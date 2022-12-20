U.S. markets closed

Simmons First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

·1 min read

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced it is scheduled to release fourth quarter 2022 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.  Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 24. Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10174103. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on our website at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Simmons First National Corporation)
Simmons First National Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Simmons First National Corporation)

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simmons-first-national-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301707486.html

SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation

