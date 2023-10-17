Is Sime Darby Property Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPROP) Potentially Undervalued?

While Sime Darby Property Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPROP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the KLSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Sime Darby Property Berhad’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Sime Darby Property Berhad Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sime Darby Property Berhad’s ratio of 15.77x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Sime Darby Property Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, it seems like Sime Darby Property Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Sime Darby Property Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 24% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sime Darby Property Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SIMEPROP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SIMEPROP? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SIMEPROP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SIMEPROP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

