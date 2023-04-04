Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's (KLSE:SIMEPLT) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPLT) has announced that on 15th of May, it will be paying a dividend ofMYR0.0604, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 3.8%.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 37.0% over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 77% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from MYR0.07 total annually to MYR0.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's EPS has declined at around 12% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Our Thoughts On Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Sime Darby Plantation Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Sime Darby Plantation Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

