U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,305.00
    -22.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,392.00
    -191.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,752.25
    -87.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,991.90
    -7.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.09
    +5.41 (+4.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.70
    +22.10 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0925
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.86
    +3.38 (+11.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3209
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2130
    +0.4330 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,696.28
    +159.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.90
    -58.79 (-6.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,935.46
    -51.68 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

Silver Spruce files Environmental Reports for Drill Permitting at the Diamante Au-Ag project, Sonora, Mexico

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SSEBF

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") announces the submittal of our Informe Preventivo to the Mexican government environmental authority, SEMARNAT, in application for drilling permits at the Diamante project.

Silver Spruce engaged Green & Ceo, Asesorío Profesional y Securidad en Ambiente ("Green"), of Hermosillo, Sonora to manage the environmental permitting process.

"With our geological mapping and sampling team already on the ground at Diamante, we are pleased that Saul Ruiz and his team have completed and filed the drill permitting documents with SEMARNAT. The filings describe the geological planning and all pertinent environmental parameters requisite to the maiden drilling program proposed for Diamante," stated Greg Davison, Silver Spruce Vice-President Exploration and Director. "Given the excellent quality of the reporting by Green, we anticipate approval of SEMARNAT permits by late March 2022."

"The Company is continuing with its ArcGIS compilation for layout and development of access routes, logistics planning, geological staffing and selection of contractors for road and pad preparation, drilling and geochemical analyses," said Mr. Davison.

Figure 1. Diamante 1 and 2 Concession Location Map. Note adjacent El Mezquite and Jackie.

The drill-ready 1,057-ha Diamante gold-silver (Au-Ag) property ("Diamante" or the Property") is located 8 km northwest of the town of Tepoca, and 160 km southeast of the capital city of Hermosillo, eastern Sonora, Mexico (Figure 1). Diamante offers strong precious metal tenor with a polymetallic endowment, multiple quality targets, styles of mineralization, limited artisanal mining and small-scale production, of particular significance for our exploration moving forward, no records of drilling.

Mining and exploration in the surrounding area is very active with adjacent and nearby properties held by Alamos Gold, Argonaut, Agnico Eagle, Evrim, Newmont, Garibaldi, Kootenay Silver and Penoles among others.

Diamante Exploration

Exploration plans were submitted for a minimum 2,000 metre reverse circulation drill program on Diamante 1 and 2 to evaluate four to seven of the principal targets exhibiting high grades of polymetallic Au-Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu mineralization with coincident alteration, shearing and veining. Mineralization is reported visually as pyrite, arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, argentiferous galena, argentite, hematite and probable metal oxides, carbonates and sulphates, including copper carbonate (malachite), copper sulphates and plumbojarosite.

Figure 2 illustrates partially oxidized and tarnished sulphide in mineralized open-space filling pocket selected during the 2022 geological mapping at the Calton drill target located in the southwest Diamante 2 concession.

Figure 2. Diamante 2 Concession - Calton Target - Polymetallic sulphide pocket.

The targets under consideration for Phase 1 drilling include La Prieta, Aguaje, El Chon-El Chon Oeste, La Olla, Pillado, Calton, El Cumbro and Mezquite-Raizudo targets (see Press Release of April 26, 2021 and January 24, 2022). Disseminated and stockwork mineralization at Anomalía Sur and El Puerto offer bulk low-grade targets.

Project Background

Silver Spruce can acquire up to 50% interest in four Diamante concessions with a cumulative land position of 1,057 hectares (see Press Release of April 29, 2021).

The Property is very well situated in terms of resource and logistics for exploration and is easily accessible from Mexican Highway #16 which transects Diamante 1 and on several ranch trails and dry river beds to Diamante 2.

The Property is located within the west-central portion of the Sierra Madre Occidental Volcanic Complex within the northwest-trending "Sonora Gold Belt" of northern Mexico.

Qualified Person

Greg Davison, PGeo, Silver Spruce VP Exploration and Director, is the Company's internal Qualified Person for the Diamante Project and is responsible for approval of the technical content of this press release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), under TSX guidelines.

About Green & Ceo

Green & Ceo, Asesorío Profesional y Securidad en Ambiente (Professional Advisory and Safety in the Environment), based in Hermosillo, Mexico, specializes in solving, optimally and sustainably, all matters of Environmental Management, Safety and Hygiene, typical of current Economic Development. Green & Ceo is a CEDES Accredited Service Provider (Prestador de Servicios Acreditado por CEDES).

