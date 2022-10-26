U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,845.25
    -25.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,866.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,520.25
    -193.25 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.30
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.11
    +0.79 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.70
    +16.70 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.23 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    +0.0060 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.41
    -1.44 (-4.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1576
    +0.0104 (+0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0020
    -1.0150 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,662.32
    +1,370.67 (+7.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.65
    +38.26 (+8.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.96
    -26.52 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

SILVER MOUNTAIN REPORTS FURTHER DRILL RESULTS FROM MATACABALLO VEIN AT ITS RELIQUIAS MINE

·7 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

Highlights  

  • Drill results returned high grade silver-polymetallic intercepts of the Matacaballo vein, with more than one mineralized interval encountered in various drill holes, including:

  • 6.60m @ 104.5 g/t Ag, 2.6% Pb, 2.5% Zn, 0.71% Cu, and 0.32 g/t Au, in Matacaballo vein, hole SMR-20-22-MTC, including

  • 5.00m @ 98.5 g/t Ag, 2.9% Pb, 3.7% Zn, 0.45% Cu, and 0.07 g/t Au, in Matacaballo vein, hole SMR-25-22-MTC, including

  • 1.00m @ 391.0 g/t Ag, 11.9% Pb, 11.1% Zn, 4.47% Cu, and 0.29 g/t Au, in Ayayay vein, in same drill hole SMR-25-22-MTC

  • 1.55m @ 132.4 g/t Ag, 6.5% Pb, 6.5% Zn, 0.45% Cu, and 0.06 g/t Au, in Matacaballo vein, in drill hole SMR-29-22-MTC

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) (BVL: AGMR) ("Silver Mountain", "AGMR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its underground drilling at the Company's Reliquias silver mine in Huancavelica, central Peru. 65 bore holes have been completed to date, with results of 6 holes drilled to test the Matacaballo vein reported in this release (Table 1). The main objective of the fully funded drill program is to establish a National Instrument 43-101 – Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource in H1 2023 that will form the basis of our production decision in H2 2023. In addition, the Company aims to better characterize and extend the known silver-rich zones at depth.1

Figure 1: Plan view of underground drilling program at the Reliquias silver mine, showing traces of drill holes completed to date (in blue) as well as the subsequently programmed bore holes. The six holes reported in this release are labelled and highlighted in bold blue lines. Additionally, underground workings, main mineralized veins, and drill platforms are displayed. Inset map shows Reliquias property block with locations of both silver mines and the processing plant. (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.)
Figure 1: Plan view of underground drilling program at the Reliquias silver mine, showing traces of drill holes completed to date (in blue) as well as the subsequently programmed bore holes. The six holes reported in this release are labelled and highlighted in bold blue lines. Additionally, underground workings, main mineralized veins, and drill platforms are displayed. Inset map shows Reliquias property block with locations of both silver mines and the processing plant. (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.)

Alfredo Bazo, President and CEO, commented: "Our drill program is progressing very well, with more than 15,400 m in 65 bore holes drilled to date. In September, we have prioritized the logging and submittal of drill core samples from the Matacaballo vein. This will allow us to start the calculation of mineral resources for this important vein in Q4 2022, once we have received all drill assay results. Subsequently, all relevant drill information will be compiled for the Sacasipuedes vein and soon after for the Meteysaca vein."

Torsten Danne, Director of Exploration, added: "We are delighted that various bore holes have intersected more than one mineralized interval. Based on our 3D geological modelling, the lower, high-grade interval in drill hole SMR-25-22-MTC (195.5-196.5m) represents the Ayayay vein, which was previously observed in historic mine workings (see Fig.1). Additional structures such as the Ayayay or Sorpresa vein have the potential to positively impact the results of our future resource estimate."

_________________________________

1 For additional information in respect of the Castrovirreyna Project, please refer to the Company's technical report, titled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report—Castrovirreyna Project, Peru, dated October 6, 2021, amended November 18, 2021, effective date August 17, 2021, available at https://sedar.com/DisplayProfile.do?lang=EN&issuerType=03&issuerNo=00052252.

 

The following table shows the detailed results of mineralized intercepts encountered in the drill holes reported today.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Alfredo Bazo, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Antonio Cruz, an independent consultant of the Company and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Silver Mountain 

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

For additional information in respect of the Castrovirreyna Project, please refer to the Company's technical report, titled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report—Castrovirreyna Project, Peru, dated October 6, 2021, amended November 18, 2021, effective date August 17, 2021, available at https://sedar.com

For further information about our drill program, including cross sections of the main veins with drill hole locations, please refer to our corporate presentation, available on our website at www.agmr.ca

Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 27,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Silver Mountain follows systematic and rigorous sampling and analytical protocols which meet industry standards. These protocols are summarized below.

