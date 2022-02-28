U.S. markets closed

SILVERSEA CHRISTENS SILVER ORIGIN® WITH EXPEDITION-INSPIRED CEREMONY IN THE GALÁPAGOS ISLANDS

·6 min read
  • RCL

A testament to Silversea's long-term commitment to sustainability, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line names Johanna Carrión as Silver Origin's Godmother

MONACO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

View and download images and videos from Silver Origin's naming ceremony.

Leading ultra-luxury cruise line, Silversea Cruises, christened Silver Origin on February 25, 2022, during an expedition-inspired ceremony in San Cristobal, the Galápagos Islands. Guests took to the water on Silver Origin's Zodiacs, raising a glass as Silversea officially welcomed the ship to its fleet of 10, before Johanna Carrión, esteemed conservationist and permanent resident of the Galápagos Islands, was unveiled as the ship's Godmother—a selection that underpins Silversea's long-term commitment to sustainability.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8948651-silversea-christens-silver-origin-with-expedition-inspired-ceremony-in-galapagos-islands/

A tradition of Royal Caribbean Group, a bagpipe performance initiated the intimate naming ceremony, which marked Jason Liberty's first ship christening as the new President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group®. Liberty co-hosted the event with Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises; Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, Silversea Cruises; and Fernando Delgado, Vice President, Silversea Cruises Ecuador. Escorted by Captain Karin Chacon, Johanna Carrión made her first address to Silver Origin's guests as the ship's Godmother, before Bishop Patricio Bonilla blessed the vessel.

@Silversea officially welcomes #SilverOrigin to the fleet with an expedition-inspired naming ceremony in the Galapagos. Galapagos resident @JoyCarrion was named Godmother of Silver Origin due to her commitment to sustainability.

"My heartfelt congratulations to the Silversea team on this milestone," said Jason Liberty, President & CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group. "Silversea's efforts to support long-term conservation here in the Galapagos Islands speak to our commitment to the environment. Our approach is built on the mantra that 'respect for the oceans is not a choice, it's a way of life.'"

"It was a very proud moment to officially welcome Silver Origin to our fleet," says Roberto Martinoli. "Beyond just visiting the most beautiful corners of our planet, Silversea aims to enrich each destination. This is especially true in the Galápagos Islands. Silver Origin is our strongest means to inspire travellers to safeguard the wellbeing of this beautiful archipelago for future generations. I would like to thank Jason Liberty for joining us as we celebrate this momentous occasion and our colleagues at Royal Caribbean Group for their invaluable support. We are honoured to welcome Johanna Carrión to the extended family as the official Godmother of Silver Origin. Johanna's tireless efforts to champion conservation in the Galápagos make her the perfect ambassador for our cruise line."

JOHANNA CARRIÓN: GODMOTHER OF SILVER ORIGIN

Raised in the Galápagos Islands and a permanent resident of the archipelago, Johanna Carrión is the Executive Director and CEO of the Scalesia Foundation—an educational foundation, supported by Silversea Cruises, that champions the long-term conservation of the Galápagos through education. Silversea selected Carrión for the role of Silver Origin's Godmother due to her unwavering commitment to sustainability and her passion for benefiting future generations with hands-on, conservation-focused education in the Galápagos. Her ethos perfectly aligns with that of Silversea—both strive to safeguard this treasured destination and its communities.

"It is a great honour to be selected as the Godmother of Silver Origin," says Carrión. "Silversea's support for the Scalesia Foundation helps to safeguard the wellbeing of the Galápagos Islands for generations to come. I look forward to strengthening the collaboration between Silversea Cruises and the Scalesia Foundation, as we continue to foster long-term conservation through education on sustainability."

THE SILVERSEA FUND FOR THE GALÁPAGOS

With the long-term aim of safeguarding the Galápagos Islands' fragile ecosystem for future generations, Silversea Cruises launched the Silversea Fund for the Galápagos to support a diverse selection of educational projects each year. The fund strengthens the balance between humans and nature in the Galápagos, as part of a long-term sustainability strategy. In addition to benefiting regional conservation efforts and enhancing their connection with this unique destination, the fund's donors enjoy savings on Silversea's voyages, as the cruise line matches guests' contributions in the form of a Future Cruise Credit.

The Scalesia Foundation also receives support from Silversea Cruises. A recent donation from the cruise line will cover 50% of the scholarships for 30 students at the Tomas de Berlanga School, which, operated by the Scalesia Foundation, offers education to inhabitants of the Galápagos Islands with a focus on sustainability principles, teaching students to appreciate and care for the environment in which they live.

SILVER ORIGIN: BUILT WITH THE ENVIRONMENT IN MIND

Silversea's first destination-specific ship, the 100-guest Silver Origin was built with the environment in mind to unlock immersive experiences for guests in the Galápagos Archipelago, inspiring travellers to form meaningful connections with the destination. Designed with a focus on the pillars of sustainability, destination on board, expedition experience, authentic local culture, and comfort and service, the all-suite, all-balcony Silver Origin welcomes travellers year-round in the unique archipelago. The ship provides guests with the ultimate destination experience, inspired by Silversea's accrued expertise and founded on a deep respect for the fragility of the natural environment, while maintaining the cruise line's trademark quality of service. Silver Origin incorporates state-of-the-art technology, including a dynamic positioning system that protects the delicate seabed and an advanced propulsion system. All suites feature a freshwater purification system that significantly reduce plastic bottle usage. Silversea also offers reef-safe sun block to guests.

Watch a video of the Silver Origin naming ceremony:
https://youtu.be/ieDO4m43rZghttps://youtu.be/YkxbDCawxU8
Silver Origin media kit:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1c5nkcwudk27ofh/AAAc8oI08RXOFvnJxddK4Duya?dl=0

Read an interview with Silver Origin's Godmother, Johanna Carrión:
https://discover.silversea.com/ships/silver-origin/johanna-carrion-godmother/

About Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver DawnSM, Silver Shadow®, Silver Whisper®, Silver Spirit®, Silver Muse® and Silver MoonSM – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Origin, Silver Wind®, Silver Explorer®, and Silver Cloud®, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of two new ultra-luxury Nova class ships. Browse Silversea's blog, Discover, and subscribe to receive the latest content directly into your inbox. Silversea Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL)

About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 61 ships traveling to more than 800 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 12 ships on order as of December 31, 2021. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

A bottle smashes against Silver Origin&#39;s hull during the naming ceremony
A bottle smashes against Silver Origin's hull during the naming ceremony
Silver Origin in the Gal&#xe1;pagos Islands
Silver Origin in the Galápagos Islands
Johanna Carri&#xf3;n raises a glass with Captain Karin Chacon
Johanna Carrión raises a glass with Captain Karin Chacon
Silversea_Cruises_Logo
Silversea_Cruises_Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silversea-christens-silver-origin-with-expedition-inspired-ceremony-in-the-galapagos-islands-301491949.html

SOURCE Silversea Cruises

