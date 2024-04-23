Sim Leisure Group Ltd.'s (Catalist:URR) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Sim Leisure Group (Catalist:URR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sim Leisure Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sim Leisure Group is:

26% = RM29m ÷ RM110m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.26.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Sim Leisure Group's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Sim Leisure Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 7.6% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Sim Leisure Group's considerable five year net income growth of 47% was to be expected.

We then compared Sim Leisure Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.8% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Sim Leisure Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Sim Leisure Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Sim Leisure Group is 37%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 63%. So it seems that Sim Leisure Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

While Sim Leisure Group has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Sim Leisure Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Sim Leisure Group.

