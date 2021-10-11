SimInvestLab: a Platform to Learn How to Invest

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinarmas Sekuritas: Stock investment is increasingly attracting the attention of the younger generation, especially millennials. To increase the number of assets, one of the popular ways that millennials do is investing in stocks.

Virtual Press Conference SimInvestLab

The rapid growth of investors and interest in stock investment needs to be balanced with good knowledge and understanding of investing in the capital market, with the purpose that potential investors can manage investment risks, especially stocks. Understanding this, Sinar Mas Multiartha (SMMA) as one of the largest and most integrated financial services company groups in Indonesia is committed to encouraging increased education and literacy of capital market investment for all levels of society.

For this reason, Sinarmas Sekuritas, as part of the SMMA Group, presents SimInvestLab, a web-based digital platform that provides learning features and information about the capital market, investment analysis, and investment training. SimInvestLab is packaged in a modern, simple, and reliable interface, and is provided free of charge to all who use the SimInvest application. The SimInvestLab platform can be accessed from 7 October 2021 on the www.siminvestlab.co.id portal.

"SimInvestLab: Never stop learning because life never stops teaching"

Sinarmas Sekuritas is committed to continuing to develop and provide content and information about the capital market through SimInvestLab. With SimInvestLab, Sinarmas Sekuritas hopes that people who are involved in stock investment can continue to get the latest information and knowledge about the capital market. Accurate information can be used by every investor and is expected to help increase the confidence of investors to start and invest more actively.

SOURCE Sinarmas Sekuritas