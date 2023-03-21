U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,978.24
    +26.67 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,353.41
    +108.83 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.06
    +111.52 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.70
    +31.71 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    +1.85 (+2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.20
    -39.60 (-2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5920
    +0.1110 (+3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4200
    +1.1250 (+0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,050.04
    +372.05 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.15
    +7.10 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

SIMON MEUNIER WINS THE NEXT GENERATION DISTINCTION AWARD FROM RÉSEAU ENVIRONNEMENT

PR Newswire
·3 min read

With the complex environmental issues we face, the next generation of environmental professionals has never been more crucial.

MONTRÉAL, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Simon Meunier, Senior Director, Environment at SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. ("SANEXEN"), a subsidiary of LOGISTEC Corporation ("LOGISTEC"), was awarded today the Next Generation Distinction Award by Réseau Environnement.

Simon Meunier, Senior Director, Environment, SANEXEN (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)
Simon Meunier, Senior Director, Environment, SANEXEN (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)

"I want to thank Réseau Environnement for this award, it's a great honour," said Simon Meunier, Senior Director, Environment. "The work we do is often very complex, but incredibly rewarding. We have several major projects for 2023 - including the site remediation for the Couchiching First Nation in Ontario and for the former Aleris plant in Québec - I look forward to continuing our work in the field with our teams."

This prestigious award is presented to an environmental professional under 35 years who has demonstrated innovative, outstanding and above-standard actions and achievements, that are also sustainable and have a social impact.

With his expertise, teamwork and remarkable achievements, Simon has risen through the ranks of the company: starting as a Project Manager at SANEXEN after graduating; becoming Assistant Senior Manager, Environment in 2021; and senior Manager, Environment just this year. In his young career, he has completed over $100 million worth of projects in both Québec and Ontario, and has helped treat millions of litres of water and tonnes of soils.

His main achievements include projects in remote areas, where the logistics presents important challenges, such as the cleanup and rehabilitation of a former dump site located on Anticosti Island. He has also contributed to the environmental rehabilitation of former military sites, most of which were contaminated by the notorious per- and polyfluoroalkyl toxic substances ("PFAS").

"With the complex environmental issues we face, the next generation of environmental professionals has never been more crucial," added Jean-François Bolduc, President of SANEXEN. "Simon makes it his duty to put his expertise and experience in the field to work for our customers and our communities. He is an asset not only for the company, but for the environmental future of Québec and Canada. We are proud to have him on our team and wish him congratulations."

The award was presented at the Distinctions Ceremony held on March 21 in Montréal during the 2023 Americana conference. Since 2000, Réseau Environnement has been awarding the Distinctions Awards, which aim to honour members in various fields of expertise and recognize Québec's excellence and know-how in environmental matters and highlight the dedication and work of its members.

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of environmental solutions for over 38 years. With its key business lines – Site Remediation, Major Projects, Infrastructure, Soil and Materials Management and Water Technologies – SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade as well as marine agency services to shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Furthermore, the Company operates in the environmental industry where it provides services to industrial, municipal and other governmental customers for the renewal of underground water mains, dredging, dewatering, contaminated soils and materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of fluid transportation products. More information can be obtained on the Company's website at www.logistec.com.

SANEXEN Logo (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)
SANEXEN Logo (CNW Group/Logistec Corporation - Communications)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-meunier-wins-the-next-generation-distinction-award-from-reseau-environnement-301777760.html

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

Recommended Stories

  • Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises

    In the oldest refining town in the American West, Phillips 66 is promising a greener future as it moves to halt crude-oil processing and build a massive renewable diesel plant, leading a global trend. The company’s initial claim that it would slash greenhouse gasses by half doesn’t match the project’s environmental impact report, published by county regulators, which shows a 1% reduction, according to a Reuters calculation of emissions data in the report. These dynamics and other variables raise questions about Phillips 66’s marketing of renewable diesel as a green fuel and make it impossible to tell whether and how much the refinery overhaul will reduce community pollution, three independent environmental experts told Reuters.

  • Why Canadian Solar Shares Are Gaining Today

    Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 29% year-on-year to $1.97 billion, beating the consensus of $1.93 billion. Higher solar shipment volumes drove the growth. CSIQ's Q4 revenue rose by 2% sequentially. Solar module shipments were 6.4 GW, up 68% Y/Y. Margin: The gross margin decreased by 200 bps to 17.7%, driven by lower margin contribution from project sales and lower module ASPs. EPS of $1.11 beat the consensus of $0.76. Canadian Solar generated $397

  • Wheat Futures Fall on Renewal of Ukraine Grain Shipping Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat dropped following the renewal of an agreement that allows Ukraine to safely export grains out of key Black Sea ports.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWheat futures in Chicag

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Products See Increased Adoption in Virginia

    Enphase's (ENPH) installers witness the increased adoption of the Enphase Energy System, powered by 1Q8 microinverters, in Virginia.

  • PepsiCo’s chief sustainability officer: ‘Half of the world’s population will face water scarcity as soon as 2025. It’s time everyone does their part in addressing the global water crisis’

    The UN Water Conference is being held for the first time in decades–a rare opportunity for companies, NGOs, and governments to work together.

