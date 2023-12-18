Sim Leisure Group Ltd. (Catalist:URR) Stocks Shoot Up 35% But Its P/S Still Looks Reasonable

Sim Leisure Group Ltd. (Catalist:URR) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 35% share price jump in the last month. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 96% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, you could be forgiven for thinking Sim Leisure Group is a stock not worth researching with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 3.1x, considering almost half the companies in Singapore's Hospitality industry have P/S ratios below 2x. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Sim Leisure Group Performed Recently?

Sim Leisure Group certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as Sim Leisure Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 147% last year. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we can see why Sim Leisure Group is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Sim Leisure Group's P/S?

Sim Leisure Group shares have taken a big step in a northerly direction, but its P/S is elevated as a result. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

It's no surprise that Sim Leisure Group can support its high P/S given the strong revenue growth its experienced over the last three-year is superior to the current industry outlook. At this stage investors feel the potential continued revenue growth in the future is great enough to warrant an inflated P/S. Barring any significant changes to the company's ability to make money, the share price should continue to be propped up.

