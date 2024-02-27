Sime Darby Berhad (KLSE:SIME) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.03

The board of Sime Darby Berhad (KLSE:SIME) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of March, with investors receiving MYR0.03 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 4.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Sime Darby Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Sime Darby Berhad's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 8.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 48%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.34 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.13. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 9.2% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Sime Darby Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Sime Darby Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Sime Darby Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sime Darby Berhad (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

