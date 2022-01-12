U.S. markets closed

SILVERCORP INTERSECTS 1.64 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 24.66 GRAMS PER TONNE GOLD, 56 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER, 3.28% LEAD, AND 2.12% ZINC FROM VEIN H16 AT THE HPG MINE

13 min read
In this article:
Trading Symbol
TSX: SVM
NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program at the HPG mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the HPG mine and all other mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

From June 1 to December 31, 2021, 24,369 metres ("m") from a total of 153 diamond drill holes, including 89 underground holes and 64 surface holes, were completed at the HPG mine. Assay results for 134 holes have been received, with 82 holes intercepting mineralization. Currently, there are nine rigs drilling at the HPG mine.

The strategy of the drilling program is threefold: 1) drill above or beneath the stopes that were previously mined but stopped due to more variation in grades, thickness, and attitudes of the vein structures than previously modeled to easily obtain ore; 2) drill for gold-silver -lead-zinc veins in the resource area at higher elevations near the surface and southwest side to expand the resources; and 3) drill for a rhyolitic breccia dyke that is prominently exposed in the middle of the mining area and mineralized with gold-silver-lead-zinc.

Drilling Above or Beneath Previously Mined Stopes

Most holes drilled during this period targeted blocks containing known ore veins in production areas that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones within the veins. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the southwest-striking H5 series, H15 series, H16 series, H17 series, H11, and H14 veins. Since access tunnels are already in place, any high-grade mineralization discovered can quickly be converted to reserves and mined.

Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts near the surface or previously mined stopes:

  • Underground hole ZK2542 intersected a 1.91 m interval (1.64 m true width) of vein H16 grading 24.66 g/t gold ("Au"), 56 g/t silver ("Ag"), 3.28% lead ("Pb"), 2.12% zinc ("Zn"), and 0.11% copper ("Cu") from 29.11 m depth, at an elevation of 527 m;

  • Underground hole ZK2314 intersected a 0.75 m interval (0.48 m true width) of vein H15 grading 21.00 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 0.45% Pb, 0.09% Zn, and 0.24% Cu from 132.91 m depth, at an elevation of 444 m; and

  • Underground hole ZK24N04 intersected a 2.45 m interval (2.10 m true width) of vein H15 grading 0.65 g/t Au, 155 g/t Ag, 14.93% Pb, 0.03% Zn, and 0.42% Cu from 160.36 m depth, at an elevation of 549 m.

Near Surface Mineralization in Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins

Nineteen diamond drill holes were drilled from surface, with additional underground diamond drilling employed to test for near surface mineralization above 520 m within the HPG resource area. The drilling intersected gold-silver-lead-zinc veins including the H9 series, H11 series, H14 series, H15 series, H16 series, H17 series, and H10_1. The purpose of this drilling was to extend the resources to higher elevations within the current resource area.

Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts near the surface or previously mined stopes:

  • Surface hole ZK2419 intersected a 2.20 m interval (1.90 m true width) of vein H17 grading 22.99 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 0.49% Pb, 0.07% Zn, and 0.02% Cu from 78.57 m depth, at an elevation of 817 m; and

  • Surface hole ZK1218 intersected a 1.36 m interval (1.22 m true width) of vein H17 grading 10.54 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag, 0.60% Pb, 0.02% Zn, and 0.05% Cu from 89.69 m depth, at an elevation of 783 m.

Drilling High-Grade Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins at the Southwest Side of the Resource Area

Surface and underground diamond drilling at the southwest side of the resource area intersected high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc veins of the H20W, H12_1, H39, H41, and H40 series, at an elevation between 435 m and 655 m. These vein structures strike north to north-northeast, and have vertical to sub-vertical dips to the east. Among them, H41W is a newly discovered north-northeast striking high-grade vein that was intersected during this period.

Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts at the southwest side of the resource area:

  • Underground hole ZK11206 intersected a 1.33 m interval (1.10 m true width) of vein H41W grading 2.86 g/t Au, 1,469 g/t Ag, 3.69% Pb, 2.33% Zn, and 0.13% Cu from 66.90 m depth, at an elevation of 613 m;

  • Underground hole ZK11207 intersected a 0.50 m interval (0.28 m true width) of vein H41W grading 0.18 g/t Au, 2,642 g/t Ag, 0.63% Pb, 0.21% Zn, and 0.09% Cu from 62.50 m depth, at an elevation of 613 m;

  • Underground hole ZK11604 intersected a 1.67 m interval (1.12 m true width) of vein H40 grading 7.31 g/t Au, 100 g/t Ag, 1.78% Pb, 0.19% Zn, and 0.03% Cu from 266.55 m depth, at an elevation of 532 m; and

  • Surface hole ZK11406 intersected a 0.52 m interval (0.31 m true width) of vein H20W grading 14.60 g/t Au, 15 g/t Ag, 0.07% Pb, 0.09% Zn, and 0.02% Cu from 199.41 m depth, at an elevation of 527 m.

