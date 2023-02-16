U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

Silver Range Resources field work connects Roughrider Property with Strongbox Property

·1 min read

Vancouver --News Direct-- Silver Range Resources Ltd

Silver Range Resources CEO Mike Power joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has released positive results from geological mapping, prospecting and sampling on the southern Roughrider property that connects it with the Strongbox property. The company has named the combined target the Tule Canyon property.

Power told Proactive the results included significant gold and silver mineralization linking the southern portion of the Roughrider property with the Strongbox Property, over one kilometre to the east. He said the best results showed 31.8 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 2,590 g/t silver from grab samples collected from outcrops, shafts, adits and dumps.

