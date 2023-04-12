Sime Darby Property Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPROP) most popular amongst sovereign wealth funds who own 57% of the shares, institutions hold 26%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by sovereign wealth funds in Sime Darby Property Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is Permodalan Nasional Berhad with a 57% stake

Institutional ownership in Sime Darby Property Berhad is 26%

Every investor in Sime Darby Property Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPROP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that sovereign wealth funds own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sime Darby Property Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sime Darby Property Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Sime Darby Property Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sime Darby Property Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Sime Darby Property Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Permodalan Nasional Berhad with 57% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.1% and 6.4% of the stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Sime Darby Property Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Sime Darby Property Berhad in their own names. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It has a market capitalization of just RM3.3b, and the board has only RM19m worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Sime Darby Property Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sime Darby Property Berhad you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

