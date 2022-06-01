U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.50
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,076.00
    +105.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,639.75
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,865.50
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.15
    +1.48 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.60
    -16.80 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.14 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.25
    -0.29 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2577
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5640
    +0.8880 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,509.84
    -264.76 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.13
    -8.93 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.66
    -27.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

SilverSky and NRTC Announce Cybersecurity Partnership

·3 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, and NRTC, a member-driven and technology-focused organization based in Herndon, Virginia, today announced an agreement to offer cybersecurity services to NRTC members.

Providing its electric and telecom members with a vast array of managed services, NRTC will now add SilverSky's award-winning MDR services to its portfolio, enabling the cooperative to provide its members with the latest managed cybersecurity services. The services range from managed endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication and security awareness training to vulnerability assessments, penetration testing and email security.

"Accompanying our ongoing emphasis on serving frequently underserved healthcare organizations and educational institutions, this partnership with NRTC helps expand that effort with a distinct focus on the needs of our nation's rural communities," said Jason McGinnis, President and COO at SilverSky. "SilverSky's MDR services are powerful, yet easy to deploy and affordable – offering an appealing mix for NRTC's members. We look forward to working with the NRTC Managed Services team to provide these valuable services."

"Our members provide essential electric and telecommunications services to rural America and thus are obvious targets for hackers. It is vital we arm them with comprehensive cybersecurity tools and resources," said Jon Bartleson, President of NRTC's Managed Services division. "Cybersecurity is a top priority for our members and staffing for these types of roles is a major challenge. We chose to partner with SilverSky to make sure we could offer comprehensive, affordable managed cybersecurity to our members."

SilverSky and NRTC will be hosting a webinar for NRTC members on June 7 at 2 p.m. Eastern. NRTC members can register for Managed Cybersecurity Made Simple, Affordable & Accessible for Telcos & Electric Cooperatives on the NRTC website, www.nrtc.coop.

About NRTC

NRTC is a member-driven cooperative that provides technology solutions to help more than 1,500 electric and telecom members bring all the advantages of today's evolving technology to rural America. NRTC helps rural internet service providers grow by delivering end-customer technical support, NOC monitoring, network engineering, cybersecurity solutions and revenue-generating services leveraged by a powerful service delivery platform. NRTC's products and services are developed specifically to meet the needs of rural providers and their customers, and include smart grid and utility solutions, broadband engineering, infrastructure and managed network services, mobile service solutions, and programming solutions for video providers. NRTC helps ensure member success by bringing national scope and scale to local, rural projects and helping integrate technology solutions with existing infrastructure. Visit www.nrtc.coop.

About SilverSky

Organizations of all sizes face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky levels the playing field and enables companies, regardless of their size, to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. SilverSky offers one of the most comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solutions in the industry. Delivered as a managed services model, SilverSky MDR makes powerful cybersecurity simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes and across industries. Customer environments are monitored 24x7x365 by highly skilled security operations analysts in SilverSky SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational cybersecurity success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

Company Contacts:
Clark Easterling
Vice President, Marketing
SilverSky
ceasterling@silversky.com

Dan Timmer
Director of Marketing
NRTC
dtimmer@nrtc.coop

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silversky-and-nrtc-announce-cybersecurity-partnership-301557508.html

SOURCE SilverSky

Recommended Stories

  • Days After a Crypto Stablecoin Crashed, a Clone Is Growing Rapidly

    Shortly after TerraUSD tumbled, USDD, a clone of the algorithmic stablecoin, is growing rapidly. USDD has built up more than $600 million worth of tokens in a month.

  • DeFi Tokens to Keep an Eye on in June

    DeFi tokens to keep an eye on in June such as MKR, CRV and AAVE represent solid opportunities for investors.

  • Starlink is coming to Africa, but who will use it?

    After securing approvals in Nigeria and Mozambique, Starlink is set to go live in Africa in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Tesla Might Drive Away From India’s Electric Ambitions

    India’s unwillingness to compromise on market barriers as many American companies are looking to diversify production out of China is shortsighted. Other low-cost Asian locations might step into the breach.

