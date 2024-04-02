Silver Lake to take Endeavor private in deal valuing media firm at $13 billion

FILE PHOTO: Endeavor Group Holdings logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -Private equity firm Silver Lake will buy all shares of Endeavor Group Holdings it does not already own, in a deal valuing the talent and media firm at $13 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, Endeavor stockholders will receive $27.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of 55% to the closing price of $17.72 before Silver Lake said in October it was working on a proposal to take the company private.

Shares were at $25.94 in afternoon trading.

Silver Lake is the largest shareholder in Endeavor, owning about 31% of the outstanding shares as of Dec. 31, according to LSEG data.

Late last year, Silver Lake said it was working to take Endeavor private, after the entertainment giant announced it had begun a review to explore alternatives that better value the company.

Endeavor had then said it was evaluating strategic options, but would not consider a sale or disposition of its majority interest in TKO Group Holdings, a separately traded company whose assets include WWE and Ultimate Fighting Championship.

TKO is not party to this transaction and will remain a publicly traded company, the companies said on Tuesday.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of new and reinvested equity from Silver Lake and additional capital anchored by investors including Mubadala Investment Company and DFO Management. The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The definitive agreement was signed after receiving a formal approval from Endeavor's executive committee and a special committee formed to review the deal.

Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel, who is the CEO of Endeavor, has transformed the company, which has its roots in representing film and television talent, into a sports and entertainment powerhouse with more than 20 acquisitions.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese and Akash Sriram; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)