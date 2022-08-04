Silver Iodide Market Size to Grow by USD 106.72 million, Rising Demand for Cloud Seeding at Airports for Fog Dissipation to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver iodide is a fast ion conductor and an inorganic chemical compound that is highly insoluble in water. It is frequently used in photography, as an antiseptic in medicine, and in other applications. Silver iodide's crystalline structure changes with temperature.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Silver Iodide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The silver iodide market size is expected to grow by USD 106.72 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period.

Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis of Technavio. Download Free Sample Report

Silver Iodide Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Cloud seeding - size and forecast 2021-2026

Antiseptic material - size and forecast 2021-2026

Photosensitive material - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Silver Iodide Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free Sample Report

Regional Analysis

APAC will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The region is expected to account for 42% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for water from farmers. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries in the silver iodide market in APAC.

Vendor Analysis

abcr GmbH, American Elements, City chemical LLC, Colonial Metals Inc., Deepwater Chemicals Inc., ESPI Metals, Hanhong Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Iofina Plc, Micron Platers, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vizag Chemical International, and Wuhan Silworld Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Story continues

City chemical LLC - The company offers core banking solutions for managing treasury management, capital and money market management, limits management and corporate loans, and risk management.

Colonial Metals Inc. - The company offers core banking solutions with intuitive navigation and customer-centric design that combines proven banking functionality with modern architecture and experience.

Deepwater Chemicals Inc. - The company offers core banking solutions that can integrate with third-party vendors enabling transformational banking, thus driving improvements and innovation across the business.

ESPI Metals - The company offers core banking solutions for next-generation digital banking and payments solutions that deliver great experiences for customers.

Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers core banking solutions with a comprehensive suite of capabilities to power digital transformation.

Driver and Challenge

The rising demand for cloud seeding at airports for fog dissipation is driving the growth of the market. The aviation industry uses cloud seeding to maintain normal weather conditions around runways, as an aircraft's ability to take off or land can be hindered due to fog, hail, or ice.

Altered weather patterns in other areas are challenging the market. When clouds are injected with cloud seeds, it leads to more rainfall in a specific place, which can hamper other areas of precipitation processes. Such inconvenience may impede the silver iodide market growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Silver Nitrate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mining Chemicals Market in North America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Silver Iodide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 106.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled abcr GmbH, American Elements, City chemical LLC, Colonial Metals Inc., Deepwater Chemicals Inc., ESPI Metals, Hanhong Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Iofina Plc, Micron Platers, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vizag Chemical International, and Wuhan Silworld Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Cloud seeding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Antiseptic material - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Photosensitive material - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 abcr GmbH

10.4 American Elements

10.5 City chemical LLC

10.6 Colonial Metals Inc.

10.7 Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd.

10.8 Iofina Plc

10.9 Micron Platers

10.10 Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.12 Vizag Chemical International

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-iodide-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-106-72-million-rising-demand-for-cloud-seeding-at-airports-for-fog-dissipation-to-drive-growth---technavio-301598818.html

SOURCE Technavio