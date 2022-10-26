U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

SilverSky Unveils a Bold New Look and Feel that Emphasizes Innovation Leadership and Vision in Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

·2 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced the debut of a new corporate look and feel throughout its online presence, including a new company logo.

www.silversky.com (PRNewsfoto/SilverSky)
www.silversky.com (PRNewsfoto/SilverSky)

The new branding follows the company's announcement earlier this month surrounding the release of its SilverSky Lightning MDR product portfolio and its new Extended Detection & Response (XDR). Centered on an upbeat call to action to "change the rules of engagement," the new positioning focuses on the company's 20 years of advanced technology leadership and emphasizes three core cybersecurity benefits that customers gain through SilverSky:

  • Vision – innovation that commands deep and complex analysis to shield customers from cyber risks regardless of their size or sophistication

  • Velocity – capable of attacking cyber risk at lightning speed, constantly ramping up the company's rate of learning and slashing the time to detect and respond

  • Vigilance – Combining deep human experience with military-grade behavioral tracking and machine learning to protect customers' attack surface as vigorously as their bottom lines

"By choosing SilverSky, our customers gain powerful cyber protection, continuously evolving intelligence and stellar customer service – this new look and feel captures this immense value that SilverSky provides," said Maureen Kaplan, SilverSky's Chief Revenue Officer. "No organization wants to simply keep chasing alerts while struggling to hire cyber talent and scaling through budget challenges. SilverSky provides a proven yet cost-effective path to maintain a vigorous cybersecurity posture and our new logo and look convey that stance."

In addition to the branding enhancements, the company aims to offer a growing number of videos and other media assets online to help tell the company's story, highlight key differentiators, and illustrate specific cyber defense capabilities.

About SilverSky

Organizations of all sizes face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risks as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky levels the playing field and enables companies, regardless of their size, to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. SilverSky offers one of the most comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solutions in the industry. Delivered as a managed services model, SilverSky MDR makes powerful cybersecurity simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes and across industries. Customer environments are monitored 24x7x365 by highly skilled security operations analysts in SilverSky SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational cybersecurity success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

Company Contacts:
Clark Easterling
Vice President, Marketing
SilverSky
ceasterling@silversky.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silversky-unveils-a-bold-new-look-and-feel-that-emphasizes-innovation-leadership-and-vision-in-managed-detection--response-mdr-301659343.html

SOURCE SilverSky

