NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2022 / Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (NEO:SPKC.U) (NEO:SPKC.WT.U) is reporting its financial results as of March 31, 2022 and for the period from inception on March 22, 2021 through March 31, 2021. The Company's unaudited interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.

Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.
William Healy
bill@silverspikecap.com

SOURCE: Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700708/Silver-Spike-III-Acquisition-Corp-Reports-First-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

