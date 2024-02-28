Simkus Says June Is Time to Consider ECB Rate Cut: Econostream
(Bloomberg) -- “As I see it, June is really the month to consider the rate cut,” Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus tells Econostream.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Apple to Wind Down Electric Car Effort After Decadelong Odyssey
How Much Wealth You Need to Join the Richest 1% Around the World
Trump Eyes $4 Billion Stock Windfall as His Legal Bills Pile Up
Flawed Valuations Threaten $1.7 Trillion Private Credit Boom
Stocks Decline in Run-Up to Key Inflation Report: Markets Wrap
Statement mirrors comments delivered in Bloomberg interview last week
Read more: ECB Officials Try to Buy More Time for Decision on Rate Cuts
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Elon Musk’s Vegas Tunnel Project Has Been Racking Up Safety Violations
China’s Piano Dreams Are Fading for a Cash-Strapped Middle Class
Hollywood Is Banking on Dune: Part Two to Revive the Blockbuster Experience
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.