Drilling for a Rhyolitic Breccia Dyke

The breccia dyke extends along a northwest trend for approximately two kilometres ("km"), has a thickness from 25 to 200 m, and dips steeply to the northeast. Hole ZK1315 from this drill program intercepted a significant width of mineralization which is associated with siderite-ankerite-pyrite, and minor galena, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite in the matrix of the breccia. It is possible all the gold-silver -lead-zinc veins mined at the HPG mine have cut the breccia dyke.

Hole ZK1315 intersected an 18.41 m interval grading 1.42 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag, 0.97% Pb, 0.56% Zn, and 0.14% Cu in the breccia (Table 1). An earlier drill hole ZK1511 from nearby also intercepted a 31.8 m interval grading 1.14 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb, and 0.25% Zn.

This discovery of broad mineralization in the breccia dyke has been confirmed by a cross-cut tunnel PD2-570-15WCM, which cut a 20.7 m interval grading 1.06 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag, 1.33% Pb, 1.48% Zn, and 0.14% Cu at an elevation of 570 m (Table 4).

Table 1: Assay results for 103 drill holes from the HPG mine

Hole ID

From
(m)

To
(m)

Elevation
(m)

Interval
(m)

True Width
(m)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Pb
(%)

Zn
(%)

Cu
(%)

Vein

ZK02N02

107.08

108.99

442

1.91

0.82

0.13

11

0.62

3.64

0.01

H5

ZK02N21

57.75

59.23

488

1.48

1.32

0.05

103

1.10

0.35

0.03

H5

ZK04N01

109.45

110.99

533

1.54

1.18

0.89

43

2.01

0.21

0.14

H5

ZK04N03

117.82

118.35

536

0.53

0.38

0.36

121

5.29

0.17

0.08

H5

ZK04N04

136.53

137.45

489

0.92

0.89

0.24

73

3.16

2.41

0.06

H5

ZK04N05

109.22

109.75

539

0.53

0.40

0.30

221

1.72

0.07

0.03

H5a

ZK04N05

123.74

124.32

531

0.58

0.43

0.59

214

0.18

0.04

0.11

H5

ZK04N12

77.50

78.26

487

0.76

0.66

0.35

49

4.71

0.93

0.06

H5

ZK06N02

88.33

88.87

552

0.54

0.47

31.00

23

0.58

0.04

0.03

H5a

ZK0722

117.30

117.84

546

0.54

0.49

0.16

198

0.73

0.30

0.09

H11E

ZK0724

58.02

60.41

590

2.39

1.86

4.42

78

1.00

0.28

0.05

H15W

ZK0725

18.06

18.77

615

0.71

0.56

2.23

90

0.05

0.05

0.01

H10_1

ZK07N04

26.18

28.17

865

1.99

1.03

1.01

252

0.73

0.91

0.04

H5

ZK07N05

18.58

19.71

501

1.13

0.94

0.52

58

0.78

0.24

0.08

H5

ZK07N11

9.83

11.13

462

1.30

1.09

4.36

21

0.04

0.01

0.01

B01

ZK07N11

87.52

88.05

444

0.53

0.44

2.18

34

3.18

0.62

0.05

H10_1W

ZK0921

127.98

128.93

628

0.95

0.82

2.48

76

0.47

0.40

0.03

H16

ZK09N19

0.00

1.46

464

1.46

1.12

0.21

102

0.11

0.05

0.71

B6

ZK09N19

44.31

44.83

450

0.52

0.31

0.85

159

1.48

1.11

0.05

H5_2

ZK09N20

8.26

9.46

457

1.20

0.79

0.78

74

0.09

0.02

0.38

H5E1

ZK09N22

23.44

24.35

457

0.91

0.86

0.06

159

0.72

1.25

0.03

H5W

ZK11006

109.01

109.71

581

0.70

0.61

1.58

160

1.40

0.43

0.42

H41a

ZK11006

247.01

248.21

483

1.20

0.95

1.18

13

0.40

2.31

0.00

H40

ZK11206

66.90

68.23

613

1.33

1.10

2.86

1,469

3.69

2.33

0.13

H41W [1]

