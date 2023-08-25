Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPLT) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPLT) has announced that the dividend on 17th of November will be reduced by 68% from last year's MYR0.10 to MYR0.0325. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 3.7%.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from MYR0.07 total annually to MYR0.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 18% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 4.4% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While Sime Darby Plantation Berhad is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

