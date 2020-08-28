Silversea Cruise Finance Ltd. -- Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Global Credit Research - 28 Aug 2020

New York, August 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has completed a periodic review of the ratings of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and other ratings that are associated with the same analytical unit. The review was conducted through a portfolio review in which Moody's reassessed the appropriateness of the ratings in the context of the relevant principal methodology(ies), recent developments, and a comparison of the financial and operating profile to similarly rated peers. The review did not involve a rating committee. Since 1 January 2019, Moody's practice has been to issue a press release following each periodic review to announce its completion.

Royal Caribbean's B1 corporate family rating is supported by its good liquidity and solid market position as the second largest global ocean cruise operator based upon capacity and revenue which acknowledges the strength of its brands. Royal Caribbean is well diversified by geography, brand, and market segment. In the short run, Royal Caribbean's credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that cruise operations continue to be highly disrupted and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity profile. However over the long run, the value proposition of a cruise vacation as well as a group of loyal cruise customers supports a base level of demand once health safety concerns have been effectively addressed. The normal ongoing credit risks include the company's high leverage, the highly seasonal and capital intensive nature of cruise companies and the cruise industry's exposure to economic and industry cycles, weather incidents and geopolitical events.

The principal methodology used for this review was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

