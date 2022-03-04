U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.75
    -45.50 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,385.00
    -353.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,891.00
    -139.50 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.40
    -28.20 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.14
    +2.47 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.60
    +15.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.34
    +0.13 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0969
    -0.0102 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.04
    +3.30 (+10.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3282
    -0.0064 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3700
    -0.0910 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,624.23
    -1,870.99 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.30
    -44.38 (-4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,993.19
    -245.66 (-3.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
COMING UP:

February jobs report preview: Payrolls expected to rise as Omicron cases dip

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Silver Hammer Provides Update on Drill Targets, Permitting and AGM Details

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Silver Hammer Mining Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HAMRF
Silver Hammer Mining Corp.
Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Figure 1

Planned Drill Targets at Silver Strand Project
Planned Drill Targets at Silver Strand Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR/OTCQB:HAMRF) (“Silver Hammer” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing targeting and permitting work at the Company’s Silver Strand and Silverton Projects, respectively.

The Company has updated and refined its 3D model at its flagship Silver Strand Project with a series of proposed drillholes for a Phase II drill campaign that is designed to test continuity up to 220 metres below the existing mine workings and a further 165 metres down dip from Phase I drilling (see Figure 1).

The Company also continues to assess shallow targets along Silver Hammer’s 5.5 kilometre strike, where significant gold and silver surface samples were obtained during successful 2021 field work. The Company is in active discussions with local contractors and expects to commence its Phase II program during Q2/2022.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/334667ae-ada0-405b-a6d5-94390c392a9c

*Proposed holes shown in figure correspond to up to 17 drill holes totalling 2200 metres. Silver Hammer will drill a subset of the proposed hotels during the Phase II program.

Finally, the Company has applied for several drill permits at its Silverton Project in Nevada and expects to have permits in place by the end of Q2/2022. Recent sampling and mapping highlighted an interpreted extension of known surface mineralization to the SW under shallow cover, which prompted additional staking to expand the property. (See press release dated February 16, 2022 for more information).

Annual General Meeting

The Company also announces that its annual general meeting (the “AGM”) of shareholders has been scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the offices of McMillan LLP located at Suite 1500, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia. The proxy materials for the AGM have been filed on SEDAR and include, among other general matters, the election of the directors. Effective March 3, 2022, Mr. Dake resigned as a director of the Company to pursue other interests and will no longer be slated for election at the AGM.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Dake for his contribution to the Company as one of the original members of the Company’s board of directors.

Silver Hammer President and CEO, Morgan Lekstrom, stated: “We are very pleased with how quickly and cost-effectively we have moved from the project acquisition stage to field work, targeting, permitting, and drilling during 2021. We look forward to building on our successful 2021 and are actively progressing towards a Phase II program at Silver Strand while concurrently advancing our targeting and permitting at Silverton.”

Lekstrom continued, “We’d also like to thank Michael Dake, who served as an initial board member of Lakewood Exploration before our recent progress and transition to Silver Hammer Mining and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Philip Mulholland, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the flagship past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, as well both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has commenced an initial drill program at Silver Strand that will test for silver and gold mineralization immediately below the mine’s lowest level extending only 90 metres below surface. Silver Hammer strives to become a multi-mine silver producer and will focus near-term exploration and drilling plans at the Company’s Idaho and Nevada silver-gold assets.

(Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property.)

On Behalf of the Board of Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Morgan Lekstrom, President and CEO

Corporate Office: 551 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2C2, Canada

For investor relations inquiries, contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.

T: 604.908.1695

E: investors@silverhammermining.com


For media inquiries, contact:

Adam Bello, Primoris Group Inc.

T: 416.489.0092

E: media@primorisgroup.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • Stocks: Grab sinks, Rivian falls, Best Buy rises

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Brad Smith, and Emily McCormick break down the action surrounding several of today's trending stocks.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Broadcom stock rises on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the positive performance in Broadcom's stock following its latest earnings report.

  • Dow Jones Up As Fed Official Touts Rate Hikes; Putin Says Invasion Is 'Going To Plan'; Kroger Explodes

    The Dow Jones rose despite a Fed official saying there is need for more rate hikes, Vladimir Putin insisted the Ukraine war was going well.

  • Futures Fall, Europe Stocks Slide as War Escalates: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures slid and European equities tumbled to a one-year low as war risks intensified after a Ukrainian nuclear power plant briefly caught fire. Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityContracts on U.S. gau

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.