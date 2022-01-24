SILVERCORP INTERSECTS 1.35 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 2,532 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER AND 14.38% ZINC FROM VEIN S31 AT THE SGX MINE
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- SVM
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program at the SGX mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the SGX mine and all other mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China.
From July 1 to December 31, 2021, 52,634 metres ("m") from a total of 327 diamond drill holes, including 272 underground holes and 55 surface holes, were completed at the SGX mine. Assay results for 209 holes have been received, with 102 holes intercepting mineralization. The Company also received assay results for 33 holes pending from the previous drilling program at the SGX mine from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 6, 2021. Currently, there are 19 rigs drilling at the SGX mine.
The strategy of the drilling program is fourfold: 1) drill above or beneath the stopes that were previously mined but stopped due to more variation in grades, thickness and attitudes of the vein structures than previously modeled; 2) drill for silver-lead-zinc veins in the resource area at higher elevations closer to surface where there are limited drill holes from previous drilling programs; 3) drill for gold-silver veins in the resource area that were not prioritized in previous drilling programs; and 4) drill step-outs to the east of the resource area to confirm the continuity of the newly discovered gold-silver veins.
Drilling Above or Beneath Previously Mined Stopes and Near Surface Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins within the Resource Area
Most holes drilled during this period targeted blocks of known silver-lead-zinc veins in production areas that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones in the veins. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the northwest-dipping S2 series, S6 series, S7 series, S8 series, S14 series, S18 series, S19 series, S21 series, east-dipping S31, S28, S29, and S32 veins, which have resulted in a significant amount of upgraded resources. Since access tunnels are already in place, any high-grade mineralization discovered can quickly be converted to reserves and mined.
Highlights of the high-grade silver-lead-zinc intercepts at the SGX mine:
Hole ZK02AS6E1007 intersected a 3.19 m interval (1.35 m true width) of vein S31 grading 2,532 grams per tonne ("g/t') silver ("Ag"), 0.69% lead ("Pb"), 14.38% zinc ("Zn"), 0.05 g/t gold ("Au"), and 0.12% copper ("Cu") from 58.35 m depth, at an elevation of 372 m;
Hole ZK12S7001 intersected a 2.02 m interval (1.65 m true width) of vein S7a1 grading 1,315 g/t Ag, 14.36% Pb, 0.84% Zn, 0.24 g/t Au, and 0.23% Cu from 161.50 m depth, at an elevation of 300 m;
Hole ZK62S3101 intersected a 0.97 m interval (0.89 m true width) of vein S31 grading 1,764 g/t Ag, 36.49% Pb, 5.72% Zn, 0.13 g/t Au, and 0.27% Cu from 80.19 m depth, at an elevation of 239 m;
Hole ZK04AS6E1002 intersected a 0.84 m interval (0.76 m true width) of vein S2 grading 2,497 g/t Ag, 29.05% Pb, 5.78% Zn, 0.12 g/t Au, and 0.23% Cu from 3.31 m depth, at an elevation of 353 m;
Hole ZK50S2914 intersected a 1.22 m interval (0.88 m true width) of vein S29 grading 2,097 g/t Ag, 1.44% Pb, 20.61% Zn, 0.32 g/t Au, and 0.12% Cu from 218.16 m depth, at an elevation of 341 m; and
Hole ZK04AS6E1005 intersected a 3.50 m interval (3.35 m true width) of vein S2 grading 291 g/t Ag, 7.41% Pb, 0.94% Zn, 0.12 g/t Au, and 0.04% Cu from 3.04 m depth, at an elevation of 354 m.
Drilling for Previous Low Priority Gold-Silver Veins within the Resource Area and Step-Out Drilling Intersecting Gold-Silver Veins 400 m to the East of the Resource Area
The drilling continued intersecting and extending the east dipping gold-silver S16 series, including S16W, S16W1, S16E, and S16E3. A total of 44 holes, including 38 holes from this period and six holes pending from the previous drilling program, targeted the S16 vein series. Together with the tunneling programs, the drill programs defined a mineralized block with a N-S strike length of 500 m, and a 150 m down-dip extension. Drilling was focused within the central portion of the block (300 m by 100 m), with drill hole spacing ranging between 15 m by 15 m and 25 m by 25 m. Assay results for 33 holes from the previous drilling program were returned, with 23 holes intersecting gold mineralization.
The Company's No. 1 mill has been upgraded by installing a Knelson Gravity Concentrator to maximize gold-silver ore recovery from the SGX, HPG, LMW, and DCG mines.
