The Silver Falls Education Association, which represents more than 200 teachers, counselors and psychologists in the district, said they would work with district leadership to keep members informed and collect their feedback.

"A lot of feelings come to mind after watching this presentation," said Lori Weyer, President of SFEA. "We're angry, we're confused and disillusioned by the people that should have prevented this from happening."

Board told Silver Falls has been overspending for years

Olsen told the board that the district overspent revenue every single year for the budget years 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24.

Oregon Association of School Business' analysis found 56 separate accounts that ended last year and started this year with a negative balance.

The district is $2.7 million over budget in instruction expenses including staffing, which is 75% of the district's budget.

District records show enrollment has dropped by nearly 7% from 2020 to 2023 while full-time licensed positions increased by 5.3% in the current budget year.

District needs to cut $1.2 million immediately

Olsen told the board she understood the $1.2 million cut for the remainder of the current budget year was "worse to hear" than the $8.8 million recommended budget cut for next year.

"You now have a part of April, all of May, and a little bit of June to make that happen," Olsen said. "That's a big number, but if you don't make reductions now the impact to next year is just going to be compounded and return larger."

Board member Josh Ort asked how the district could cut $1.2 million by the end of the year.

"This won't be easy," Olsen said.

The school board said they plan to meet Thursday afternoon to vote on taking out a Tax Anticipation Note to resolve the anticipated cash shortfall, which would have to be pay back by December 2024.

New acting superintendent of the Silver Falls School District

The school board last week named Willamette Education Service District superintendent Joe Morelock as the acting superintendent of the district, which has 3,714 students as of April 1.

An intergovernmental agreement between the service district and the Silver Falls School District tasks Morelock with providing "a stabilizing influence" on the school district.

Morelock previously was superintendent in the Newberg and Woodburn school districts.

Former superintendent Scott Drue resigned suddenly on March 13, citing difficulties in his personal life. Assistant superintendent Dan Busch was named the acting superintendent but told the board he was not interested in the role long-term.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Silver Falls School District told to immediately cut $1.2 million