Silver Spruce Increases Private Placement to up to $1,500,000

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) (the "Company") announced today that it has increased its private placement up to $1,500,000. The private placement will now consist of the issuance of up to 30,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit with each unit consisting of one common share and awarrant to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.075 per share for a period of three years from the closing of the private placement.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration of the Company's mineral projects and general working capital.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be paid on the private placement in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.
Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario, and with Colibri Resource Corp. in Sonora, Mexico, to acquire 50% interest in Yaque Minerales S.A de C.V. holding the El Mezquite Au project, a drill-ready precious metal project, and up to 50% interest in each of Colibri's early stage Jackie Au and Diamante Au-Ag projects, with the three properties located from 5 kilometres to 15 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit, respectively. The Company also is acquiring 100% interest in the drill-ready and fully permitted Pino de Plata Ag project, located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine, in western Chihuahua, Mexico. Silver Spruce recently signed an LOI to acquire 100% interest in three exploration properties in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, located 15-40 kilometres from recent discoveries by Sokoman Minerals Corp. and New Found Gold Corp., central Newfoundland. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Contact:
Silver Spruce Resources Inc.
Michael Kinley, CEO
(902) 402-0388
mkinley@silverspruceresources.com
info@silverspruceresources.com
www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the private placement. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forwardlooking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663275/Silver-Spruce-Increases-Private-Placement-to-up-to-1500000