ZK11207

62.50

63.00

613

0.50

0.28

0.18

2,642

0.63

0.21

0.09

H41W

ZK11208

112.37

112.97

577

0.60

0.59

0.87

162

1.03

1.11

0.11

H42E

ZK11208

233.37

233.88

490

0.51

0.47

0.55

137

2.29

1.96

0.24

H20W

ZK11208

244.84

245.37

481

0.53

0.40

20.30

10

0.04

0.01

0.01

H40

ZK11208

249.82

251.42

478

1.60

1.21

5.13

10

0.41

0.42

0.05

H40W

ZK11404

68.27

69.02

622

0.75

0.63

1.56

16

0.33

0.26

0.02

H41W

ZK11404

202.48

203.53

550

1.05

0.70

4.29

22

0.34

0.11

0.03

H17

ZK11406

183.96

184.54

537

0.58

0.33

2.32

5

0.02

0.02

0.01

H17

ZK11406

199.41

199.93

527

0.52

0.31

14.60

15

0.07

0.09

0.02

H20W

ZK11406

222.92

224.69

511

1.77

1.23

0.72

56

0.62

0.20

1.09

H17_1

ZK11407

68.53

70.58

608

2.05

1.59

0.89

45

0.85

2.10

0.08

H41W

ZK11407

223.33

224.78

492

1.45

1.27

0.95

114

0.47

0.17

0.18

H20W

ZK11408

72.37

72.89

610

0.52

0.40

0.26

41

5.81

1.43

0.06

H41W

ZK11604

43.88

44.58

638

0.70

0.57

0.88

75

0.10

0.16

0.05

H41a

ZK11604

72.27

74.30

624

2.03

1.65

1.60

114

0.78

1.33

0.11

H41W

ZK11604

76.50

77.23

622

0.73

0.60

0.21

26

3.23

4.12

0.02

H41W1 [1]

ZK11604

210.38

210.88

558

0.50

0.32

3.21

97

0.59

0.31

0.21

H16_3

ZK11604

266.55

268.22

532

1.67

1.12

7.31

100

1.78

0.19

0.03

H40

Including

266.55

267.57

532

1.02

0.68

9.90

157

2.70

0.22

0.03

H40

ZK11N12

55.19

56.29

427

1.10

0.68

0.11

111

0.14

0.05

0.38

H5

ZK11N13

2.56

4.66

462

2.10

1.21

0.98

78

0.08

0.02

0.41

B6 [1]

ZK11N13

65.35

70.12

449

4.77

2.11

0.50

111

0.29

0.29

0.20

H5_2

ZK1218

89.69

91.05

783

1.36

1.22

10.54

17

0.60

0.02

0.05

H17

ZK12207

42.65

43.66

519

1.01

0.78

3.28

6

0.18

0.27

0.01

H11

ZK12N03

92.37

94.52

482

2.15

1.72

0.06

49

10.23

0.97

0.02

H4

Including

93.72

94.52

482

0.80

0.64

0.13

101

22.69

2.14

0.04

H4

ZK1310-1

157.21

158.13

630

0.92

0.56

2.14

177

17.09

0.29

0.07

H10_1

ZK1314

155.16

156.21

622

1.05

0.33

2.37

86

0.93

1.69

0.06

H9

ZK1315

202.28

220.69

573

18.41

N/A [2]

1.42

122

0.97

0.56

0.14

Breccia
Dyke [1]

ZK1321

87.06

87.63

690

0.57

N/A

1.18

19

0.37

0.23

0.02

N/A [3]

ZK1322

132.00

132.61

667

0.61

0.50

8.45

30

0.31

0.07

0.02

H9

ZK15N21

0.75

4.19

627

1.54

2.60

0.67

11

1.12

1.01

0.03

H10_1a

ZK15N22

23.84

27.69

620

3.85

3.79

0.54

62

6.05

0.32

0.02

H39_1a

ZK15S03

172.52

174.88

636

2.36

1.51

0.72

58

0.42

0.02

0.24

H17_1

ZK15S04

103.46

105.03

647

1.57

0.97

4.35

45

1.31

0.26

0.01

H14W

ZK15S05

172.79

173.32

553

0.53

0.21

7.66

22

1.85

3.94

0.30

H17_1

ZK1830

47.53

49.08

782

1.55

1.35

1.82

13

0.04

0.03

0.01

H17

ZK2033

94.63

95.60

755

0.97

0.76

3.14

21

0.01

0.05

0.01

H17

ZK2035

69.11

70.78

765

1.67

1.66

1.57

6

0.04

0.06

0.01

H17

ZK2036

42.82

44.47

796

1.65

1.61

3.03

32

0.05

0.04

0.02

H17

ZK2037

57.31

58.58

770

1.27

1.04

...

8.68

28

0.07

0.12

0.05

H17

ZK2314

3.18

4.90

536

1.72

1.00

1.37

17

1.95

0.72

0.03

H14

ZK2314

132.91

133.66

444

0.75

0.48

21.00

54

0.45

0.09

0.24

H15

ZK2314

146.14

147.38

435

1.24

0.79

0.92

106

0.80

0.06

0.39

H20W

ZK2341

71.08

72.78

795

1.70

1.11

0.65

137

3.64

4.76

0.03

H16

ZK2349

88.10

90.24

768

2.14

...

