Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPLT) Is Reducing Its Dividend To MYR0.0325

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPLT) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 17th of November to MYR0.0325, which is 68% lower than what investors received last year for the same period. However, the dividend yield of 3.7% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was MYR0.07, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has seen earnings per share falling at 4.4% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We don't think Sime Darby Plantation Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

