We Like Sim Leisure Group's (Catalist:URR) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Sim Leisure Group's (Catalist:URR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sim Leisure Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = RM29m ÷ (RM183m - RM44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Sim Leisure Group has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 3.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Sim Leisure Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Sim Leisure Group. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 293%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Sim Leisure Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Sim Leisure Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 69% to shareholders over the last three years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Sim Leisure Group you'll probably want to know about.