  • Tesla’s Vision of EVs Without Rare Earths Will Spur Magnet Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ambition to remove rare earths from future models has producers in the sector reeling, but it also should spur global efforts to deliver alternatives for electric car motors that currently rely on the materials.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bea

  • Report Suggests ‘Rampant’ Greenwashing in Food Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- On March 22, the European Commission is expected to publish new measures designed to crack down on greenwashing in product labels and advertisements. Among other provisions, the highly anticipated “Green Claims Directive” could force companies to be more transparent about the climate impacts of their products.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’

  • Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

    The federal government ruled Monday that the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country can coexist with hydroelectric dams on a Maine river, dealing a blow to environmentalists who have long sought to remove the dams. One is the Kennebec River, dammed by Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that the dams are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of the salmon if conservation measures are taken.

  • Elon Musk’s Cost-Cutting Targets at Tesla Pressure EV Rivals

    Car makers trying to catch up to Tesla electric vehicles were thrown a curveball recently with Elon Musk’s latest goal: slashing the cost of building next-generation cars by 50% in coming years. Analysts already estimate Tesla’s bestselling vehicles enjoy thousands of dollars in cost advantages over rivals in producing EVs, and those competitors have been trying to close the gap. “There is a clear path to making a…smaller vehicle that is roughly half the production cost and difficulty of our Model 3,” Mr. Musk said earlier this month during a Morgan Stanley conference.

  • US firm says Mexican authorities illegally seized its port terminal

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. construction materials firm Vulcan Materials Co said on Monday that Mexican security forces illegally took possession last week of its port terminal in southern Mexico, as an extended legal battle over its nearby limestone mining activities plays out. The incident took place last Tuesday night at the terminal in the popular tourist hub of Playa del Carmen, and follows a five-year fight with the government over Vulcan's concessions punctuated by sharp criticism from the country's president last year. Vulcan, which markets crushed stone as well as asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, said in a statement on Sunday that workers from Mexican cement company Cemex accompanied the security forces last week as part of the takeover of their port terminal.

  • Acting on Water Risk is a Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity, Says Report

    Companies that address water risk within their businesses could see a windfall of billions of dollars, according to the environmental disclosure nonprofit CDP.

  • Southern California Faces New Flooding Risk on Heavy Rain, Snow

    (Bloomberg) -- A powerful Pacific storm is bringing heavy rain and snow to Southern California, raising the risk of more flooding to a region already inundated by weeks of torrential downpours.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Mins

  • California faces even more flooding as 12th atmospheric river heads towards the coastline

    More rain. More snow. More troubles.

  • Fighting climate change will take ‘everything, everywhere, all at once,’ say U.N. scientists

    U.N. climate update says 'everything, everywhere, all at once' approach should include slashing carbon pollution from coal, oil and gas by two-thirds by 2035.

  • African nations consider swapping debt for climate funding

    African countries saddled with debt and ravaged by losses and damages from weather events like cyclones, drought and extreme temperatures have agreed to consider swapping debt to invest in climate action in a meeting of finance ministers in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. It was among several alternative green financing models discussed at the ongoing United Nations conference for finance and economic ministers that supporters say would boost funds to adapt to climate harms, protect nature and finance local communities. It comes as many African nations are battling with the effects of costly climate change-fueled events like the ongoing drought in eastern Africa that has killed thousands and decimated livelihoods reliant on rain-fed agriculture and the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Freddy in the south that's left hundreds dead and thousands of others displaced.

  • Biden to Establish New National Monuments in Nevada and Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will establish two new national monuments and order a government review that could significantly expand protected waters around remote Pacific Ocean islands, as he looks to burnish his conservation record after approving an oil drilling project in Alaska.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVang

  • Charging EVs can cost $1,800 more annually on UK streets than at home - analysis

    Charging electric vehicles (EV) using public chargers on Britain's streets can cost up to 1,515 pounds ($1,854.51) more annually than for those using a charger at home, according to an analysis of fees by pro-EV campaign group FairCharge. The analysis showed that the average cost to charge an EV on a public network is now up to 1,838 pounds annually, compared with those who can pay as little as 323 pounds annually to charge at home using lower overnight tariffs. FairCharge is campaigning for a change in how public charging is taxed in Britain to bring down costs for consumers and encourage investment in charging infrastructure.

  • France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

    France’s highest administrative body on Monday ordered the government to better protect endangered dolphins and porpoises in an industrial fishing hub in the Atlantic Ocean that has become controversial over links to mass deaths of the creatures in recent years. The council of state gave government officials six months “to close areas of fishing in the Bay of Biscay for appropriate periods, in order to limit the number of deaths of common dolphins, bottlenose dolphins and harbor porpoises that are victims of accidental capture during fishing.”

  • UN: Months after Pakistan floods, millions lack safe water

    The United Nations children’s agency on Tuesday warned that after last summer's devastating floods, 10 million people in Pakistan, including children, still live in flood-affected areas without access to safe drinking water. The statement from UNICEF underscored the dire situation in impoverished Pakistan, a country with a population of 220 million that months later is still struggling with the consequences of the flooding, as well as a spiraling economic crisis. The floods, which experts attribute in part to climate change, killed 1,739 people, including 647 children and 353 women.

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.