Silver Wolf Provides Update on Ana Maria Exploration Work

Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.
·5 min read
Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the continued work at the 2500ha Ana Maria Property in Durango, Mexico. Four field geologists, led by Vice President Exploration, Carlos Rodriguez, are currently working full time on the property. Two main targets are emerging based on continued mapping work and detailed compilation of remote sensing results using a carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") model. Silver Wolf also recently hosted a field visit to the Ana Maria property with several investors from Europe and North America.

The central claim block hosts a gold skarn type showing, discovered in outcrop on the surface at the boundary of the central regional igneous intrusive and the carbonate host rocks. Numerous grab samples from this skarn have shown significant gold and zinc values typical of skarn deposits in this region of Mexico.

The southern claim block is distal to the intrusive and hosts Ag-Zn-Pb CRD prospects and historical small mines. With the help of our technical advisors, Silver Wolf is developing CRD hydrothermal alteration mapping criteria that can be used as a vectoring tool to identify and test the highest-grade part of the mineralized and altered CRD system. As reported in past news releases, sampling over the property has returned significant silver, lead and zinc values from surfaces showings and historical small CRD mines demonstrating the property hosts high-grade CRD mineralization.

Continued work on the central claims include a reinterpretation of geophysical results to fine tune the magnetics data and further identify the intrusive contacts with the surrounding limestone at depth. This information would allow Silver Wolf to clearly define the best drill targets to intersect the skarn mineralization.

On the southern claim block, continued geologic and alteration field mapping is progressing to further refine and extend the drill targets defined to date. The historic silver-rich Ojuela CRD mine and associated mines and prospects in limestone host rocks, is 7 km to the northwest of a regional igneous intrusive and provides a sound geologic analogue to help explore the southern Ana Maria Project claim block. The south claim block sits 7 km to the south-southeast of the regional intrusive, on strike with the Ojuela district. The Ojuela mine produced 160 million silver equivalent ounces during the last part of the 19th century at 500-600 g/t Ag, with other similar, but smaller mines in the district accounting for unknown additional silver production.

"The more work that we do on the property, the better it looks" said Vic Chevillon, Geologist and Technical Advisor. "That's always been an excellent sign in exploration. Geologically speaking, Ana Maria south claims have CRD prospects and small portal entry mines distributed at the same scale as in the Ojuela CRD District, in similar host rocks, on strike across the central regional igneous intrusive body, with high grade sampling results being returned. The hydrothermal alteration mapping techniques we are developing use the same geologic principles as other well-known hydrothermal deposits, the application to CRD systems appears both novel and promising at this stage. Similar to other hydrothermal systems an alteration zoning model can provide vectors toward the best part of the mineralized system. We are hopeful our CRD alteration modeling and mapping will help expedite discovery at Ana Maria."

Qualified Person

Dr. Honza Catchpole P. Geo., is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is an exploration company focused on exploring high potential projects in prime silver and gold regions of Mexico including the Ana Maria and El Laberinto properties. The Ana Maria claims are located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha). The claims are located in a well-known are that is prolific for carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs) in the vicinity of many active or historic mining operations. The Company has operational synergies with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and shares many years of combined experience in exploration, development and production. In addition, Silver Wolf has an experienced geological field team who have worked on similar projects with a demonstrated understanding of the jurisdiction and local communities.

For further information please contact Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701 or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com.

The management team at Silver Wolf welcomes the opportunity to connect with investors and answer questions. Connect with us on Twitter @SWLFexploration and on LinkedIn at Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Latta"

Peter Latta
President

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720231/Silver-Wolf-Provides-Update-on-Ana-Maria-Exploration-Work

