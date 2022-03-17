U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,339.00
    -19.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,934.00
    -125.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,858.25
    -94.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.70
    -8.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.61
    +5.57 (+5.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.30
    +30.10 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    +0.80 (+3.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1052
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1560
    -0.0320 (-1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    27.15
    -2.68 (-8.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3108
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7700
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,053.06
    +689.66 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.95
    +46.39 (+5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.64
    +35.96 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Silver Tiger Announces Closing of $23 Million Bought Deal Financing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SLVR

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022/ Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") with a syndicate of underwriters. An aggregate of 40,365,000 Shares at a price of C$0.57 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$23 million were sold including 5,265,000 Shares for gross proceeds of approximately $3 million on the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted by the Corporation to the syndicate of underwriters.

The syndicate of underwriters was led by Sprott Capital Partners LP, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, along with Desjardins Capital Markets', as co-lead underwriter, and included Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., and Beacon Securities Limited (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The Underwriters were paid a commission of 6% on the gross proceeds of the Offering. In addition, the Corporation issued compensation warrants to the Underwriters entitling them to purchase 6% of the number of Shares sold under the Offering at a price of $0.57 per Share for a period of 12 months following closing of the Offering.

The Offering was completed by way of short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 - Short Form Prospectus Distributions. The Shares were not offered or sold in the United States except under Rule 144A or Regulation D or in such other manner as to not require registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About the El Tigre Historic Mine District

The El Tigre historic mine district is located in Sonora, Mexico and lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre silver and gold belt which hosts many epithermal silver and gold deposits, including Dolores, Santa Elena and Las Chispas at the northern end. In 1896, gold was first discovered on the property in the Gold Hill area and mining started with the Brown Shaft in 1903. The focus soon changed to mining high-grade silver veins in the area with production coming from 3 parallel veins the El Tigre Vein, the Seitz Kelley Vein and the Sooy Vein. Underground mining on the middle El Tigre vein extended 1,450 meters along strike and was mined on 14 levels to a depth of approximately 450 meters. The Seitz Kelley Vein was developed along strike for 1 kilometer to a depth of approximately 200 meters. The Sooy Vein was only mined along strike for 250 meters to a depth of approximately 150 meters. Mining abruptly stopped on all 3 of these veins when the price of silver collapsed to less than 20¢ per ounce with the onset of the Great Depression. By the time the mine closed in 1932, it is reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tons (Craig, 2012). The average grade mined during this period was over 2 kilograms silver equivalent per ton.

The El Tigre silver and gold deposit is related to a series of high-grade epithermal veins controlled by a north-south trending structure cutting across the andesitic and rhyolitic tuffs of the Sierra Madre Volcanic Complex within a broad silver and gold mineralized prophylitic alteration zone developed in the El Tigre Formation that can be up to 150 meters wide. The veins dip steeply to the west and are typically 0.5 meter wide but locally can be up to 5 meters in width. The veins, structures and mineralized zones outcrop on surface and have been traced for 5.3 kilometers along strike in our brownfield exploration area. Historical mining and exploration activities focused on a 1.6 kilometer portion of the southern end of the deposits, principally on the El Tigre, Seitz Kelly and Sooy veins. The under explored Caleigh, Benjamin, Protectora and the Fundadora exposed veins continue north for more than 3 kilometers. Silver Tiger has delivered its maiden 43-101 compliant resource estimate and is currently drilling to update its resource estimate and publish a PEA.

El Tigre Resource Estimate

After acquiring El Tigre, Silver Tiger drilled 12,500 meters to define the wide halo of near surface gold mineralization around the mined high-grade veins of the historic El Tigre Mine. This allowed Silver Tiger to deliver a maiden resource estimate for the El Tigre Property to a depth of 150 meters containing indicated resources of 661,000 gold equivalent ounces at 0.77 g/t (21 g/t silver and 0.51 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 341,000 gold equivalent ounces at 1.59 g/t (88 g/t silver and 0.52 g/t gold). The National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the El Tigre Project, Sonora, México" effective as of September 7, 2017 and dated October 26, 2017 prepared by David Burga, P.Geo., Yungang Wu, P.Geo., Fred Brown, P.Geo., Jarita Barry, P.Geo., Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, Alfred Hayden, P.Eng. and Richard H. Sutcliffe, Ph.D., P.Geo. of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. is available on the Corporation's website at www.silvertigermetals.com and on www.sedar.com under the Corporation's profile.

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation - Silver Tiger's El Tigre Project

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

Access the Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Corporate Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for Silver Tiger Metals Inc. can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/explore/decks/492 and on the Company's website at: www.silvertigermetals.com.

Qualified Person

David R. Duncan, P. Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Corporation, is the Qualified Person for Silver Tiger as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Duncan has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release and has reviewed the Technical Report.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Jessome
President and CEO
902 492 0298
jessome@silvertigermetals.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and completion of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, potential mineralization, resources and reserves, the ability to convert inferred resources to indicated resources, the ability to complete future drilling programs and infill sampling, the ability to extend resource blocks, the similarity of mineralization at El Tigre to Delores, Santa Elena and Chispas, exploration results and the future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Silver Tiger believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Silver Tiger with securities regulators.

SOURCE: Silver Tiger Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693505/Silver-Tiger-Announces-Closing-of-23-Million-Bought-Deal-Financing

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Russia's creditors await funds as Moscow says debt payment made

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had made debt payments that were due this week but the announcement did not end a wait for what could be Moscow's first default on external borrowing in more than a century as creditors said they had yet to receive the funds. Russia was due to pay $117 million in coupon payments on Wednesday on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds, widely seen as the first test of whether Moscow will meet its obligations after Western sanctions were imposed. Sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have cut Russia off from the global financial system and blocked the bulk of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, while Moscow has in turn imposed countermeasures - all of which complicate payments.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift, oil rises as Wall Street digests Fed rate hike

    U.S. stock futures stumbled in pre-market trading Thursday following a pivotal session on Wall Street marked by the Federal Reserve’s long-anticipated move to hike short-term interest rates for the first time in three years.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Amazon vs. Meta Platforms: Which Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) surprised investors earlier this month when it announced a 20-for-1 stock split. In fact, the share price would be below Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) current stock price of around $200 today. Ahead of Amazon's stock split and considering that Meta Platforms' shares have crashed recently, it's a good time for investors to take a look at the two tech companies' stocks to consider if either of them looks attractive.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split. Shareholders of record at the market close on May 27 will receive 19 additional shares for every share they own. Shareholders get more shares, but the stock price is adjusted proportionally so that the value of the investment stays the same.

  • 1 Stock Down 52% That Is a Screaming Buy

    This industry leader is down big time, and with everything going right for the business, the price looks very appealing.

  • GameStop Earnings Preview: Profits, Turnaround Plans Remain Elusive - Can NFTs Light The Way?

    GameStop's shift to an e-commerce focused future has been high on hopes, but short on details. But a move into NFTs could mark the beginning of the meme-stock favorite's future under chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • Accenture Earnings Top Estimates As Global IT Services Firm Raises Outlook

    Accenture reported fiscal Q2 EPS and revenue that topped estimates and raised guidance, sending ACN stock up.

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 19.54% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index which gained 2.85% for the same period. […]

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • Warby Parker stock sinks after wider-than-expected loss

    Warby Parker Inc. shares sank 12.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. The eyewear retailer posted a net loss of $45.9 million, or 41 cents per share, after a loss of $4.3 million, or 8 cents per share, last year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 9 cents per share. Warby Parker attributed the wider loss to a $31.6 million increase in stock-based compensation expenses and other related payroll taxes. Revenue of $132.9 million was up f