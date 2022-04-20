U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

SilverSneakers Adds Programming, Sponsorships to Support Pickleball Enthusiasts

·3 min read
In this article:
  • TVTY
    Watchlist

Classes, Collaboration with USA Pickleball and US Senior Pickleball Will Help More Seniors Enjoy Benefits of Fast-Growing Sport

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports, and SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health® is getting into the game to provide support for members who participate and to encourage more older adults to give pickleball a try. April is National Pickleball Month and SilverSneakers, the nation's leading community fitness program for seniors, has launched skills classes and open play opportunities for members. In addition, SilverSneakers is partnering with USA Pickleball and US Senior Pickleball to support senior participants.

SilverSneakers Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health)
SilverSneakers Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health)

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball grew in 2021 to 4.8 million players in the U.S., a two-year increase of 39.3%. Of the "core" players who play eight or more times a year, 60% are 55 or older, and 33.7% are 65 or older. To support these players, SilverSneakers is now offering "Pickleball Strength and Skills," and "Pickleball Open Play" through SilverSneakers FLEX®, a network of community locations. In addition, more than 1,000 SilverSneakers locations nationwide offer pickleball courts.

"One of our foundational commitments with SilverSneakers is to make fitness fun and accessible, and to support our members where they are, and many of them are on the pickleball court," said Tommy Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Tivity Health. "Not only are we seeing more seniors participating in this sport, we're also seeing more of our partner locations offer courts. We want to do everything we can to provide seniors with tools and resources to support healthy lifestyles, and we're excited to support organizations that are champions of this sport."

SilverSneakers is a sponsor of the USA Pickleball, which promotes the development and growth of pickleball in the United States and its territories. In addition, SilverSneakers collaborates with US Senior Pickleball and the Super Senior International Pickleball Association to support seniors at tournaments across the U.S., providing information and resources on physical activity and the benefits of SilverSneakers.

"We're excited to partner with SilverSneakers to get the word out about our sport and to provide older adults with more ways to engage and train for this activity," said Stu Upson, Chief Executive Officer, USA Pickleball. "We encourage all active older adults to give pickleball a try. There are many reasons it is growing so quickly with this population. It can be enjoyed by every level from beginner to expert, it's a great way to stay in shape, and it is a wonderful community of players who support each other and have fun together."

For more information, visit SilverSneakers.com, usapickleball.org, and usseniorpickleball.com.

About SilverSneakers
SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health®, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health
Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources members need to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com

Media Contact: Jill Meyer, jill.meyer@tivityhealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silversneakers-adds-programming-sponsorships-to-support-pickleball-enthusiasts-301528916.html

SOURCE Tivity Health