Step-out drilling confirmed the continuity of the gold-silver bearing S11 and S11E veins, approximately 400 m east of the resource area. The S11 series gold-silver veins are sub-vertical and strike along a northeast-southwest trend.
Highlights of the gold silver intercepts at the SGX mine:
Hole ZK68AS16W002 intersected a 5.38 m interval (5.36 m true width) of vein S16W grading 52 g/t Ag, 1.08% Pb, 0.39% Zn, 3.93 g/t Au, and 0.01% Cu from 37.67 m depth, at an elevation of 340 m;
Hole ZK74S16W08 intersected a 1.74 m interval (1.58 m true width) of vein S16E3 grading 3 g/t Ag, 0.01% Pb, 0.01% Zn, 5.57 g/t Au, and 0.01% Cu from 92.90 m depth, at an elevation of 246 m; and
Hole ZK66AS16W002 intersected a 1.33 m interval (1.30 m true width) of vein S16W grading 56 g/t Ag, 0.34% Pb, 0.72% Zn, 4.61 g/t Au, and 0.04% Cu from 67.13 m depth, at an elevation of 341 m.
Table 1: Selected intercepts from the drilling programs at the SGX mine
Hole ID
From
To
Elevation
interval
True Width
Ag
Pb
Zn
Au
Cu
Veins
Ore Type
ZK01BS7_2003
116.95
117.46
194
0.51
0.44
74
4.45
0.27
0.16
0.02
S7_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK01BS7_2007
93.55
94.30
255
0.75
0.48
275
18.73
0.30
0.05
0.03
S16W2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK01BS7_2007
114.32
120.19
252
5.87
5.27
193
6.32
0.08
0.06
0.02
S7_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
incl
114.32
115.05
253
0.73
0.65
1,058
45.45
0.05
0.05
0.10
S7_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK01BS7_2007
179.64
180.52
245
0.88
0.68
71
0.16
5.27
0.05
0.08
S7_1E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK01BS7_2012
121.14
123.38
194
2.24
1.92
362
0.34
0.12
0.09
0.03
S7_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK01BS7_2013
129.25
129.95
199
0.70
0.55
1,663
35.93
0.34
0.05
0.12
S7_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02AS6001
86.32
88.53
388
2.21
1.46
342
5.68
3.64
0.05
0.03
S6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02AS6001
89.78
91.77
387
1.99
1.34
242
1.16
6.23
0.13
0.03
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02AS6002
60.91
61.56
388
0.65
0.55
300
1.03
5.82
0.05
0.07
S6E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02AS6003
8.89
9.55
402
0.66
0.58
568
8.02
1.25
0.11
0.16
S14
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02AS6003
142.83
143.43
386
0.60
0.43
230
0.96
9.74
0.14
0.06
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02AS6E1001
30.56
31.29
389
0.73
0.55
2,244
40.30
4.28
0.21
0.18
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02AS6E1004
41.53
42.32
374
0.79
0.76
470
0.81
5.19
0.05
0.07
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02AS6E1006
50.91
51.81
370
0.90
0.49
3,358
17.50
6.52
0.05
0.41
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02AS6E1007
58.35
61.54
372
3.19
1.35
2,532
0.69
14.38
0.05
0.12
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
incl
59.03
60.61
372
1.58
0.67
5,064
1.08
27.72
0.05
0.23
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02AS6E1008
34.83
36.57
388
1.74
1.43
123
1.40
1.18
0.06
0.03
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02AS6E1009
65.86
67.13
391
1.27
0.61
815
0.20
1.54
0.10
0.08
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02BS6001
96.96
98.65
374
1.69
0.76
261
1.96
3.43
0.03
0.03
S29
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02S6002
139.30
139.99
374
0.69
0.62
159
0.16
0.15
0.04
0.00
S37
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK02S7_210
102.38
105.08
438
2.70
1.79
251
1.27
1.87
0.05
0.04
S7_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS14002
48.36
49.08
242
0.72
0.41
674
16.45
1.63
0.11
0.05
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS14004
46.55
47.25
247
0.70
0.69
444
6.81
1.16
0.05
0.08
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS14010
4.74
5.55
353
0.81
0.68
200
3.99
1.43
0.02
0.03
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS14010
10.99
11.74
352
0.75
0.54
393
6.98
11.09
0.03
0.13
S6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS14010
65.07
66.01
345
0.94
0.94
477
0.77
1.27
0.07
0.08
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS14012
8.78
9.40
349
0.62
0.54
691
16.41
6.28
0.05
0.04
S6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS14012
128.27
129.50
316
1.23
1.21
1,003
0.56
6.19
0.09
0.54
S14
