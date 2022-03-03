U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

Silverback United, Inc. (OTC: MLCG) Continues Expansion of New Executive Management With Appointment of Michael Mather as Chief Data Officer

Silverback United, Inc
·5 min read
Image
Image

Data Valuation Pioneer Joins Expanding Executive Management Team

Michael Mather

Michael Mather
Michael Mather

LAS VEGAS, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILVERBACK UNITED, INC. (still trading under ML Capital Group, Inc. [MLCG] pending FINRA approval of name and ticker symbol change), a leader in the rapidly emerging industry of utilizing data as an asset that can be valued and monetized ("Silverback"), announced today the appointment of Michael Mather as Chief Data Officer of Silverback United, INC. Mr. Mather's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Mather will report directly to Silverback's CEO, Ron Bienvenu, and will be primarily responsible for data valuation as part of Silverback's mission to release the hidden value of data assets for Silverback's clients and wider markets. In conjunction with his new role, Mr. Mather will lead the data lending division for Silverback United, INC.

Mr. Mather has spent his entire career in data. Initially in the financial markets for Standard & Poor's and Morgan Stanley, he then went on to work in the wider corporate marketplace as a serial entrepreneur focusing on data and technology. Working with clients' data, he gained deep insight across numerous sectors from technology, telecoms, insurance, banking, retail, manufacturing, real estate, and health and life sciences. For the last three years, Mr. Mather has been delivering robust and defensible data valuations, a number of which resulted in debt financing employing the data valuation as the primary asset securitizing the funding. Mr. Mather brings to Silverback this extensive insight and execution strategies to the delivery of data as an asset.

Mr. Mather commented, "Silverback presents an exceptional opportunity to work with their hugely talented team to open up this new asset class and expand the opportunities it brings. For too long, data has been treated as a hidden asset buried in a business as an intangible asset or goodwill on the balance sheet, its true value ignored. We are changing that. Data is the asset."

Ron Bienvenu, CEO and President of Silverback, added, "It is time for the financial world to move beyond the traditional notion of assets; it is more than just real estate, marketable securities, and inventory. It was not long ago that intellectual property portfolios became a hot asset, and one which could be valued and monetized. Silverback will lead the next revolution in assetization and turn data into a valuable, commoditized asset. Mike is uniquely qualified to provide data valuations and the assetization of data. In turn, Mike, Mathew Harrowing (whose hire was announced last week), and the rest of the Silverback team will proceed to monetize the asset. Mike is right; data is the asset."

"The concept of data as a new asset class is in its infancy, and Silverback is one of the few companies that is actively making the concept a reality. By valuing data with our proprietary methodologies and technological capabilities, we are prepared to guide entrepreneurs and established businesses in the monetization of their data. We are thrilled that Mike will take a leading role in our efforts."

About Silverback United, Inc.:

Silverback United, Inc. (OTC: MLCG) is the leader in the rapidly emerging industry of unlocking and activating the inherent value in treating data as an asset. This new asset class will have a global impact on balance sheets and income statements in the near term, and usher in new financial options leveraging the value of data and increasing overall corporate valuations. As the market continues to evolve, there will be unprecedented opportunities to create significant amounts of high-margin, recurring revenue streams that will result in margin expansion and higher profitability across the economy. Silverback and its subsidiaries are uniquely positioned to dominate the industry.

More information is available at http://silverbackinc.com and info@silverbackinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Silverback's management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential benefits of the merger; Silverback's ability to develop and commercialize its proprietary technology for data monetization; Silverback's planned research and development efforts; and, other matters regarding Silverback's business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "project", "potential", "continue", "ongoing", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, Silverback's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the merger; the success, cost and timing of Silverback's product development activities; Silverback's ability to raise additional capital and general economic conditions; Silverback's ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; and, unexpected costs, charges, or expenses. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by Silverback as of the date hereof and its projections of the future, about which it cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate, and, except as required by applicable law, Silverback undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lauren Nelsen

Director of Marketing + Communications

985.688.6132

lauren@silverbackinc.com

