SILVERSEA® UNVEILS NEW SUITES DEBUTING ON SILVER NOVA(SM) TO MARK NEW ERA IN ULTRA-LUXURY, SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL

·7 min read
In this article:
  • RCL

Silver Nova's innovative asymmetrical design and horizontal layout incorporates some of the most spacious suites at sea

MONACO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silversea Cruises® unveils details of its highly anticipated collection of suites set to debut on Silver NovaSM in Summer 2023. With 364 suites across 13 categories, Silver Nova – the first vessel in the cruise line's Nova class – will feature an entirely new design approach for the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, with an asymmetrical configuration and horizontal layout introducing a new generation of suites. Silver Nova's innovative interiors provide a more intimate guest experience.

Silversea® Silver Nova

"Marking a new era in ultra-luxury cruise travel, the Silver Nova suite experience represents an evolution of Silversea's industry-leading offering," says Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer of Silversea Cruises. "With her asymmetrical configuration and horizontal layout, Silver Nova will offer guests a new generation of spacious suites that are unseen in Silversea's fleet. Not only will Silver Nova surpass our guests' expectations in terms of comfort, but she will be one of the most environmentally conscious cruise ships ever built, paving the way for the future of ultra-luxury, sustainable cruising."

AN UNPRECEDENTED COLLECTION OF SUITES

A first in Silversea's history, Silver Nova employs a horizontal layout, meaning suites run the entire length of the ship on four decks. Enhancing the luxury of choice, Silver Nova will introduce an unprecedented collection of suites that are among the most luxurious at sea, including seven new categories. The collection comprises greater variety, including brand new premium aft suites – a first for Silversea. Among these new suite categories are:

  • The Signature Suite
    The Signature Suite offers an immersive destination experience with sweeping views from all interior spaces. The Signature Suite not only offers comfortable and spacious interiors, including a dining, living and sleeping area and a luxurious bathroom, but it also features one of the largest balconies on board with ample space in which to relax and unwind. The Signature Suite also includes custom-made luxury mattresses, two large flat-screen televisions, a sound system with Bluetooth connectivity, and an espresso machine.
    Total size: 65 sq. m. or 700 sq. ft.
    Balcony: 16 sq. m. or 172 sq. ft.

  • The Otium Suite
    Inspired by Silversea's new wellness programme, OtiumSM, the Otium Suite offers the most spacious interiors aboard Silver Nova for the ultimate suite experience at sea, located in the premium aft corner position. Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows in all living areas, it unlocks unprecedented 270-degree views from the inside, while its balcony is the most spacious on board and features a private whirlpool. The Otium Suite also includes custom-made luxury mattresses, two large flat-screen televisions, a sound system with Bluetooth connectivity, and an espresso machine.
    Total size: 123 sq. m. or 1324 sq. ft.
    Balcony: 40 sq. m. or 431 sq. ft.

THE LUXURY OF SPACE

Among the most spacious suites at sea, Silver Nova's suites range in size from 33 sq. m. (357 sq. ft.) to 123 sq. m. (1324 sq. ft.). All 364 suites ensure a superlative sense of comfort and personal space, achieved through a thoughtful re-design – particularly the bathrooms and walk-in closets. The bathroom has been refined to include a modern oversized mirror, a large vanity with two faucets, a spacious walk-in shower, and a lavish bathtub or whirlpool. The walk-in closet has been reimagined to provide a more significant openness, particularly in the Veranda Suites, and includes a set of intuitive design details, such as dedicated compartments for personal jewellery.Furthermore, all suites benefit from large balconies, ranging from 5 sq. m. to 40 sq. m., with 270-degree ocean and land views from select suites.

HERITAGE MEETS EVOLUTION

Recently named a 'Legend of Design' at the inaugural Cruise Ship Interiors Awards, architect Giacomo Mortola and his firm GEM spearheaded the design of the suites on board Silver Nova. Leveraging four decades of expertise and a long-lasting collaboration with Silversea, Mortola and his team took inspiration from the 'whispered luxury' of Silversea's recent ships – Silver Muse®, Silver MoonSM, Silver DawnSM and Silver Origin®.

The suites' materials and textures have been thoughtfully selected, representing exceptional quality and the finest Italian craftsmanship. Silver Nova introduces new, intuitive and modern design details, including elegant, soft lighting; headboards with integrated reading lights; and a reimagined walk-in closet design. Layered and curated, the colour palette features a blend of soft and neutral tones, with deeper but subtle accents inspired by the sea and earth.

"Our longstanding relationship with Silversea Cruises enabled us to perfectly blend heritage with design innovation in Silver Nova," says Giacomo Mortola of GEM – Design for Cruise Ships. "It was important to maintain Silversea's elegant, Italian DNA, with whispered luxury and a consistent brand vision. But with Silver Nova, we had the opportunity to create something that is truly pioneering in the industry. The crowning accomplishment is the Otium suite, complete with a Jacuzzi on the balcony and 270-degree views, which is among the most luxurious suites at sea."

UNPARALLELED OPENNESS TO DESTINATION

Through an innovative structural design – in which the superstructure is brought inside the ship and enlarged floor-to-ceiling windows replace exterior walls in select suites – each suite provides guests with an immersive connection with the outside world. All suites feature a private balcony with a stunning glass balustrade and spectacular views from most living spaces, enabling a seamless openness to the destination.

Guests in all suites aboard Silver Nova will enjoy enhancements from Silversea's new Otium wellness programme, which includes indulgent sleeping and bathing experiences; the first balcony experience at sea; and a new comfort food menu, available 24-hours per day, which is designed to enhance guests' movie nights, pre-dinner aperitifs, and other moments of leisure with snacks that include lobster and caviar in brioche rolls, a selection of gourmet popcorns, and other premium bites. Moreover, as part of Silversea's comprehensive all-inclusive offering, all suites feature butler service, complimentary in-suite dining around the clock, a minibar stocked with guests' preferences, plush bathrobes and slippers, a pillow menu, luxury bath amenities, and complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi.

Notes to Editors:

For media queries or more information, please contact: steven.deluca@finnpartners.com

Lorenzo Mortola of GEM shares more information on Silver Nova's suites:
https://discover.silversea.com/ships/silver-nova/suites-design-architecture/

Find out more information about Silver Nova:
https://www.silversea.com/ships/silver-nova.html

Silver Nova media kit:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/muvlc8lm1t0ib84/AAAzaCwIZka2A3USDRhhB6w0a?dl=0

View the full itinerary of Silversea's Grand Voyage South America 2024 and the complete list of inclusions:
https://www.silversea.com/destinations/grand-voyages-cruise/grand-voyage-2024-south-america.html

For the latest health and travel advisories pertaining to cruise travel:
https://www.silversea.com/health-and-travel-notice.html

View and download Silver Nova suite renderings here

About Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Dawn, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, Silver Muse and Silver Moon – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Origin, Silver Wind, Silver Explorer, and Silver Cloud, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galapagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between. Silversea is also looking forward to the launch of two new ultra-luxury Nova class ships. Browse Silversea's blog, Discover, and subscribe to receive the latest content directly into your inbox. Silversea Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL)

About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 61 ships traveling to more than 800 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 12 ships on order as of December 31, 2021. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silversea-unveils-new-suites-debuting-on-silver-novasm-to-mark-new-era-in-ultra-luxury-sustainable-travel-301489142.html

SOURCE Silversea Cruises®

