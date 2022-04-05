Silver Mountain Resources Inc. Closes the Market

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Alfredo Bazo, Chief Executive Officer and President, Jose Vizquerra, Chairman, Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGMR) and their team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to re-commence production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru. SMR owns 100% of its mining concessions, and holds more than 27,000 Ha. Additionally, SMR owns a 2,000 tpd concentrator plant and an operating tailings dam.

