Silver Industry Procurement Markets Will Have an Incremental Growth of 4,768.07 MT With Blended, Interchange-plus, and Subscription-based Pricing as Key Pricing Models | SpendEdge

·3 min read

SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates the Silver Industry will grow at a CAGR of 2.88% by 2026. Silver will increase by 2%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Silver Market

The report offers a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

www.spendedge.com/report/silver-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Points Covered in this Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Silver Industry?

  • What are the Silver Industry category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

A targeted strategic approach to Silver Industry sourcing will provide several opportunities to buyers. However, in the absence of actionable intelligence on Silver Industry, buyers have resulted in a transaction-based approach towards the category. The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth

  • Scalability of inputs

  • Green initiatives

  • Category innovations

  • Supply base rationalization

  • Demand forecasting and governance

  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

  • Adherence to regulatory nuances

  • Cost savings

  • Customer retention

  • Reduction of TCO

  • Supply assurance

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining your Silver Industry category management practices.

Request for a FREE sample for detailed answers on:

  • What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Silver Industry category?

  • Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?

  • What are Silver Industry procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is one of the world's leading procurement market intelligence companies. For over 17 years, we have been serving over 200 clients—including 55 Fortune 500 companies—across various industries with our best-in-class sourcing and procurement solutions.

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision

