SILVERCORP INTERSECTS 1.64 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 24.66 GRAMS PER TONNE GOLD, 56 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER, 3.28% LEAD, AND 2.12% ZINC FROM VEIN H16 AT THE HPG MINE
Trading Symbol
TSX: SVM
NYSE American: SVM
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program at the HPG mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the HPG mine and all other mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China.
From June 1 to December 31, 2021, 24,369 metres ("m") from a total of 153 diamond drill holes, including 89 underground holes and 64 surface holes, were completed at the HPG mine. Assay results for 134 holes have been received, with 82 holes intercepting mineralization. Currently, there are nine rigs drilling at the HPG mine.
The strategy of the drilling program is threefold: 1) drill above or beneath the stopes that were previously mined but stopped due to more variation in grades, thickness, and attitudes of the vein structures than previously modeled to easily obtain ore; 2) drill for gold-silver -lead-zinc veins in the resource area at higher elevations near the surface and southwest side to expand the resources; and 3) drill for a rhyolitic breccia dyke that is prominently exposed in the middle of the mining area and mineralized with gold-silver-lead-zinc.
Drilling Above or Beneath Previously Mined Stopes
Most holes drilled during this period targeted blocks containing known ore veins in production areas that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones within the veins. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the southwest-striking H5 series, H15 series, H16 series, H17 series, H11, and H14 veins. Since access tunnels are already in place, any high-grade mineralization discovered can quickly be converted to reserves and mined.
Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts near the surface or previously mined stopes:
Underground hole ZK2542 intersected a 1.91 m interval (1.64 m true width) of vein H16 grading 24.66 g/t gold ("Au"), 56 g/t silver ("Ag"), 3.28% lead ("Pb"), 2.12% zinc ("Zn"), and 0.11% copper ("Cu") from 29.11 m depth, at an elevation of 527 m;
Underground hole ZK2314 intersected a 0.75 m interval (0.48 m true width) of vein H15 grading 21.00 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 0.45% Pb, 0.09% Zn, and 0.24% Cu from 132.91 m depth, at an elevation of 444 m; and
Underground hole ZK24N04 intersected a 2.45 m interval (2.10 m true width) of vein H15 grading 0.65 g/t Au, 155 g/t Ag, 14.93% Pb, 0.03% Zn, and 0.42% Cu from 160.36 m depth, at an elevation of 549 m.
Near Surface Mineralization in Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins
Nineteen diamond drill holes were drilled from surface, with additional underground diamond drilling employed to test for near surface mineralization above 520 m within the HPG resource area. The drilling intersected gold-silver-lead-zinc veins including the H9 series, H11 series, H14 series, H15 series, H16 series, H17 series, and H10_1. The purpose of this drilling was to extend the resources to higher elevations within the current resource area.
Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts near the surface or previously mined stopes:
Surface hole ZK2419 intersected a 2.20 m interval (1.90 m true width) of vein H17 grading 22.99 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 0.49% Pb, 0.07% Zn, and 0.02% Cu from 78.57 m depth, at an elevation of 817 m; and
Surface hole ZK1218 intersected a 1.36 m interval (1.22 m true width) of vein H17 grading 10.54 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag, 0.60% Pb, 0.02% Zn, and 0.05% Cu from 89.69 m depth, at an elevation of 783 m.
Drilling High-Grade Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins at the Southwest Side of the Resource Area
Surface and underground diamond drilling at the southwest side of the resource area intersected high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc veins of the H20W, H12_1, H39, H41, and H40 series, at an elevation between 435 m and 655 m. These vein structures strike north to north-northeast, and have vertical to sub-vertical dips to the east. Among them, H41W is a newly discovered north-northeast striking high-grade vein that was intersected during this period.
Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts at the southwest side of the resource area:
Underground hole ZK11206 intersected a 1.33 m interval (1.10 m true width) of vein H41W grading 2.86 g/t Au, 1,469 g/t Ag, 3.69% Pb, 2.33% Zn, and 0.13% Cu from 66.90 m depth, at an elevation of 613 m;
Underground hole ZK11207 intersected a 0.50 m interval (0.28 m true width) of vein H41W grading 0.18 g/t Au, 2,642 g/t Ag, 0.63% Pb, 0.21% Zn, and 0.09% Cu from 62.50 m depth, at an elevation of 613 m;
Underground hole ZK11604 intersected a 1.67 m interval (1.12 m true width) of vein H40 grading 7.31 g/t Au, 100 g/t Ag, 1.78% Pb, 0.19% Zn, and 0.03% Cu from 266.55 m depth, at an elevation of 532 m; and
Surface hole ZK11406 intersected a 0.52 m interval (0.31 m true width) of vein H20W grading 14.60 g/t Au, 15 g/t Ag, 0.07% Pb, 0.09% Zn, and 0.02% Cu from 199.41 m depth, at an elevation of 527 m.
Drilling for a Rhyolitic Breccia Dyke
The breccia dyke extends along a northwest trend for approximately two kilometres ("km"), has a thickness from 25 to 200 m, and dips steeply to the northeast. Hole ZK1315 from this drill program intercepted a significant width of mineralization which is associated with siderite-ankerite-pyrite, and minor galena, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite in the matrix of the breccia. It is possible all the gold-silver -lead-zinc veins mined at the HPG mine have cut the breccia dyke.
Hole ZK1315 intersected an 18.41 m interval grading 1.42 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag, 0.97% Pb, 0.56% Zn, and 0.14% Cu in the breccia (Table 1). An earlier drill hole ZK1511 from nearby also intercepted a 31.8 m interval grading 1.14 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb, and 0.25% Zn.
This discovery of broad mineralization in the breccia dyke has been confirmed by a cross-cut tunnel PD2-570-15WCM, which cut a 20.7 m interval grading 1.06 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag, 1.33% Pb, 1.48% Zn, and 0.14% Cu at an elevation of 570 m (Table 4).
Table 1: Assay results for 103 drill holes from the HPG mine
Hole ID
From
To
Elevation
Interval
True Width
Au
Ag
Pb
Zn
Cu
Vein
ZK02N02
107.08
108.99
442
1.91
0.82
0.13
11
0.62
3.64
0.01
H5
ZK02N21
57.75
59.23
488
1.48
1.32
0.05
103
1.10
0.35
0.03
H5
ZK04N01
109.45
110.99
533
1.54
1.18
0.89
43
2.01
0.21
0.14
H5
ZK04N03
117.82
118.35
536
0.53
0.38
0.36
121
5.29
0.17
0.08
H5
ZK04N04
136.53
137.45
489
0.92
0.89
0.24
73
3.16
2.41
0.06
H5
ZK04N05
109.22
109.75
539
0.53
0.40
0.30
221
1.72
0.07
0.03
H5a
ZK04N05
123.74
124.32
531
0.58
0.43
0.59
214
0.18
0.04
0.11
H5
ZK04N12
77.50
78.26
487
0.76
0.66
0.35
49
4.71
0.93
0.06
H5
ZK06N02
88.33
88.87
552
0.54
0.47
31.00
23
0.58
0.04
0.03
H5a
ZK0722
117.30
117.84
546
0.54
0.49
0.16
198
0.73
0.30
0.09
H11E
ZK0724
58.02
60.41
590
2.39
1.86
4.42
78
1.00
0.28
0.05
H15W
ZK0725
18.06
18.77
615
0.71
0.56
2.23
90
0.05
0.05
0.01
H10_1
ZK07N04
26.18
28.17
865
1.99
1.03
1.01
252
0.73
0.91
0.04
H5
ZK07N05
18.58
19.71
501
1.13
0.94
0.52
58
0.78
0.24
0.08
H5
ZK07N11
9.83
11.13
462
1.30
1.09
4.36
21
0.04
0.01
0.01
B01
ZK07N11
87.52
88.05
444
0.53
0.44
2.18
34
3.18
0.62
0.05
H10_1W
ZK0921
127.98
128.93
628
0.95
0.82
2.48
76
0.47
0.40
0.03
H16
ZK09N19
0.00
1.46
464
1.46
1.12
0.21
102
0.11
0.05
0.71
B6
ZK09N19
44.31
44.83
450
0.52
0.31
0.85
159
1.48
1.11
0.05
H5_2
ZK09N20
8.26
9.46
457
1.20
0.79
0.78
74
0.09
0.02
0.38
H5E1
ZK09N22
23.44
24.35
457
0.91
0.86
0.06
159
0.72
1.25
0.03
H5W
ZK11006
109.01
109.71
581
0.70
0.61
1.58
160
1.40
0.43
0.42
H41a
ZK11006
247.01
248.21
483
1.20
0.95
1.18
13
0.40
2.31
0.00
H40
ZK11206
66.90
68.23
613
1.33
1.10
2.86
1,469
3.69
2.33
0.13
H41W [1]
ZK11207
62.50
63.00
613
0.50
0.28
0.18
2,642
