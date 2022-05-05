U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.25
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,957.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,522.50
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,945.70
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.29
    +0.48 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.40
    +25.60 (+1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.61 (+2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    -3.83 (-13.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2610
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0900
    -0.0840 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,663.43
    +1,756.41 (+4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.99
    +43.66 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Silver X Announces Late Filing of Year End Financial Statements and Management Cease Trade Order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AGXPF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 /SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX) (OTCQB:AGXPF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") announces that it was not in a position to file its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications (the "Issuer Statements"), for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 on or before the filing deadline of May 2, 2022, as a result of delays resulting from COVID-19 among the Issuer's accounting staff and resulting delays with obtaining all the necessary documents for the Company`s auditors to complete their work in respect of the audit of the Issuer Statements.

Upon application by the Company, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") today has issued a management cease trade order under the provisions of National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203") so as to permit the continued trading in the Company's common shares by persons other than insiders and employees of the Company. The Company's finance and accounting teams are working diligently with its auditors, and the Company expects to have the audit of the Issuer Statements completed, and the Issuer Statements filed, no later than May 30, 2022.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the Company remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement, containing any material changes to the information in this release, all actions taken by the Company to remedy the default, particulars of any failure by the Company to fulfill these provisions, any subsequent defaults of the Company requiring a default announcement and any other material information concerning the affairs of the Company not previously disclosed. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings nor is there in other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
of Silver X Mining Corp.

Jose M. Garcia Jimenez
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
+ 1 604 358 13682
j.garcia@silverxmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of the word, "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the anticipated date for filing the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws, or as otherwise may be disclosed in this news release. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700235/Silver-X-Announces-Late-Filing-of-Year-End-Financial-Statements-and-Management-Cease-Trade-Order

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article we take a look at the latest portfolio updates by Cathie Wood. We will discuss some important stocks the hedge fund investor sold in the first quarter of 2022. You can skip our discussion and go directly to read Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood’s hedge fund […]

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump after Powell pushes back on bigger rate hikes after half-point increase

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision against the backdrop of elevated inflation and a still-tight U.S. labor market.

  • Etsy stock falls after disappointing forecast

    Despite a beat on both the top and bottom line, Etsy stock tumbled after hours following underwhelming guidance.

  • Fed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered the biggest interest-rate increase since 2000 and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace over the next couple of meetings, unleashing the most aggressive policy action in decades to combat soaring inflation.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its O

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Why Revolve Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) were down 23.5% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company reported results for the first quarter on Tuesday. The company reported sales growth of 58% year over year, driven by a 38% increase in active customers on a trailing-12-month basis. What's more, Revolve's profitability is holding up despite supply chain and inflationary pressures.

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • Lyft stock is getting smoked — here's why

    Lyft was pummeled during early trading Wednesday following an earnings report that beat estimates.

  • Indexes Jump After Fed's Biggest Rate Hike In Two Decades; Two Oil Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones rallied over 2% in late-afternoon trading after the Fed's rate hike announcement triggered a broad-market rally.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Soars As Powell Rules Out Even-Bigger Fed Rate Hikes; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market soared as Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled no supersize rate hikes. Apple, Exxon flashed buy signals. What should investors do now?

  • Here's Why Amazon's Crash Will Make You Money

    The narrative around Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slowing sales growth in its retail business, in which online stores reported a 1% decline in revenue last quarter. It has fast-growing revenue coming from advertising, third-party seller services, Prime subscriptions, and cloud services. A quick glance at what these businesses are worth helps illustrate why Amazon is a solid investment at these low share prices.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Russia swerves default as Putin forced into dollar U-turn

    Vladimir Putin has been forced to raid Russia’s dollar reserves to pay creditors in a U-turn that has staved off the country’s first international default since the Bolshevik revolution.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower after rally, as traders digest Fed decision

    U.S. stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a rally on Wall Street, when many investors breathed a sigh of relief that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to raise interest rates even more aggressively in the coming months.

  • MARA Stock: Is Marathon Digital Holdings A Buy After Posting Mixed Earnings?

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 04, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorHello, and welcome to the Energy Transfer first quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.