All drill holes are diamond core holes with HQ or NQ core diameters. Drill core is collected at the underground drill site where recovery measurements are taken before the core is transported by truck to the core logging facility at the Caudalosa Grande mine camp, where it is photographed and geologically logged. The core is then cut in half with a diamond saw blade with half the sample retained in the core box for future reference and the other half placed into a pre-labelled plastic bag, sealed with a plastic zip tie, and identified with a unique sample number. The core is typically sampled over a 1-2 metre sample interval unless the geologist determines the presence of an important geological contact. The bagged samples are then stored in a secure area pending shipment to a certified laboratory sample preparation facility. Samples are sent by batch to the ALS laboratory in Lima for assay. Silver Mountain independently inserts certified control standards, fine and coarse blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream to monitor data quality. These standards are inserted "blindly" to the laboratory in the sample sequence prior to departure from the core storage facilities. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed, and pulverized and then analyzed using a fire assay-AA finish analysis for gold and a full multi-acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis for other elements. Samples with results that exceed maximum detection values for the main elements of interest (Ag, Zn, Pb, Cu) are re-analyzed using precise ore-grade ICP analytical techniques, while high gold values are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Silver Mountain's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the Company's proposed exploration program and the timing and potential results thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Silver Mountain's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus dated January 26, 2022, and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Silver Mountain undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Silver Mountain to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Table 1: Weighted assay results of six drill holes testing the Matacaballo vein (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.)
Table 1: Weighted assay results of six drill holes testing the Matacaballo vein (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.)
Figure 2: Close-up view of mineralized intervals of drill core; photo A: semi-massive sulphides, including abundant galena, silver sulphosalts, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, with quartz and rhodochrosite gangue minerals, Matacaballo vein hole SMR-25-22-MTC, 185.00 m depth; photo B: chalcopyrite-rich interval of massive sulphide vein segment, also showing galena, sphalerite, pyrite, Ayayay vein, hole SMR-25-22-MTC, 195.95 m depth. (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.)
Figure 2: Close-up view of mineralized intervals of drill core; photo A: semi-massive sulphides, including abundant galena, silver sulphosalts, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, with quartz and rhodochrosite gangue minerals, Matacaballo vein hole SMR-25-22-MTC, 185.00 m depth; photo B: chalcopyrite-rich interval of massive sulphide vein segment, also showing galena, sphalerite, pyrite, Ayayay vein, hole SMR-25-22-MTC, 195.95 m depth. (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.)
Silver Mountain Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.)
Silver Mountain Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silver Mountain Resources Inc.)

SOURCE Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/26/c5136.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bionano Genomics' Shares Spiked 16.42% on Tuesday

    Shares of genome analysis company Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 16.42% on Tuesday. The only recent news released came Monday when the company said it was hosting a meeting Tuesday for customers and customer prospects curious about the company's optical genome mapping (OGM).

  • Apple's Most Important Catalyst Just Got Better

    This key segment could help the tech giant return to meaningful growth sooner than some investors might think.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • Microsoft ensnared by the 'macroeconomic storm' — here's what analysts are saying

    Even mighty Microsoft isn't immune to the economic slowdown continuing to wreck havoc on companies both large and small.

  • Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Results and 2023 Budget

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its formal 2023 budget, a quarterly dividend and a special dividend, while also updating its five-year outlook.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Microsoft, Alphabet, Chipotle and more

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 257% to 379% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street has taken investors on quite the ride in 2022. In other words, buying during the dips makes a lot of sense -- and Wall Street analysts know it. Most price targets placed on publicly traded companies by Wall Street reflect this long-term optimism.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in early trading Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas.

  • Better Buy: Norwegian Cruise Lines vs. Carnival

    Companies invest in new ships to expand, control costs, and differentiate the experience enough to keep pricing and occupancy rates up. It's a delicate balancing act since pricing too high can lower occupancy levels while pricing too low to win market share can destroy profitability and sink the stock price. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival are in a good position on pricing since there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • Will Q3 Earnings Spark Amazon Stock?

    Trading 36% from its highs, Amazon will give valuable insight into the state of e-commerce and cloud computing amid economic uncertainty. This will also be the company's first earnings report since its 20-1 stock split in July.

  • Visa beats on earnings and boosts dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter as the payments giant continued to call out strong consumer spending trends.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?

    At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. Palantir collects and analyzes data through two main data analytics platforms: Gotham, which mainly supports government agencies; and Foundry, which serves commercial customers. When the company went public, Palantir's government business grew at a much faster clip than its commercial segment.

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • Have Chinese Stocks Hit Bottom? Alibaba and NIO in Focus

    US-listed Chinese stocks had a bit of a meltdown on Monday. All bled profusely after President Xi Jinping’s pivot for absolute power saw him secure an unprecedented third term as Chinese leader. Stuffing his core team with yes-men and publicly humiliating his predecessor Hu Jintao by escorting him out of the Communist Party's gathering, the market got jittery around concerns the far east giant is pivoting further away from policies which are seen as accommodating to markets, businesses and overa

  • Mnuchin Warns Market Watchers Who Misread Fed May Be Wrong Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said market watchers who were too sanguine about risks to the economy a year ago are now being too alarmist about the threats presented by inflation and the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitte

  • Markets: Bitcoin price back above US$20,000, Ether jumps as U.K. votes to regulate crypto

    Bitcoin was trading above US$20,000 for the first time in almost three weeks on Wednesday morning trading in Asia.