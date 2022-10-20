U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

SilverSneakers to Offer World Class Fitness Experience from Apple Fitness+ in 2023

·5 min read

Members in participating health plans will have access to workouts and meditations for all skill levels, interests, and goals with an Apple Fitness+ subscription at no additional cost

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading fitness program for older adults, will offer members an Apple Fitness+™ subscription at no additional cost starting in 2023. With a Fitness+ subscription SilverSneakers members in participating health plans will have access to over 3,000 workouts and meditations including programs to get started or go after a goal and engaging audio experiences like Time to Walk and Time to Run to motivate users to get moving outside.

(PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health, Inc.)

Fitness+, the award-winning fitness subscription service designed to be welcoming to all and help users live a healthier day, will empower eligible SilverSneakers members to exercise anytime, anywhere and no matter where they are on their fitness journey. The world-class workouts and meditations are led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers, curated for a range of abilities, skill levels, ages and interests. SilverSneakers is the only senior fitness program that will offer Fitness+ in January through select Medicare plans.

"We are excited to work with SilverSneakers and offer Fitness+ to this inspiring community of active older adults, who are motivated to live a healthier day by staying mentally and physically fit," said Jay Blahnik, Vice President of Fitness Technologies at Apple. "Fitness+ is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to all, no matter what fitness level or stage of life people are in. With over 3,000 workouts and meditations, we can't wait for SilverSneakers members to join us and introduce them to our trainer team who will keep them energized from start to finish."

Aetna®, a CVS Health® company, will be the first health plan to offer Fitness+ through SilverSneakers. Aetna Medicare Advantage members will have access to the full Fitness+ library of workouts and meditations at no additional cost starting in January.

"We continue to promote the benefits of physical activity to our members and are excited to offer them more ways to move with Apple Fitness+ made available by SilverSneakers," said Christopher Ciano, President, Aetna Medicare. "SilverSneakers understands the unique needs and fitness preferences of older adults. We share their passion for encouraging older adults to keep their bodies and minds active for improved overall well-being. We hope our members will embrace this opportunity to exercise in new ways and have fun doing it."

With Fitness+, SilverSneakers members in participating health plans can choose from the full library of Fitness+ content, with workouts and meditations ranging from 5 to 45 minutes across 11 workout types, including Dance, Pilates, Strength, and Yoga, along with video and audio guided meditations to support cognitive health and stress relief. There are also workout programs with custom content designed to support users through a season of life or help them prepare for important moments like Workouts for Beginners, Workouts for Older Adults, and Meditations for Beginners. In addition, users can access Time to Walk, an audio walking experience featuring some of the world's most interesting and influential people such as, Billie Jean King, Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Dr. Jane Goodall, Robin Roberts, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and Sugar Ray Leonard, and Time to Run, an audio running experience featuring popular running routes in notable cities around the world. Every Fitness+ studio workout includes modifications to accommodate all fitness levels, along with options for closed captioning and subtitles in six languages.

"Offering Apple Fitness+ to members is an exciting way for us to deliver more opportunities than ever to experience the mental and physical benefits of exercise and meditation through a service that is welcoming to all", said Richard Ashworth, President & CEO, Tivity Health. "We're proud to be the only senior fitness program bringing Apple Fitness+ to our members with so many ways to stay motivated. This collaboration will provide eligible SilverSneakers members with more ways to access fitness using familiar technology with workouts and features to keep them engaged and help them track their progress."

Beginning in January, eligible SilverSneakers members can activate their Fitness+ subscription through their SilverSneakers member account on SilverSneakers.com or through the SilverSneakers GO mobile app. Users only need an iPhone to sign up, and can then experience Fitness+ on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Fitness+ users with an Apple Watch can continue to take their motivation to the next level with personalized real-time metrics that display on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as the ability to experience Time to Walk, Time to Run, and meditations with just their Apple Watch paired with AirPods or other Bluetooth-enabled headphones.

For more information, visit silversneakers.com/applefitness.

About Tivity Health
Tivity Health® Inc., is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services supports health plans nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources members need to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

About SilverSneakers
SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health®, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

Apple Fitness+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Y0001_32602_2023_M

Contact: Jill.Meyer@TivityHealth.com

SilverSneakers Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health)
SilverSneakers Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silversneakers-to-offer-world-class-fitness-experience-from-apple-fitness-in-2023-301655018.html

SOURCE Tivity Health, Inc.