  • Optimism Tokens Claimed by Some Users Ahead of Official Airdrop Announcement

    The Ethereum scaling solution’s long-awaited airdrop is expected to go live on Tuesday, but some users have already claimed tokens.

  • Kremlin spends $10m to access internet sites it has banned itself

    The Kremlin has spent $10m on technology to get around its own bans on accessing Western websites, according to new figures.

  • Vivendi against sale of TIM's network if it undervalues asset - paper

    ROME (Reuters) -Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi would oppose a sale of the Italian phone group's fixed network that undervalues TIM's main infrastructure asset, and would be ready to assess other options, the CEO of the French group said. "I want to be clear on the subject of the value of the network," Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine told daily la Repubblica in an interview published on Wednesday. "Vivendi will never support the sale of the network at analysts' estimated value [of between 17-21 billion euros] and this is in the best interest of TIM."

  • France officially bans English gaming terms like 'eSports' and 'streaming'

    Despite widespread use of English terms in business and elsewhere, the French government has decided to pick on gaming by banning words like "streamer."

  • DeFi’s TVL Fell 40% in May But Bright Spots Emerge

    MakerDAO and Tron Buck Historic Selloff

  • Block Has Assembled the Right Pieces

    Shares of the firm behind Square and Cash App have been beaten up alongside other fintech companies, but it still has strong profit potential.

  • Cyber Defense Confidence Ebbs as Ransomware Attacks Multiply

    Despite Washington’s recent attempts to expand cybersecurity rules and disrupt hacking gangs, ransomware continues to proliferate and executives report unease about their companies’ ability to ward off the threat.

  • Armis Announces Enterprise Workflow Automation Module, In Partnership with Torq

    Armis, the leading unified asset intelligence platform, today announced Armis Enterprise Workflow Automation (EWA), a new module for security automation and threat response workflows, in partnership with Torq, a no-code automation platform for security teams. The module provides security teams with a seamless experience to build extremely powerful workflows, and to replace manual processes with an orchestrated response to events.

  • Why Cardano (ADA) Surged 25% Today. Is It a Buy?

    Anticipated enhancement called "Vasil" scheduled to launch on Cardano testnet this week and go live June 29.

  • Germany issues fresh warning to banks of cyber attacks due to Ukraine war

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The German financial regulator BaFin issued a fresh cyber security warning on Tuesday to the nation's financial sector due to the war in Ukraine following a recent increase in cyber attacks. BaFin has repeatedly warned about cyber attacks but Tuesday's security notice marks an escalation of its concerns. "In recent days there have been repeated attacks on IT infrastructure," BaFin said.

  • BT and Ericsson join forces to build 5G private networks

    Telecoms company BT and Ericsson have struck a multi-million pound partnership to offer private 5G networks to businesses across Britain, enabling them to deploy Internet of Things and other technologies quickly and securely. Private 5G networks mirror public 5G, but connectivity is limited to a group of devices in a dedicated space, such as a factory, a port or a campus, where 5G's security and ultra-low latency can be fully utilised in additional services. Marc Overton, managing director for BT's Division X, Enterprise, said the British company was working with Sweden's Ericsson, a leader in 5G technology, both in deploying and operating the networks, and also in putting applications on top.

  • China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures

    China's Tencent Holdings has told staff it will no longer guarantee them a pay raise upon promotion, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters, as it reviews its salary policy amid a wider cost-cutting drive. The Chinese social media and gaming giant told its employees of the policy change on Tuesday, saying the decision was taken as part of a yearly review in consideration of the "company's operation plan and the external environment." Tencent, which declined to comment on Wednesday, told staff in 2020 it would no longer guarantee an annual salary rise.

  • The next reopening trade has arrived: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • Dish’s 5G Network Makes the Company a Buy, Says One Analyst

    Project Genesis is only available in Las Vegas now, but could expand to more than 120 cities by the end of the year, according to the company.

  • First Crypto ETFs in Australia See Trading Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia got its first exchanged-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether last month, and investors reacted with a shrug. Three ETFs (tickers: CBTC, EETH and EBTC) that launched on May 12 have seen trading volumes collapse since they started trading. The Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), which started trading on Tuesday, saw just 2,073 shares change hands on its debut day.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Re