Silver Valley Metals Announces Highest Priority Drill Target in a New Area Outside Historic Mines at its Ranger-Page Project in the Silver Valley, Northern Idaho, USA

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a new and significant exploration target discovery, the Spring target, outside the areas of known mineralization and historic mines at the Ranger-Page Project, Silver Valley, Idaho.

To view the Spring Target in a 3-D multi-media audio-video click: https://tinyurl.com/yc7327fs

Highlights:

The highest priority target defined to date at the project and the first target located outside the area of the historic mines on the project

A very large and significant near surface coincident Induced Polarization and Resistivity anomaly measuring 850 metres of strike length and 375 metres of down dip extension from near surface identified

Very importantly, the target is located at the intersection of the geologically significant Government Gulch Fault and Spring Fault. Both faults extend through to the adjacent Bunker Hill property and are regarded as important emplacement structures

These faults intersect on the Ranger-Page project only

The Spring-Government Gulch fault intersection is analogous to the Page-Curlew fault intersection on the project, which is related to the formation of the historic and top ten historical producer in the District, Page Mine (owned by Silver Valley Metals Corp.)

Zinc, lead, and copper – strong anomalous surface geochemistry results collected on top of the Resistivity and Induced Polarization anomalies and at the intersection of two major faults on the project further validates the future potential of a discovery

Situated approximately 850 metres due south of the Company's Blackhawk mine and 1250 metres southeast of the Company's Page Mine.

One of seven high priority large target areas defined from the 2022 exploration campaign all constrained within a relatively small 3km x 2km area.

To view exploration results in presentation format, click: https://tinyurl.com/48hwhf8d

"We are very pleased to announce the discovery of the new Spring target. In an area where there had been no previous surface exploration or production, geophysics IP, resistivity and surface geochemical surveys conducted by our field team during the 2022 field season uncovered a significant anomaly which provides us with a very large target in a new zone.

With this excellent exploration opportunity at a key structural intersection, Silver Valley Metals' Spring Target, one of seven on the Ranger-Page project, becomes the Company's highest priority to drill test at the start of Q3, 2023," states CEO, Brandon Rook.

The Spring target is located 1,250 metres southeast from the Company's high-grade and top ten past-producer in the District, Page Mine, and located 850 metres due south from the past producing and relatively shallow Blackhawk Mine (option to own for Silver Valley – see news release dated February 9th, 2023, for exploration results at Blackhawk: https://tinyurl.com/2fcvdw4v

The Spring target is one of seven high priority target areas that the Company has defined from its successful 2022 exploration campaign. Importantly, all high priority areas are constrained to a relatively small area approximately 3 kilometres X 2 kilometres and each target shows significant strike and depth potential.

Figure 1: Spring Exploration Target Area (CNW Group/Silver Valley Metals Corp.)

To view an enhanced version of the Spring Target Area, please click: https://tinyurl.com/2p8n435t

Geophysics: Induced Polarization

The ground Induced Polarization and Resistivity surveys indicate a significant and coincident anomaly exists on and at near surface. The I.P. measures a lateral strike length of 400 metres and down-dip vertical extent of 300 metres while the Resistivity survey measures a lateral strike length of 850 metres and down-dip vertical extent of 375 metres.

The background Induced Polarization readings observed at the Spring target's host rocks was measured at 0-4 msec, as compared to the background observed at the Prichard formation (+20 msec) located west and south of the Spring target. The Spring Induced Polarization anomaly ranges between 4 and 12 msec, which is an anomalous result from the widespread dataset accumulated during the program.

Figure 2: Spring Target Induced Polarization Anomaly (CNW Group/Silver Valley Metals Corp.)

To view an enhanced version of the Spring target figure - Geophysics: Induced Polarization Anomaly, please click: https://tinyurl.com/2yjhxk6f

Geophysics: Resistivity

A significant increase in resistivity values at the Spring target is an indication of silicification alteration, which is closely associated with mineralization emplacement in the Coeur d'Alene mining district. Resistivity values are significantly elevated greater than +2,000 ohm which represents the strongest geophysical signature encountered from the 2022 exploration campaign.

Figure 3: Spring Target Resistivity Anomaly (CNW Group/Silver Valley Metals Corp.)

To view an enhanced version of the Spring Target figure – Geophysics: Resistivity Anomaly, please click: https://tinyurl.com/yckddbyw

Geochemical Program:

A surface geochemical program was initiated to further validate the ground geophysics results and structural mapping program. Samples were collected from the B and C soil horizons on a 30-metre spacing. At each location, a pit was dug until refusal (could not dig deeper). The B and C soil horizons were sampled separately to assess and compare geochemical results from Ranger-Page weathered bedrock and soils to results published in other Silver Valley geochemical studies. Samples were described, photographed, staked and location data collected via GPS. Results were loaded into Leapfrog Geo and displayed via a proportional grade plot to highlight high values.

Results over the Spring target are summarized below. The geochemical survey used to validate the Spring Target reflects positive results, including significant elevated lead, zinc and copper values up to 68ppm, 946ppm and 119 ppm respectively. Background levels of lead, zinc and copper in the project area are typically 10 ppm, 40 ppm, 6 ppm respectively based on all 2022 Silver Valley Metals geochemical data. Trace element vector analysis is ongoing, and we expect will further validate the Spring target.

Geochemical Results:

B Horizon Geochemical Results: