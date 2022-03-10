U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Silver Wolf Provides 2021 Year in Review and 2022 Outlook

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2022 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SWLF)(OTCQB:SWLFF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its 2021 highlights and objectives for 2022.

2021 Accomplishments include:

  • Option agreement signed with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ("Avino") on the 2,500 Ha Ana Maria & El Laberinto Properties (together, the "Properties")

  • Assembled highly-qualified and local geology site team

  • Completed NI 43-101-compliant Technical Report on the Properties

  • Completed Aster Satellite imaging survey

  • Completed Airborne Lidar and Hyperspectral imaging survey

  • Completed Airborne Geophysics Data survey

  • Application submitted to expand the land package by 3x

  • Completed 2021 mapping and sampling program across to identify prospective areas and uncover previous historical workings

  • Channel-sampled previous historical workings returning significant results, including 37.0 g/t Au & 7.6% Zn over 0.70 metres

  • Strengthened board and management team with top-tier personal additions and establishment of Technical Advisory Board

  • Initial seed fund financing and equity financing completed at $0.20/share and $0.25/share respectively.

  • Upgraded US-listing to the OTCQB and added DTC-eligibility

"I'm incredibly proud of the accomplishments Silver Wolf achieved in 2021" said Peter Latta, President. "We've taken a grass-roots property with little historical data and made significant advancements on our geological understanding leading to confidence and excitement on a potential discovery on the Ana Maria property. Silver Wolf completed all the objectives it set for itself in 2021 and we will continue to execute on our plan in 2022 to deliver value for shareholders. We will continue to value our tight share structure and efficient use of capital to align management's success with that of our investors as demonstrated by the large insider ownership percentage. I would like to thank our world-class site and consulting geologists as well as our small but efficient corporate team for their tireless efforts this year. We look forward to big things to come in 2022."

In 2022, Silver Wolf has set the following objectives;

  • Complete the geophysics data interpretation

  • Combine and layer in all data to date along with the field mapping and prospecting to define the drill targets for the initial drill program.

  • Apply and receive drill permits

  • Mobilize drilling equipment using existing relationships in Mexico to allow for dramatically reduced drilling costs to execute an initial drill program

  • Receive approval from the Mexican Authorities on the expanded land package application

For further information please contact Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701, by email at info@silverwolfexploration.com, or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com. The management team at Silver Wolf welcomes the opportunity to connect with investors and answer questions.

Connect with us on Twitter @SWLFexploration and on LinkedIn at Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Latta"

Peter Latta
President and Director

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the OTCQB Venture Market or TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692415/Silver-Wolf-Provides-2021-Year-in-Review-and-2022-Outlook

