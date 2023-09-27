Sime Darby Property Berhad's (KLSE:SIMEPROP) top owners are sovereign wealth funds with 57% stake, while 26% is held by institutions

Key Insights

Significant control over Sime Darby Property Berhad by sovereign wealth funds implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Permodalan Nasional Berhad with a 57% stake

26% of Sime Darby Property Berhad is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Sime Darby Property Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPROP) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 57% stake, sovereign wealth funds possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sime Darby Property Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sime Darby Property Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Sime Darby Property Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sime Darby Property Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Sime Darby Property Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Permodalan Nasional Berhad with 57% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.1% and 6.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sime Darby Property Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Sime Darby Property Berhad. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own RM28m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Sime Darby Property Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Sime Darby Property Berhad is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