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS14013
2.46
2.96
354
0.50
0.39
456
1.52
1.23
0.05
0.02
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS2006
26.07
26.85
257
0.78
0.62
138
4.08
0.43
0.13
0.01
S29
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS2006
145.15
145.85
226
0.70
0.37
730
3.49
14.32
0.10
0.13
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS2009
140.33
141.01
227
0.68
1.49
205
2.78
6.80
0.05
0.04
S6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS31001
69.28
69.93
245
0.65
0.56
69
2.71
2.96
0.05
0.03
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS37004
19.27
20.44
345
1.17
1.15
151
0.43
2.31
0.05
0.02
S29
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS37004
36.47
37.55
337
1.08
0.68
167
5.01
0.97
0.05
0.04
S37E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6003
98.67
99.52
237
0.85
0.54
304
3.98
3.70
0.03
0.03
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6004
102.13
102.77
239
0.64
0.44
643
1.26
13.83
0.24
0.18
S6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6005
164.49
165.08
227
0.59
1.81
96
1.86
0.49
0.03
0.00
S2a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6005
164.49
167.05
227
2.56
1.81
96
1.86
0.49
0.03
0.00
S2a
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1002
3.31
4.15
353
0.84
0.76
2,497
29.05
5.78
0.12
0.23
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1002
9.45
10.06
351
0.61
0.40
215
5.07
11.09
0.16
0.11
S6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1002
50.55
51.16
340
0.61
0.55
2,321
7.16
5.14
0.15
0.18
S6E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1002
67.44
68.09
335
0.65
0.56
2,385
3.91
6.21
0.12
0.22
S14_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1003
0.79
1.32
353
0.53
0.50
299
5.35
0.99
0.03
0.02
N/A [1]
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1003
3.53
4.18
351
0.65
0.61
955
32.65
3.47
0.03
0.12
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1003
9.75
10.45
348
0.70
0.66
422
7.34
10.76
0.06
0.05
S6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1003
79.81
80.42
308
0.61
0.44
292
1.56
1.79
0.14
0.03
S6E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1005
3.04
6.54
354
3.50
3.35
291
7.41
0.94
0.12
0.04
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
incl
5.75
6.54
353
0.79
0.76
1,197
30.88
4.07
0.15
0.13
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1005
11.56
12.16
351
0.60
0.55
179
3.71
7.24
0.14
0.07
S6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1005
34.77
35.32
344
0.55
0.51
106
2.89
1.00
0.05
0.02
S6E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1005
66.12
66.64
335
0.52
0.51
233
1.93
3.31
0.05
0.06
S6E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1005
130.53
131.18
316
0.65
0.62
363
0.21
0.42
0.05
0.23
S14
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1007
1.49
2.09
353
0.60
0.60
260
3.41
0.16
0.05
0.03
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1007
8.64
9.17
349
0.53
0.52
123
10.95
2.04
0.05
0.02
S6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS6E1009
7.32
8.13
351
0.81
0.72
679
12.47
10.11
0.03
0.05
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS7_207
91.79
92.44
428
0.65
0.43
529
0.15
0.20
0.05
0.03
S7W
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS7_207
101.57
102.27
421
0.70
0.44
535
40.14
5.94
0.05
0.13
S7_2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS8008
35.57
36.61
400
1.04
0.94
64
2.17
1.49
0.02
0.03
S7E
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04AS8009
51.89
52.42
383
0.53
0.41
367
3.19
4.47
0.07
0.07
S7Ea
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04S19003
22.77
24.09
557
1.32
1.18
160
0.88
2.12
0.05
0.02
S19
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04S21W101
93.08
94.35
406
1.27
1.18
273
2.91
0.84
0.06
0.03
S16E1
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04S6005
32.16
32.78
448
0.62
0.59
430
1.46
2.20
0.05
0.04
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04S6012
39.10
40.93
440
1.83
1.53
167
2.21
1.26
0.05
0.03
S31
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04S6E1001
8.71
10.21
351
1.50
1.45
153
4.64
0.28
0.03
0.01
S6
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04S6E1002
1.53
2.25
353
0.72
0.64
242
6.79
0.15
0.03
0.03
S2
Ag-Pb-Zn
ZK04S6E1002
8.18
8.75
349
0.57
0.52
389
3.91
2.89