With its background of knowledge and more than 12 years of experience in this type of permit for the mining industry, Green & Ceo takes investors hand in hand to obtain Authorizations, Licenses, Permits, as well as the Environmental Management and Security of any economic venture (www.green-ceo.com). In particular, the report will be prepared by Sr. Saul Ruiz (Green Star) who has a track record of more than twenty-seven years.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario, and with Colibri Resource Corp. in Sonora, Mexico, to acquire 50% interest in Yaque Minerales S.A de C.V. holding the El Mezquite Au project, and up to 50% interest in each of Colibri's Jackie Au and Diamante Au-Ag projects. The Company is acquiring 100% interest in the Pino de Plata Ag project in western Chihuahua, Mexico. Silver Spruce signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Mystery Au project in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, Newfoundland and Labrador. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources Inc.
Greg Davison, PGeo, Vice-President Exploration and Director
(250) 521-0444
gdavison@silverspruceresources.com

Michael Kinley, CEO
(902) 402-0388
mkinley@silverspruceresources.com

info@silverspruceresources.com
www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the private placement.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691797/Silver-Spruce-files-Environmental-Reports-for-Drill-Permitting-at-the-Diamante-Au-Ag-project-Sonora-Mexico

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • Worried About Another Market Crash? Buy Amazon.

    The stock market got off to a weak start this year -- and Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has added to concerns. The S&P 500 Index now is down more than 9% since Dec. 31. If you're worried about another market crash, you're surely not alone.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond board confirms receipt of letter from Ryan Cohen's investment arm, hopes to 'engage constructively' with RC Ventures

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. confirmed Monday that it has received a letter from RC Ventures, the investment arm of Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc. , as reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. "Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have p

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Surges as Activist Ryan Cohen Pushes for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares rallied in premarket trading Monday after Ryan Cohen’s investment firm RC Ventures disclosed a 9.8% stake in the retailer and asked that it consider a sale of the whole company.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps

  • Here’s what copper and oil prices predict about the chance of recession in 2022

    “Dr. Copper” is copper metal (HG00) which is seen as an accurate predictor of turning points in the economy. My reference to an oil-induced recession reflects the belief that a rising oil price (CL00) is bad for the economy. Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research, recently argued that “every 50% rise in crude [oil’s price] has led [to] a recession.” That’s a worrisome omen indeed, since oil’s price over the past year has more than doubled.

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Stocks Tumble, Oil Surges, Inflation, Amex And Apple - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures tumble as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, oil prices surge; Oil top $125 on Russian import ban talks; gas prices blast past $4 a gallon; Week Ahead: February inflation data in focus; American Express joins, Visa, Mastercard in cutting off Russian payment access and Apple readies 'peek performance' product event.

  • Oil and gas prices rocket, markets shake on global outlook

    The threat of a possible ban on Russian oil imports sent the price of Brent Crude to its highest price since 2008 this morning and natural gas jumped to an all-time high. Brent Crude reached $139 a barrel at one point, the highest since the financial crisis and 20% higher than it was on Friday.UK natural gas smashed records to hit 800p a therm this morning, before falling back. Energy prices jumped after US Secretarty of State Antony Blinken said he was discussing a possible embargo on Russian oil in over war in Ukraine.

  • U.S. Retirement Funds, Heavy on Stocks, Brace for Losses

    Volatile stock markets are eroding the retirement savings of America’s teachers and firefighters after public pension systems ended last year with equity holdings at a 10-year high. Public pension funds had a median 61% of their assets in stocks as of Dec. 31, up from 54% 10 years ago, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. Since then, the Russia-Ukraine War and expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month have battered equity prices, reducing those holdings by billions of dollars.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars After GameStop Chairman Takes Big Stake

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock jumped 51% in premarket trading Monday after GameStop (ticker: GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen took a big stake in the home-goods retailer and urged it to explore strategic alternatives, including a full sale of the company. Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy (ticker: CHWY) owns a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond through his investment firm, RC Ventures LLC, according to a letter sent to its board Sunday. Bed Bath & Beyond said that it will “carefully review” the letter from RC Ventures and hopes to “engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth.”

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.