0.63
0.21
0.09
H41W
ZK11208
112.37
112.97
577
0.60
0.59
0.87
162
1.03
1.11
0.11
H42E
ZK11208
233.37
233.88
490
0.51
0.47
0.55
137
2.29
1.96
0.24
H20W
ZK11208
244.84
245.37
481
0.53
0.40
20.30
10
0.04
0.01
0.01
H40
ZK11208
249.82
251.42
478
1.60
1.21
5.13
10
0.41
0.42
0.05
H40W
ZK11404
68.27
69.02
622
0.75
0.63
1.56
16
0.33
0.26
0.02
H41W
ZK11404
202.48
203.53
550
1.05
0.70
4.29
22
0.34
0.11
0.03
H17
ZK11406
183.96
184.54
537
0.58
0.33
2.32
5
0.02
0.02
0.01
H17
ZK11406
199.41
199.93
527
0.52
0.31
14.60
15
0.07
0.09
0.02
H20W
ZK11406
222.92
224.69
511
1.77
1.23
0.72
56
0.62
0.20
1.09
H17_1
ZK11407
68.53
70.58
608
2.05
1.59
0.89
45
0.85
2.10
0.08
H41W
ZK11407
223.33
224.78
492
1.45
1.27
0.95
114
0.47
0.17
0.18
H20W
ZK11408
72.37
72.89
610
0.52
0.40
0.26
41
5.81
1.43
0.06
H41W
ZK11604
43.88
44.58
638
0.70
0.57
0.88
75
0.10
0.16
0.05
H41a
ZK11604
72.27
74.30
624
2.03
1.65
1.60
114
0.78
1.33
0.11
H41W
ZK11604
76.50
77.23
622
0.73
0.60
0.21
26
3.23
4.12
0.02
H41W1 [1]
ZK11604
210.38
210.88
558
0.50
0.32
3.21
97
0.59
0.31
0.21
H16_3
ZK11604
266.55
268.22
532
1.67
1.12
7.31
100
1.78
0.19
0.03
H40
Including
266.55
267.57
532
1.02
0.68
9.90
157
2.70
0.22
0.03
H40
ZK11N12
55.19
56.29
427
1.10
0.68
0.11
111
0.14
0.05
0.38
H5
ZK11N13
2.56
4.66
462
2.10
1.21
0.98
78
0.08
0.02
0.41
B6 [1]
ZK11N13
65.35
70.12
449
4.77
2.11
0.50
111
0.29
0.29
0.20
H5_2
ZK1218
89.69
91.05
783
1.36
1.22
10.54
17
0.60
0.02
0.05
H17
ZK12207
42.65
43.66
519
1.01
0.78
3.28
6
0.18
0.27
0.01
H11
ZK12N03
92.37
94.52
482
2.15
1.72
0.06
49
10.23
0.97
0.02
H4
Including
93.72
94.52
482
0.80
0.64
0.13
101
22.69
2.14
0.04
H4
ZK1310-1
157.21
158.13
630
0.92
0.56
2.14
177
17.09
0.29
0.07
H10_1
ZK1314
155.16
156.21
622
1.05
0.33
2.37
86
0.93
1.69
0.06
H9
ZK1315
202.28
220.69
573
18.41
N/A [2]
1.42
122
0.97
0.56
0.14
Breccia
ZK1321
87.06
87.63
690
0.57
N/A
1.18
19
0.37
0.23
0.02
N/A [3]
ZK1322
132.00
132.61
667
0.61
0.50
8.45
30
0.31
0.07
0.02
H9
ZK15N21
0.75
4.19
627
1.54
2.60
0.67
11
1.12
1.01
0.03
H10_1a
ZK15N22
23.84
27.69
620
3.85
3.79
0.54
62
6.05
0.32
0.02
H39_1a
ZK15S03
172.52
174.88
636
2.36
1.51
0.72
58
0.42
0.02
0.24
H17_1
ZK15S04
103.46
105.03
647
1.57
0.97
4.35
45
1.31
0.26
0.01
H14W
ZK15S05
172.79
173.32
553
0.53
0.21
7.66
22
1.85
3.94
0.30
H17_1
ZK1830
47.53
49.08
782
1.55
1.35
1.82
13
0.04
0.03
0.01
H17
ZK2033
94.63
95.60
755
0.97
0.76
3.14
21
0.01
0.05
0.01
H17
ZK2035
69.11
70.78
765
1.67
1.66
1.57
6
0.04
0.06
0.01
H17
ZK2036
42.82
44.47
796
1.65
1.61
3.03
32
0.05
0.04
0.02
H17
ZK2037
57.31
58.58
770
1.27
1.04
...
8.68
28
0.07
0.12
0.05
H17
ZK2314
3.18
4.90
536
1.72
1.00
1.37
17
1.95
0.72
0.03
H14
ZK2314
132.91
133.66
444
0.75
0.48
21.00
54
0.45
0.09
0.24
H15
ZK2314
146.14
147.38
435
1.24
0.79
0.92
106
0.80
0.06
0.39
H20W
ZK2341
71.08
72.78
795
1.70
1.11
0.65
137
3.64
4.76
0.03
H16
ZK2349
88.10
90.24
768
2.14